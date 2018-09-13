96 Second News: Samuel L. Jackson's The Top Grossing Actor; Ronnie Killen To Open Tex-Mex Restaurant

**Samuel L. Jackson has been named the Top-Grossing Actor of All Time. And he's held that title before. It doesn't mean he's made the most money . . . just that his MOVIES have.

Just think of how many Marvel movies he's made. Even though he's never the lead actor, they still count. He also did those "Star Wars" prequels back in the day . . . and he's been in tons of other hit movies.

Here are the Top 6, along with their all-time gross AND their highest-grossing movie:

1. Samuel L. Jackson, $5.753 billion. Highest-Grossing Film: "The Avengers", $623.4 million.

2. Harrison Ford, $4.963 billion. Highest-Grossing Film: "Star Wars: The Force Awakens", $936.7 million.

3. Robert Downey Jr., $4.960 billion. Highest-Grossing Film: "Avengers: Infinity War", $678.8 million.

4. Tom Hanks, $4.605 billion. Highest-Grossing Film: "Toy Story 3", $415 million.

5. Morgan Freeman, $4.522 billion. Highest-Grossing Film: "The Dark Knight", $534.9 million.

**With a potential rainfall of 34+ inches, people on the East coast are preparing for the Category 2 Hurricane Florence that’s about to slam into the Carolinas. It’s something all too familiar for us Houstonians after Hurricane Harvey did it’s damage a year ago, and it was Sept. 13, 2008, when Hurricane Ike ripped through the Houston area, claiming the lives of dozens in Texas.



The powerful category 2 storm ravaged the Gulf Coast after making landfall that day around 2 a.m., flattening homes and obliterating entire towns and creating a huge storm surge that destroyed buildings and businesses along Galveston's Seawall.



It's one of the deadliest and most expensive storms, costing an estimated $34.8 billion. We’re thinking of our friends along the East coast at they prepare for monumental flooding as well.

"We could only capture her with a super wide-angle lens." Massive Hurricane #Florence seen from the International Space Station: https://t.co/c8JN4fA9ZI pic.twitter.com/OeyFvS0kfA — ABC News (@ABC) September 13, 2018

**The rumors are true! Chef Ronnie Killen is about to open his first Tex-Mex restaurant in Pearland.



An announcement from the well known BBQ and Steak chef put the rumos to rest on Wednesday as Killen revealed his new concept will open at Silverlake Plaza in November.



Killens TMX will feature wood-burning grills and a menu of some inspired favorites, from Killen's beloved smoked chicken and brisket enchiladas to other familiar Tex-Mex entrees, like wagyu beef fajitas, tacos, nachos, quesadillas and queso.

**A new study looked at how much the average American is spending on two things: Going out to eat . . . and grabbing drinks like coffee and smoothies. And, spoiler alert: We're spending a LOT.

The average person eats at a restaurant or orders takeout or delivery 2.4 times a week, and spends an average of $19.58 each time. That adds up to about 125 times a year, and costs a total of $2,443.

And we buy drinks like coffee or smoothies 2.5 times a week, at an average of $3.72 cents each time. That adds up to 130 times a year, and costs us $484.

So when you add it up, we're spending $2,927-a-year at restaurants and coffee shops. Which means in the last five years, you've dropped $14,635. You could've gotten a Hyundai for that money. A HYUNDAI.

**"Dancing with the Stars" is about to launch its 27th season . . . and this time it’s honestly full of "stars" who you MIGHT have heard of, but more than likely not.

The cast for the next season was announced on "Good Morning America" yesterday, and here's the list:

*Nancy McKeon with Val Chmerkovskiy.

She played Jo on "The Facts of Life".

*John Schneider with Emma Slater.

He played Bo Duke on "The Dukes of Hazzard".

*DeMarcus Ware with Lindsay Arnold.

He's a former NFL linebacker, who played for the Cowboys and the Broncos.

*Mary Lou Retton with Sasha Farber.

She's a former Gold medal-winning Olympic gymnast.

*Tinashe with Brandon Armstrong.

She's a pop R&B singer, who had a hit with Schoolboy Q called "2 On".

*Nikki Glaser with Gleb Savchenko.

She's a stand-up comedian and podcast host.

*Evanna Lynch with Keo Motsepe.

She played Luna Lovegood in the "Harry Potter" movies.

*Bobby Bones with Sharna Burgess.

He hosts a popular syndicated country music radio show out of Nashville.



*"Grocery Store Joe" Amabile with Jenna Johnson.

He was on Becca Kufrin's season of "The Bachelorette".

*Juan Pablo Di Pace with Cheryl Burke.

He plays Kimmy Gibbler's ex-husband Fernando on "Fuller House".

*Alexis Ren with Alan Bersten.

She's a "social media model."

*Danelle Umstead with Artem Chigvintsev

A three-time Paralympian in Alpine Skiing, who's partially blind.

*Milo Manheim with Witney Carson.

He's 17, and starred in the Disney Channel movie "Z-O-M-B-I-E-S".

**It looks like M&M's is going to really start doubling down on the Oreo business model of "let's release a bunch of strange flavors and, you know, just kinda see what happens."

A picture just leaked of three new, quote, "internationally inspired flavors" of peanut M&M's. And they are: English Toffee . . . Thai Coconut . . . and Mexican Jalapeno.

It looks like they're going to be part of a contest where you can vote for your favorite . . . and the one that gets the most votes will get a permanent spot.

They should come out sometime early next year.

**The nominees for this year's "American Music Awards" were announced yesterday, and CARDI B and DRAKE TIED for the most, with EIGHT nominations apiece.

Ed Sheeran and Post Malone were next, with five each.

The Artist of the Year nominees are Drake, Ed Sheeran, Post Malone, Imagine Dragons, and Taylor Swift.

Taylor has already won Artist of the Year THREE times: In 2009, 2011, and 2013. None of the others have won it yet, but Drake and Ed have been nominated in the past.

ABC will air the ceremony live from Los Angeles on Tuesday, October 9th. Tracee Ellis Ross is returning to host for the second straight year. You can find ALL the nominees at TheAMAs.com.

**Professional franchises aren't the only ones making money in sports. "Forbes" has released a list of the most valuable college football programs in the country, based on profits and revenue from the 2014, 2015, and 2016 seasons.

It's unclear why the data isn't more current, but it is what it is.

Texas A&M is #1, drawing an estimated $148 million in revenue and making $107 million in profit over that three-season span. Here's the Top 5:

1. Texas A&M Aggies . . . Revenue: $148 million, Profit: $107 million

2. Texas Longhorns . . . Revenue: $133 million, Profit: $87 million

3. Michigan Wolverines . . . Revenue: $127 million, Profit: $75 million

4. Alabama Crimson Tide . . . Revenue: $127 million, Profit: $59 million

5. Ohio State Buckeyes . . . Revenue: $120 million, Profit: $69 million

FORBES