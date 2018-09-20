96 Second News: 'Space Jam 2' Is Happening; Kylie Jenner Tries Cereal And Milk For The 1st Time

**Space Jam 2 starring LeBron James is in the works!

The basketball player’s SpringHill Entertainment tweeted concept art teasing the film on Wednesday, September 19. The artwork shows a locker room, which lists “B. Bunny” and “L. James” as point guard and small forward. T. Nance, referring to Terence Nance, and R. Coogler — a.k.a. Ryan Coogler, who directed this year’s hit superhero outing Black Panther — are also named as director and producer, respectively, in the picture.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the movie will begin filming during the NBA’s off-season in 2019.

**Joe Alwyn spoke about his relationship with Taylor Swift for the first time in a new interview.

“I’m aware people want to know about that side of things. I think we have been successfully very private,” the 27-year-old actor said in the October issue of British Vogue, per E! News.Opens a New Window. “And that has now sunk in for people… but I really prefer to talk about work.”

Alwyn’s romance with the 28-year-old pop star, who has had multiple high-profile relationships in the past, first made headlines in May 2017. A source previously told Us Weekly that Alwyn “really showed Swift a different lifestyle and the value of privacy.”

“They vowed to keep their relationship to themselves and they’ve done everything they can to keep it that way,” the source added in July, noting that the Grammy winner is “the happiest she’s ever been.”

**Not sure if this was a joke or not, but Kylie Jenner just admitted to not trying milk with her cereal until just this week.

“last night i had cereal with milk for the first time,” the 21-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star tweeted on Tuesday. “life changing.” She followed up with her reasoning for never pairing the classic combo before: “i always liked cereal dry i never bothered to put milk.”

Jenner interacted with fans as they expressed disbelief and asked for more details about her first experience with the pairing of Cinnamon Toast Crunch and regular milk. The Kylie Cosmetics founder inquired about using almond milk for her next taste test and called the culinary experiment “amazing.” She even revealed that she put the cereal in the bowl before the milk.

Still, the reality star might stick to her old way of doing things. “Lol! I really prefer it too,” she told a Twitter user who reached out about her son liking dry cereal. “But milk was cool once i gave it a chance.”

“Wait till you try peanut butter and jam,” Seth Rogen replied.

**Today is National Pepperoni Pizza Day. And if you weren’t satisfied with just National Pizza Day, which is February 9th, here are some results from a new survey:

1. 66% of people say they like pepperoni. That makes it the most popular pizza topping . . . but it DOES mean one-third of people don't like it. Sausage came in second . . . mushrooms came in third . . . and bacon was fourth.

2. 98% of people say they like pizza.

3. 22% say they can eat an entire pizza on their own.

4. And finally, 3% say they'd rather eat pizza than be in a relationship.

**The "Washington Post" has an interview with CHEVY CHASE . . . and the article is called "74-Year-Old [Chevy> Is Sober and Ready to Work. The Problem Is Nobody Wants to Work with Him."

And he’s apparently got a knack for burning bridged, so just in case he hadn't burned bridges with Lorne Michaels from "Saturday Night Live" yet, he takes care of that in this interview. He said, quote, "I'm amazed that Lorne has gone so low.

"I had to watch a little of it (SNL) [recently>, and I just couldn't [effing> believe it . . . [The fact that it's still so popular> means a whole generation of [S-word> heads laughs at the worst [effing> humor in the world. You know what I mean?

Chevy said he hasn't liked the show since WAY back in the day. He said Will Ferrell is, quote, "just not funny." However, he did admit to liking Tina Fey and Kristen Wiig.

**Ever wish you could get paid for eating pizza? The dream job has become a reality.



Ooni, the makers of home pizza ovens, is looking for a few good pizza lovers for what they're calling "The Best Job in the World."



The company says they are hiring multiple people for a number of Pizza Taste Tester roles. The roles will be "a unique mix of recipe development, product testing and brand ambassadorship."



According to the job description, if you have experience making pizza dough and cooking pizza you may have an advantage over the competition. Ooni says candidates can be based from anywhere in the world.



If you're hired, the company claims it will send you one of their pizza ovens so you can start cooking/working. It's a paid freelance position, and your pay will be dependent on your experience.



If you think you think you're a qualified pizza connoisseur you can find more about the job on ooni's website.

**The city of Houston could see a population boom in the next 20 years.



METRO Next says the area could hit 10 million people by 2040.



As of 2015, the population was around 6 million.



Forecasters predict much of that growth will happen in the city proper, but may also spread into the Montgomery County area.

**The ten finalists fought to the last moment on the finale of America’s Got Talent but when it came down to fan votes, only one could come up on top.

The final two were magician Shin Lim and group Zurcaroh — and the incredible magician was named the season 13 winner! “I can’t speak right now,” he said after he was crowned the winner and tackled by the entire group. They all picked him up and put them on their shoulders when the announcement was made.

The 26-year-old star not only took home the $1 million prize, but will also headline the America’s Got Talent Live stage at the Paris Theater in Las Vegas from November 2-4.

**A new study found the average person feels bored for about two hours a day . . . which works out to roughly FIVE YEARS of boredom throughout your life. Here are the top five things we deal with that make us feel bored . . .

1. Calling a company and having to wait on hold.

2. Slow Wi-Fi.

3. Sitting through an ad before you watch a video online.

4. Sifting through junk mail.

5. Waiting for websites to load, even if the Wi-Fi is decent.

A few more from the top 30 include waiting in line . . . scrolling through photos of food on social media . . . washing dishes . . . waiting for your significant other to get ready . . . lame work meetings . . . taking out the trash . . . and your daily commute.

**Fall officially begins this weekend, and that means fall weather shouldn't be too far behind. And when things DO finally cool off a little, it's going to be great. At least 84% of people in every city say they like fall weather . . . whenever it gets here.

The big cities where people like it the most are: Denver . . . Chicago . . . Atlanta . . . Boston . . . and Philadelphia.

The big cities where people like it the least are cities where "seasons" aren't really a thing: Los Angeles . . . Miami . . . Tampa . . . Phoenix . . . and Orlando.

**Eddie Murphy is going to star in a new version of "Grumpy Old Men", the 1993 comedy starring JACK LEMMON, WALTER MATTHAU, and ANN-MARGRET.

It's about two longtime frenemies who live next door to each other, and whose rivalry heats up again when a new woman moves into the neighborhood.

There's no official word on any other casting, but SAMUEL L. JACKSON has been mentioned for Eddie's neighbor . . . and if that happens, I'd pay just about anything for a ticket to this movie.