96 Second News: Snoop Dogg Releasing Cook Book; Houston Is "Coolest" According To GQ

**Hey Houston, GQ thinks we're the COOLEST! Check out this article:

Houston may, sneakily, be America's best food city. But according to GQ food critic @brettmartin, it's also something more. https://t.co/pBjt8Y5Ff9 — GQ Magazine (@GQMagazine) August 23, 2018

**Hershey’s candy is stepping up its Halloween game this fall by releasing mini versions of each candy…encased in a glow-in-the-dark wrapper!

The glowing candies, which will soon be hitting shelves nationwide for a limited time, will radiate a spooky glow when placed under a black light bulb, and will make your candy dish positively luminescent.

The idea for the glow-in-the-dark wrappers actually came about in 2016. Then, the following year, the candies were tested out on a relatively small scale via the Hershey’s Glow in the Dark Assortment Bag, which contained 230 individually-wrapped Kit Kat Miniatures, Reese’s Miniature Cups, and mini Hershey’s Milk Chocolate bars.

**Snoop Dogg has a cookbook coming out! The rapper first debuted his song “Gin & Juice” in 1994, and now he’s preparing for a new type of release that also involves his favorite adult beverage.

In a tweet shared on Wednesday, Snoop revealed that his first cookbook, From Crook to Cook, will be released this fall saying, “Platinum recipes from the boss doggs kitchen the first ever snoop cook book comin soon to @ChronicleBooks.”

According to Amazon, the book’s official release date is Tuesday, October 23, and it sounds like readers can expect quite a bit from him.

Ben & Jerry’s recently announced it will begin serving ice cream bagels – a bagel topped with the refreshing dessert – but there’s a catch.

According to Ben & Jerry’s U.K., the chain’s latest offering consists of a “soft, chewy, Montreal-style bagel, with notes of maple syrup” from Scotland’s Bross Bagels topped with Ben & Jerry’s chunky, swirly ice cream.

The Ice-Ice-Bagels, as they are called, come in two varieties. The Birthday Bagel is described as a “tastebud-tingling, dreamy delight,” consists of a pink bagel filled with Ben & Jerry’s latest Birthday Cake ice cream flavor – which in an of itself is made up of vanilla cake batter ice cream with pink frosting, strawberry swirls and cake pieces. As if that wasn’t enough, the whole creation is then topped with multi-colored sprinkles.

Currently, the treat, which is slated to be available from Friday, August 24, to Sunday, September 9, will only be sold only at Ben & Jerry’s London store in the Soho neighborhood.

**It's National Waffle Day. So a new survey of 2,000 people looked into who loves them the most.

The survey found that MOST Americans like eating waffles. Overall, 76% said they love them . . . 24% said they don't.

But women . . . people over 65 . . . and people in the South like them the most. 80% of women said they love waffles, compared to just 69% of men. 89% of seniors said they love them.

And 81% of Southerners said they love waffles. That's compared to 78% of people in the Midwest . . . 72% of people in Western states . . . and 69% of people in the East.

The survey also found 7 in 10 people like the idea of CHICKEN and waffles. Only 30% said they don't like the combo.

**It was a little shocking that CBS decided to bring "The Big Bang Theory" to an end . . . because no matter how expensive it was to pay the cast, it's still a highly-rated show. But now, "Entertainment Weekly" says that JIM PARSONS wanted out . . . and the producers decided there wasn't a show without Dr. Sheldon Cooper.

There's no word why he wanted out, but the upcoming season will be his 12TH YEAR doing the show . . . so he may have just wanted to do something different.

It reportedly did NOT have to do with money. He's making $1 million-plus an episode . . . and the two-season renewal that CBS was trying to negotiate could've paid him more than $50 million.

That's why CBS said that the show would be brought to an end for "creative reasons." They didn't want to try to do it without him.

**New in Theaters:

1. "The Happytime Murders" (R)

It's a raunchy buddy cop comedy set in a world where humans and puppets co-exist starring Melissa McCarthy, Maya Rudolph, Elizabeth and Joel McHale.

It's directed by Brian Henson, son of legendary Muppets creator Jim Henson.

**Now here’s a way to celebrate the life of a legend:

The list of performers at ARETHA FRANKLIN's funeral is better than any concert or festival you've been to so far this year.

There are 19 performers in all, including Stevie Wonder, Jennifer Hudson, Faith Hill, Fantasia, Chaka Khan, Ronald Isley, Yolanda Adams, Shirley Caesar, Jennifer Holliday, and more.

The funeral will take place next Friday at 10:00 A.M. at Greater Grace Temple in Detroit.

The day before that, there'll be a free tribute concert at Detroit's Chene Park Amphitheatre, with Gladys Knight, the Four Tops, Johnny Gill, and Angie Stone, among others.

**According to a new study, there's such a thing as being "too smart" to date. The researchers found that women preferred guys who were in the 90th percentile of intelligence, not the 99th.

It's because they believed guys who were geniuses were too high maintenance and they weren't good in social situations.

Now, if you're wondering if there's also such a thing as being "too handsome" . . . nope. Women are totally cool with dating someone in the 99th percentile there.

And when you flip it to what men are looking for, they just want someone who maxes out every category . . . so there's no such thing as too smart or too attractive.

**"Forbes" put out a list of the '10 Highest Paid Female Athletes,' and EIGHT of them are tennis players, including SERENA WILLIAMS, who's #1, after making $18.1 million over the past year.

Of course, Serena has been busy with her baby daughter during a lot of the past year, so only $62,000 of that came from tennis winnings. The other $18 million is from endorsements. Here's the Top 10:

1. Serena Williams, $18.1 million, tennis

2. Caroline Wozniacki, $13 million, tennis

3. Sloane Stephens, $11.2 million, tennis

4. Garbine Muguruza, $11 million, tennis

5. Maria Sharapova, $10.5 million, tennis

6. Venus Williams, $10.2 million, tennis

7. P.V. Sindhu, $8.5 million, badminton

8. Simona Halep, $7.7 million, tennis

9. Danica Patrick, $7.5 million, racing

10. Angelique Kerber, $7 million, tennis