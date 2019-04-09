96 Second News: Ryan Seacrest Missed 'American Idol' Last Night; March Madness Is Over

**We're on Season 17 of "American Idol", and something happened last night that's NEVER happened before: RYAN SEACREST didn't host. He got sick and had to be replaced by BOBBY BONES, who's been serving as in-house mentor.

The episode was actually taped weeks ago.

Bobby started the show by saying, "Welcome to 'American Idol'. Now, I am not Ryan Seacrest. I am Bobby Bones. Sadly, Ryan is sick and I look most like him so they asked me to fill his shoes tonight. Ryan, love you, buddy, hope you get better."

Ryan also sent Bobby a pair of Jordans as a thank you for filling those shoes.

**Can you finish a 28-inch pizza in 1 hour? A competitive eater inhaled one with time to spare Monday night in exchange for some cold, hard cash.

According to ABC 13, here are the rules for the Cici's Pizza challenge: You and one partner have one hour to eat a 28-inch one topping pizza. You will each be given a 32 oz. drink. You have to eat the whole pizza, crust and all. There are no trips to the restroom and you have to hold it all down until at least two minutes after you finish. It costs $50 to enter, but if you complete the challenge, you win $500.

Brandon 'Da Garbage Disposal' Clark won that cash prize at the Cici's Pizza in Katy after he took on the two-man challenge...BY HIMSELF. He told ABC13 Eyewitness News he considered eating a sausage pizza, but it would require more chewing...so he opted for olives instead.

You can take the challenge at the Cici's located at 21931 Katy Freeway. You need to make an appointment 24 hours in advance.

**You can binge watch Game of Thrones with Oreo cookies and beer inspired by the show.

Oreo made the announcement in an Instagram video, where the word Oreo transforms into the series' hashtag, #ForTheThrone.

Brewery Ommegang and HBO have also released the latest beer in their multi-year, multi-beer partnership.

'For the Throne' beer is a tribute to those who aspire to be the final occupant of the Iron Throne. This 9.5% ABV strong golden ale is co-fermented with pinot grigio and viognier grape juices and then bottle conditioned with Champagne yeast to create an ale fit for royalty.

The GoT final season premiere's this Sunday on HBO.

**Actress Felicity Huffman has agreed to plead guilty in the college admissions cheating scandal. Court documents made public Monday show Huffman and 12 other prominent parents will plead guilty in the scheme.

Huffman was accused of paying $15,000 to have a proctor boost her older daughter's SAT score. Huffman was among 50 people charged in what authorities have described as the biggest college admissions scam ever prosecuted by the U.S. Justice Department.

Fellow actress Lori Loughlin and Loughlin's fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, are also charged in the scam. They are not among those who've agreed to plead guilty and haven't publicly addressed the allegations.

Statement from Felicity Huffman: "I am pleading guilty to the charge brought against me by the United States Attorney's Office.



I am in full acceptance of my guilt, and with deep regret and shame over what I have done, I accept full responsibility for my actions and will accept the consequences that stem from those actions. I am ashamed of the pain I have caused my daughter, my family, my friends, my colleagues and the educational community. I want to apologize to them and, especially, I want to apologize to the students who work hard every day to get into college, and to their parents who make tremendous sacrifices to support their children and do so honestly."

**McDonald's restaurants in the greater Houston-area will be giving away free breakfast on Tuesday, April 9 for students and teachers participating in STAAR testing.



From 6 to 9 a.m., students and teachers will be able to choose from a fruit and maple oatmeal or an Egg White Delight McMuffin sandwich. You will be able to choose from apple juice or 1 percent low fat milk. McDonald's will include apple slices with either choice of meal.

"We want to help ensure local students and teachers are ready for the beginning of STAAR testing," said Matthew Kades, President of the McDonald's Owner/Operators Association of Greater Houston. "Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and we want to help kids start their STAAR testing on the right foot."



This deal is for students in grades 3rd-8th and teachers with a valid school identification.

**Prepare your stomachs for free ice cream! Ben & Jerry’s recently announced that its annual Free Cone Day is scheduled to take place around the world on Tuesday, April 9. All you need to do is find a Ben & Jerry’s location, get in line and order your no-charge sweet treat in a cone or cup.

According to a press release from the company, more than a million scoops of ice cream will be given away on the yearly holiday, which is billed as a “global celebration of community support, fan awesomeness and funky chunks and swirls.”

The free offerings will include everything from iconic flavors such as Stephen Colbert’s Americone Dream to classic varieties like Triple Caramel Chunk. This year, the brand’s iconic Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough is slated to be available in both its original and new, non-dairy form.

**A super-gruesome injury occurred this past Friday at an NCAA gymnastics regional event in Louisiana.

A senior from Auburn University named Samantha Cerio came down after a double handspring and both her legs bent backwards at the knees. At first, people thought she'd broken both her legs.

The video has been online since at least Saturday, but for some reason it really blew up yesterday.

(WARNING: If you can't take those "legs aren't meant to bend that way"-type videos, THIS IS ONE OF THEM.)

Luckily for Samantha, nothing is broken. But she did dislocate both knees, and she tore multiple ligaments. She needed surgery, and she has officially retired from the sport.

But don't worry about Samantha's future. She's an aerospace engineering major with a 3.48 GPA, and when she graduates in May she already has a job lined up at Boeing.

**March is over, and now the 'Madness' is, too.

Last night, the Virginia Cavaliers defeated the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the championship game. The game went into overtime, but Virginia went on a big run for an 85-77 victory.

It's a bit of a REDEMPTION story for Virginia, because last year they became the first #1 seed to lose to a #16 seed. This year, they were a #1 seed again, and things went a little better.

Virginia is now the 4th team to win the national title one year after losing in the first round . . . and this is the first NCAA men's basketball title in school history.

VIRGINIA = NATIONAL CHAMPIONS!



VIRGINIA = NATIONAL CHAMPIONS!

(1) Virginia outlasts (3) Texas Tech 85-77 in OT to win the 2019 #NationalChampionship! #GoHoos

**CHRIS HEMSWORTH needs to slow his roll. He's already Thor, and you'd think that'd be good enough. But now he wants to take the reins of another iconic character: James Bond.

He says, quote, "I don't think you'll ever meet anyone who doesn't want to have a crack at James Bond. I'd love to do it."

For the record, Hemsworth is Australian, not British. But there's already been an Australian Bond . . . GEORGE LAZENBY, who played him in the 1969 movie "On Her Majesty's Secret Service".

**JUSTIN BIEBER took a playful jab at fellow Canadian SHAWN MENDES, after Shawn was called the 'Prince of Pop' in the headline of a recent interview.

Justin said, quote, "Hmm . . . [you're> gonna have to break a few more records to dethrone my title there bud . . . [or> if you want we can play hockey for it, but I heard you're a real bender on the ice, we could just drop the buckets and tilt for it."

Fans on both sides got riled up . . . but Justin said that his comment was a "playful joke," and Shawn replied, quote, "LOL . . .any time any day you just let me know!!!!!!"

*Update to previous post #CommentsByCelebs A post shared by Comments By Celebs (@commentsbycelebs) on Apr 8, 2019 at 5:12am PDT

**The '90s are known for being the heyday of grunge, but that was over by 1999 . . . which was a very strong year for pop. "Billboard" has a list of the 99 greatest songs of 1999, which is also interesting because it means these songs are now 20 YEARS OLD. To be included, all of them had to be released as singles in '99.

Here's the Top 10:

1. ". . . Baby One More Time", Britney Spears

2. "No Scrubs", TLC

3. "I Want It That Way", Backstreet Boys

4. "Back That Azz Up", Juvenile with Mannie Fresh and Lil Wayne

5. "Smooth", Santana and Rob Thomas

6. "Ex-Factor", Lauryn Hill

7. "Believe", Cher

8. "All the Small Things", Blink-182

9. "Waiting for Tonight", Jennifer Lopez

10. "My Name Is", Eminem

**Kelly Clarkson says that she was mistaken for a seat filler at the 54th Academy of Country Music Awards on Sunday, April 7, even though she was a performer and nominee that night.

“The greatest thing by far that happened to me tonight was being asked to move because some guy thought I was a seat filler at the ACM’s tonight #CantWinEmAll ,” Clarkson, 36, tweeted the following day. “Literally, it made my night because he was so serious, and I just politely said no hahaha!!”

After Pentatonix singer Mitch Grassi tweeted with astonishment over the awkward moment, Clarkson responded, “My husband and I were both like, best part of the night hahahaha.”

US WEEKLY