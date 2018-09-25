96 Second News: Selena Gomez Quitting Social Media Again; The Rock's "Cheat Meal" Is Insane

**Selena Gomez has been known to take little breaks from social media . . . and she just took another one.

In a recent post she said, quote, "Taking a social media break. Again. As much as I am grateful for the voice that social media gives each of us, I am equally grateful to be able to step back and live my life present to the moment I have been given.

"Kindness and encouragement only for a bit! Just remember, negative comments can hurt anybody's feelings. Obvi."

She recently told "Elle" magazine that she doesn't even have Instagram on her phone . . . she accesses it through a friend. Quote, "I have no apps on my phone, no photo editing apps . . . The reason why is, it's not real to me."

Selena is the most followed person on Instagram, with 143 million followers. Only Instagram itself has more.

**Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson takes his “cheat day” very seriously. On Sunday, the actor took to Instagram to give his 116 million followers an in-depth look at the meal he eats when he’s not watching his calorie intake and according to US Weekly, "The first “course” consisted of 18 large sushi rolls (we counted) and a bowl of soy sauce mixed with large pieces of wasabi." Just take a look at this pic below. OMG.

**An 18-year-old singer from Katy could just be the next American Idol!



Savannah Adkins secured a golden ticket and will be heading to Hollywood to audition before the celebrity judges next month.



"It's just, you can relate to anybody through music and I think it's so cool," Adkins said.



Adkins started performing about six years ago. She now teaches guitar classes, performs around the local area, and attends HCC, where she's studying engineering.



"Music is always Plan A and Plan B, but you always have to have something other than that to fall back on if it doesn't work out," she explained.

ABC 13

**The wait is almost over! The Houston area is officially getting an In-N-Out Burger. Yayyyyyy!



A 350,000 square foot retail and restaurant development in Stafford called the Grid will be home to the popular burger spot.



Street Level Investments revealed that the former Texas Instruments campus will be turned into a mixed-used development at a groundbreaking Monday morning.

The Grid will include 2,400 residential units, several hotels, a premier health club, luxury cinema, small parks and jogging and bike trails.



In addition to In-N-Out, the Grid will also feature Drive Shack, a premier golf entertainment destination for players of every level, and Whiskey Cake, a restaurant with craft cocktails and farm-fresh comfort food.

IN N OUT IN HTOWN

The first day of fall was on Saturday, but since it's still warm and humid in Houston, it's still the perfect time to enjoy the latest flavor from Blue Bell.



You can now scoop up Spiced Pumpkin Pecan ice cream. Blue Bell says the creamy concoction is a spiced pumpkin ice cream chock full of sugar-coated pecans and a cinnamon-honey praline sauce.



But you better swing by your store's freezer section soon. The seasonal flavor will only be available for a limited time.

PUMPKIN SPICE EVERYTHING

**On Monday, Celine Dion announced she's ending her Las Vegas residency at Caesars Palace after eight years. Her last show will be on June 8, 2019.

"I definitely have mixed emotions about this final run," Dion said in a statement posted on Facebook. "Las Vegas has become my home and performing at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace has been a big part of my life for the past two decades. It's been an amazing experience and I'm so grateful to all the fans who have come to see us throughout the years. Every show we do at the Colosseum throughout this fall, and right up until the final one, will feel very special."

An exclusive Team Celine pre-sale for the final shows (Feb. 26 to June 8) will start on Tuesday, Sept. 25 at 10 a.m. PT, before the public on-sale date of Friday, Sept. 28 at 10 a.m. PT.

Since March 2003, Dion has performed 1,089 shows to 4.5 million fans at The Colosseum. Her first residency, A New Day…, played 717 shows from March 25, 2003 through December 15, 2007. Her second and current residency, Celine, premiered in Las Vegas in March 15, 2011. The shows are presented by Concerts West/AEG Presents and Caesars Entertainment.

**Today Tuesday, September 25, marks the 7th annual National Voter Registration Day.

And it looks like it’s going to be the largest National Voter Registration Day ever with 4,000 partner groups across the nation organizing a massive nationwide effort to register voters ahead of the 2018 midterm elections.

So make your voice heard, and don’t forget to go and register to vote, because every vote counts!

ABC 13 for details

**CandyStore.com puts out a list every year of the three most popular Halloween candies in all 50 states. Not necessarily the ones we LOVE the most, but the ones we HAND OUT the most.

And this year, they also posted a list of the top 10 OVERALL by looking at how many pounds of each candy Americans have ordered since 2007.

And as a nation, we've purchased more SKITTLES than any other type of candy.

The top ten are Skittles . . . M&M's . . . Snickers . . . Reese's Peanut Butter Cups . . . Starburst . . . candy corn . . . Hot Tamales . . . Hershey's Minis . . . Tootsie Pops . . . and Jolly Ranchers.

Candy corn is only 6th overall, but it's #1 in the individual STATE rankings. Seven states buy it more than any other Halloween candy . . . Nevada, Michigan, Idaho, New Mexico, Alabama, Iowa, and Rhode Island.

Skittles are next with five states . . . Pennsylvania, Hawaii, New Jersey, South Carolina, and California. And Reese's Peanut Butter Cups are #1 in four states . . . Texas, Kansas, Oregon, and Wyoming.

And a few ODD favorites include Delaware with Life Savers . . . Montana and Oklahoma with Dubble Bubble Gum . . . and Washington and Nebraska, where people can't get enough salt water taffy.

**CBS is looking for a replacement for JULIE CHEN on "The Talk", and one of the not-always-reliable British tabloids says that the frontrunner is ROSIE O'DONNELL.

A so-called "source" says, quote, "She has a proven track record, from her own show to her time on 'The View', and despite being polarizing she brings in viewers.

"Rosie can be a bit intense when it comes to politics, but she is incredibly good at connecting with an audience, and would be an ideal fit."

Other names that have come up include Carnie Wilson, Ann Curry, Debbie Matenopoulos, Lisa Ling, Kris Jenner, Mayim Bialik, and Carrie Ann Inaba.

The source says a final decision won't be made until November.

**CHER was on "Ellen", and she was playing a game called '5 Second Rule' where you have five seconds to answer a question.

She was asked for three celebrities who she WANTED to do a duet with, and she said, quote, "Adele, Pink, and, uh, um, NOT Madonna."

Cher has never been a Madonna fan. In the past, she's said she respected Madonna's music and business-savvy approach to the industry, but personally she found her to be, quote, "mean," "spoiled," and "a [B-word>”

Watch the video HERE

**The band KISS has their own wedding chapel in Las Vegas. Seriously.

And if you get married there during the weekend of October 26th through the 28th, you can have ACE FREHLEY as your best man. Of course, it'll cost you. SIX GRAND, to be exact.

If you'd rather have him walk the bride down the aisle, he can do that, too. For the same price.

The package also includes a photo session with Ace's guitar, a colored vinyl record, a Kiss-themed wedding cake, two chapel poker chips, two chapel shot glasses, temporary tattoos, and a free game of Kiss mini golf.

Yeah, Kiss has a Mini-Golf course, too. And Ace is going to do a Q&A, pose for pictures, and sign autographs there over the weekend, too.