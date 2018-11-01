96 Second News: Is Ryan Seacrest Getting A Sitcom? It's National Men Make Dinner Day

**Today Is National Men Make Dinner Day . . . and National Cook For Your Pets Day

Now that Halloween is over, we can focus on the next holidays that matter, like . . . um . . . these two?

There are TWO random national holidays today: National Men Make Dinner Day . . . and National Cook For Your Pets Day.

Coincidence? Or were those scheduled at the same time because people have such low expectations for men's cooking that they're preemptively planning to serve it to their dog? We can't say for sure.

NATIONAL DAYS

**You may have heard about this a few months ago: KFC ran a contest where they'd pay someone $11,000 if they named their baby Harland, which was Colonel Sanders' real name.

The baby had to be born on September 9th, which was Sanders' birthday. And . . . someone actually took them up on the offer.

Anna Pilson and Decker Platt of Southern Pines, North Carolina had their baby on September 9th, and they named her Harland Rose. They're planning to call her "Harley."

KFC just announced they won the contest, and Harland will get an $11,000 college scholarship. So that should pay for like three weeks of college when she's ready to go in 2036.

**ABC is developing a new, FICTIONAL sitcom based on "Live! With Kelly and Ryan". It isn't just about a talk show . . . it was inspired by Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest's real-life friendship.

It's called "Work Wife", and Kelly and Ryan are actually behind the concept . . . although it's impossible to understand how Ryan has any time for it. They will not be appearing on the show.

Comedian Michael Ian Black from "The State" and "Wet Hot American Summer" is writing the script.

HOLLYWOOD REPORTER

**If you're a big fan of "Wheel of Fortune" and "Jeopardy!", your favorite game shows aren't going anywhere.

Alex Trebek has been cagey about how long he'll host "Jeopardy!" . . . but now he's officially signed on to do another four years. And "Wheel of Fortune" stars Pat Sajak and Vanna White also re-upped through 2022.

It's unclear how much the deals are worth. By the end of their current seasons, the shows will have produced more than 15,000 episodes together. Alex has hosted "Jeopardy!" since 1984, and Sajak and Vanna have been on "Wheel" since 1982.

HOLLYWOOD REPORTER

**Kid Rock canceled a gig at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City on October 20th. Officially, it was "due to an illness," but rumor has it that he walked out because he wasn't treated like a V.I.P.

He performed there the night before, and afterward, he and his buddies went to check out the private room at a restaurant in the hotel. But they were told that it had already been booked by another group.

Then at 4:00 A.M. the next morning, Kid Rock tried to order room service, but he waited two hours, and it never came. So, he called a helicopter . . . bailed . . . and canceled the next night's gig.

PAGE SIX

**Tyler Perry is retiring Madea next year, with a movie called "A Madea Family Funeral".

In an interview yesterday, he said, quote, "This is it. It's time for me to kill that old [B]. I'm tired! . . . I just don't want to be her age playing her."

"Family Funeral" will be the 8th Madea movie, and the 11th film the character has appeared in. The other three were "Diary of a Mad Black Woman", "Meet the Browns", and "I Can Do Bad All by Myself".

The new movie comes out next March . . . and Perry will also take Madea on a farewell stage tour, with some of the characters and actors from the various movies.

**The holidays are officially here, at least according to Blue Bell.



After releasing the Peppermint Bark Ice Cream flavor, the creamery has announced another holiday flavor - Christmas Cookies!



The company says Chrismas Cookies is one the most requested flavors.



It is described as a combination of holiday cookies, chocolate chip, snickerdoodles and sugar with red springs and green icing.



Blue Bell's Peppermint Bark is described as a "mint ice cream loaded with dark chocolate chunks and tasty white chocolate containing crushed peppermint candies."

ABC 13

**Designers Made High Heels That Look Like Your Skin

A fashion company in Montreal called Fecal Matter . . . yeah, that's their real name . . . just created "Skin Heels". They're high heels that look just like bare feet, so it's hard to tell you're wearing a shoe. But it makes it look like a giant skin heel is growing out of your foot.

So far they've only made a prototype, but they're planning to start producing more . . . and selling them for $10,000.

DESIGN BOOM