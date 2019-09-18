96 Second News: The 'Saved By The Bell' Reboot Is Happening

**Yesterday, NBCUniversal announced their new streaming service will be called 'Peacock,' and it'll launch in April. And they already have a high-profile show: A "Saved By the Bell" revival.

NBC is officially working with MARIO LOPEZ and ELIZABETH BERKLEY on the new show . . . and other cast members are in talks to return, including MARK-PAUL GOSSELAAR.

Here's the premise: Zack Morris is the Governor of California. He gets into hot water for closing too many low-income schools, and so he suggests that the affected students be sent to the highest-performing schools in the state . . . including his alma mater,Bayside High.

And the, quote, "influx of new students gives the over-privileged Bayside kids a much-needed and hilarious dose of reality." Mario and Elizabeth are back as A.C. Slater and Jessie Spano . . . although now, they're parents of kids at the school.

It's unclear if Tiffani-Amber Thiessen (Kelly), Dustin Diamond (Screech), Lark Voorhies (Lisa), and Dennis Haskins (Mr. Belding) have been approached . . . but unless there are any issues, you'd think that they would be. As far as we know Tiffani and Dennis are still cool with the others. Lark has had some eccentric moments over the past decade, but we haven't heard that she's on the outs.

Dustin DID have a falling out with the cast, and he put out a nasty memoir . . . however, he may have patched things up. Dustin is scheduled to appear alongside Mark-Paul, Mario, and Elizabeth at Steel City Con in Pittsburgh in December. Even better, Mario says he's bringing back the mullet!

If that's not big enough, NBC is reportedly having talks about possibly re-booting "The Office" . . . but there's nothing definitive in motion yet. Some of NBC's other Peacock programming will include a new "Battlestar Galactica" show . . . unscripted content from Jimmy Fallon, Seth Meyers, and Lorne Michaels . . . and a revival of "Punky Brewster". Peacock will also be the EXCLUSIVE home of "Parks and Recreation".

**Pizza Hut just announced it's teamed up with Kellogg's to create a new CHEEZ-IT PIZZA.

Basically, they look like ravioli: They took dough, gave it the Cheez-It flavor and color, and then stuffed it with cheese.

From the picture, it looks like they're pretty small, so they're more like mini calzones than mini pizzas.

If you're interested, they're on sale now for a limited time at Pizza Hut. You can get a four-pack for $6.49.

**The streaming services have been shelling out BIG bucks to have the on-demand rights to shows . . . and now, HBO Max has set the bar HIGHER THAN EVER.

The "Hollywood Reporter" says HBO Max paid "BILLIONS of dollars" for the exclusive streaming rights to all 12 seasons of "The Big Bang Theory" for five years. The exact amount hasn't been announced.

The service will debut sometime next spring. Earlier this year, HBO Max paid $425 million over five years ($85 million per year) to steal "Friends" from Netflix.​

**ALEX TREBEK suffered a setback in his battle with pancreatic cancer, and he's getting chemotherapy again.

On "Good Morning America" yesterday, he said, quote, "I was doing so well. And my numbers went down to the equivalent of a normal human being who does not have pancreatic cancer. So we were all very optimistic.

"And they said, 'Good, we're gonna stop chemo, we'll start you on immunotherapy.' I lost about 12 pounds in a week. And my numbers went sky-high, much higher than they were when I was first diagnosed."

"So, the doctors have decided that I have to undergo chemo again and that's what I'm doing."​

**KANYE WEST thinks he can do ANYTHING. And we're about to find out if he's right. Because next year, he's releasing his own brand of CROCS. They're not ACTUAL Crocs. They're called Yeezy Foam Runners. But they're close enough.

Although some people have compared them to some kind of Nerf contraption.

There's no word on how much they'll cost, but you can probably bank on it being in the HUNDREDS. For Crocs. And we'll all probably buy them, because that's how pathetic we've become.​

**The X-Men are now officially part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and even though we may not seem them onscreen for a while, rumor has it Marvel is already tossing around ideas for casting. At least for one particular character.

Supposedly, they're thinking about BRYAN CRANSTON for Professor X. If you'd like to call B.S., I'd remind you that Cranston played a guy in a wheelchair in his movie "The Upside", so this rumor may be an insensitive, not-so-subtle reference to that.

Professor X was played by PATRICK STEWART and JAMES MCAVOY in the previous movies.

There's also talk that they may go with an actor of COLOR, and if so, the guy they have in mind is Cranston's "Breaking Bad"co-star GIANCARLO ESPOSITO. (He played restaurant owner / slash drug kingpin Gus Fring.)​

**Merriam-Webster just announced the 533 new words they're adding to the dictionary and, as always, it's pretty clear we're not contributing great things to the English language in this day and age. Here are some of the highlights . . .

-dad joke (noun), "a wholesome joke of the type said to be told by fathers with a punchline that is often an obvious or predictable pun or play on words and usually judged to be endearingly corny or unfunny"

-escape room (noun), "a game in which participants confined to a room or other enclosed setting . . . are given a set amount of time to find a way to escape as by discovering hidden clues and solving a series of riddles or puzzles"

-vacay (noun), "vacation"

-inspo (noun), "inspiration"

-deep state (noun), "an alleged secret network of especially nonelected government officials . . . operating extra-legally to influence and enact government policy"

-stinger (noun), "a short scene that appears during or after the closing credits of a movie or TV program"

**According to a new poll, the average American breaks their budget and overspends to the tune of $143 a week . . . or $7,429 a YEAR.

76% of us feel guilty about overspending. Just 10% find it is easy to stick to a budget. And the #1 thing we overspend on is something your parents never had to factor in. Here are the top ten things that break our budget . . .

1. Online shopping. 40% of people said they spend too much buying stuff online.

2. Groceries.

3. Subscription services, like Netflix.

4. Gadgets.

5. Buying lunch every day instead of packing one.

6. Household essentials.

7. Coffee.

8. Food delivery.

9. Gym memberships.

10. Entertainment, including movies and concerts. ​

