96 Second News: Simon, Paula And Randy Reunited Yesterday

**According to some new research by the South China University of Technology, songs with a fast tempo of 120 beats-per-minute or higher are more likely to make you drive faster and more recklessly. Here are the five MOST dangerous songs, according to the study:

1. "American Idiot", Green Day

2. "Party in the USA", Miley Cyrus

3. "Mr. Brightside", The Killers

4. "Don't Let Me Down", The Chainsmokers

5. "Born to Run", Bruce Springsteen

The five LEAST dangerous are:

1. "Stairway to Heaven", Led Zeppelin

2. "Under the Bridge", Red Hot Chili Peppers

3. "God's Plan", Drake

4. "Africa", Toto

5. "Location", Khalid.

**TAYLOR SWIFT re-energized her beef with KANYE WEST in a new interview with "Rolling Stone".

She said that when they first reconciled a few years ago, they'd go to dinner and he'd be sweet . . . and then he'd just take shots at her for no reason.

Like that infamous phone call, where she agreed to let Kanye rap about her . . . but then behind her back he added the line, "I made that [B----> famous."

In the interview, she said, quote, "I realized he's so two-faced . . . he wants to be nice to me behind the scenes, but then he wants to look cool, get up in front of everyone and talk [B.S.>"

**CELINE DION lost her husband Rene Angelil three years ago, and she's still not ready to date. She told the "Today" show, quote, "I'm very lucky and happy to have people in my surrounding to make me laugh."

But that doesn't mean she is without NEEDS. She added, quote, "I miss to be touched. I miss to be hugged. I miss to be told, 'You're beautiful.' I miss what a boyfriend and I miss what a husband would do."

Celine's new album comes out November 15th. It's called "Courage", and yes, there's a meaning behind it.

She said, quote, "Courage was representing the whole losing my husband, losing my manager, my kids losing their father, and to find the strength to keep going because I wanted to."

**This week, NBCUniversal announced they were developing a "Saved By the Bell" revival for their upcoming streaming service, Peacock.

MARIO LOPEZ and ELIZABETH BERKLEY are onboard, and we'd heard that MARK-PAUL GOSSELAAR was in talks to do it. Which made sense, because his character Zack Morris is supposed to be the governor of California.

Well, Mark-Paul knows NOTHING about it. He said, quote, "I read it in the [news> just like everybody else this morning. Honestly, I was never approached. I woke up to the news this morning with a kind of 'huh' response."

Mark-Paul did note that it might get awkward for NBC, because he's starring on "Mixed-ish", which is ABC-slash-Disney . . . and Disney+ probably wouldn't want him to be on a series for a competing streaming service.

Then again, less than two weeks ago, Mark-Paul said he, Mario, and Elizabeth knew of a "Saved By the Bell" project in the works, but they hadn't actually been presented with anything. In any event, he says he's "interested" . . . but he'll let the networks hash it out.​

**SIMON COWELL, PAULA ABDUL, and RANDY JACKSON reunited on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" yesterday. It was cool seeing them together again . . . and apparently, it won't be the last time.

At one point during the interview, Simon said, quote, "If I'm being honest with you, this does make me think, if I had one wish, it would be to make another show with us again." Paula said "Aww," and Randy said "Let's go!"

Simon went on, quote, "Apart from the fact that we had so much fun . . . it's who came through the process that made it all worthwhile. And that's why, genuinely, if I could choose who to work with again . . . [it would be> these guys."

Kelly's runner-up Justin Guarini showed up also, which was pretty cool.

**Watch horror movies, get paid. Seems too good to be true, doesn't it? Well, USDish wants to pay one lucky person $1,300 to watch 13 STEPHEN KING movies. That's 100 bucks a movie.

They've already chosen the movies, and for the most part, they're the GOOD ONES, like "The Shining", "Misery", "The Mist", "Creepshow", "Christine", and "Salem's Lot".

There's also "Carrie", "It", and "Pet Sematary", but in these cases you can choose either the originals or the remakes. "Children of the Corn", "Cujo", "Dreamcatcher", and "Thinner" round out the list.

The catch . . . and it's pretty minor . . . is that USDish will provide you with a WORKSHEET where you keep track of your heart rate, how many times something made you jump, how you felt after watching the movies, and how well you sleep.

You can apply at USDish.com. The contest closes October 15th.

**There's a new Halloween costume on sale this year, ladies, if you want to dress up like . . . SEXY MR. ROGERS.

It was created by a company called Yandy that's known for making some of the more ridiculous "sexy" Halloween costumes. In past years they've made things like a sexy "Handmaid's Tale" costume, sexy fake news, and sexy pizza rat.

But back to Mr. Rogers. Their new "Nicest Neighbor" costume costs $60 and comes with a tight red V-neck sweater, a detached collar and tie, and high-waisted gray shorts. You can also spend $13 more for the "Be My Neighbor" add-on, which features a vinyl gray wig and two hand puppets.

If dressing up as sexy Mr. Rogers isn't your thing, Yandy's new costumes this year also include sexy Bob Ross, sexy plant-based burger, and sexy tarriffs.

**Gray hair doesn't have the stigma it used to. A new survey found 58% of Americans wouldn't mind going gray, or they've already gone gray and don't care.

Only 29% said they'd have a tough time with it, and 13% weren't sure if they could handle it or not.

Men were significantly more likely to be on board with it than women. Which isn't too surprising, since women tend to get a lot more flack for going gray. 69% of men said they'd be cool with it, compared to 48% of women.​

**If you didn't know, the JENNIFER LOPEZ stripper movie "Hustlers" is based on a true story. And the woman J-Lo played is NOT basking in the glow of its success.

SAMANTHA BARBASH told TMZ she's not making any money because she refused to sign over her rights, so they basically STOLE her story. She said it's full of inaccuracies, and she's offended J-Lo never even contacted her.

She added, quote, "Without J-Lo they wouldn't even have a movie. There's no storyline . . . People are going to see the movie 'cuz J-Lo's on a stripper pole."​

