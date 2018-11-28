96 Second News: Starbucks Releases Christmas Tree Drink; Kylie Jenner Is Forbes' Richest Under 30

**Starbucks Has a New Holiday Drink That Tastes Like a Christmas Tree...why just put up a Christmas tree this year when you could DRINK one?

Starbucks just rolled out its newest holiday beverage, the Juniper Latte. Junipers are small pine trees, and the latte TASTES like one . . . they say it, quote, "features a hint of juniper and sage, an evergreen aroma, and citrus notes."

So if you want to know what a Christmas tree tastes like, these lattes are on sale now at Starbucks stores.

Introducing the new #JuniperLatte.



Available in the U.S. and Canada.

Speaking of Starbucks…the "Free Starbucks For Life" Contest Is Back

Starbucks just rolled out their fourth annual STARBUCKS FOR LIFE contest. You have to sign up for their rewards program . . . and then, every day between now and the end of the year, you'll get an entry every time you buy something.

Five grand prize winners will get Starbucks for Life . . . which means one drink for free every day for the next 30 years. They estimate that's worth $56,575 . . . which works out to around $5 per drink.

**"Forbes" released a list of the highest-paid celebrities under 30, and KYLIE JENNER came out on top. She pulled down an estimated $166.5 million over the past year. Here's the Top 10:

1. Kylie Jenner, $166.5 million. She's 21.

2. Ed Sheeran, $110 million. He's 27.

3. Soccer player Neymar, $90 million. He's 26.

4. Taylor Swift, $80 million. She turns 29 next month.

5. The Weeknd, $57 million. He's 28.

6. NBA star James Harden, $46.4 million. He's 29.

7. Drew Taggart of The Chainsmokers, $45.5 million. He turns 29 next month.

8. Boxer Canelo Alvarez, $44.5 million. He's 28.

9. NFL quarterback Derek Carr, $42.1 million. He's 27.

10. Golfer Jordan Spieth, $41.2 million. He's 25.

**The Houston Texans announced a new cheerleading coach Tuesday, a few months after the previous coach’s resignation.

Casey Potter was welcomed as the team’s new cheer coach in posts on the squad’s various social media accounts.

“A historic night for many reasons,” the Facebook post read, referencing the Texans snagging a franchise record eight-straight wins on Monday night “Houston Texans Cheerleaders are proud to welcome Coach Casey Potter!”

According to Casey’s Instagram profile, she is a former Rockets Power and dancer, as well as a former Texans Cheerleader.

The Houston Texans Cheerleaders are proud to welcome Coach Casey Potter!

**We've got the results here of a new study out of Canisius College in New York, and they found that women sleep BETTER when they're sharing their bed with their DOG than they do when they share it with another person.

The researchers found that women who shared their bed with dogs went to bed earlier, kept a better sleep schedule, AND got disturbed and woken up less often during the night. They didn't study whether men sleep better with dogs or other people.

But they DID find one other detail: Sleeping in bed with a CAT does NOT have the same effect. Women who had a cat in bed got worse sleep than women who had a dog or a person with them.

**A new survey found the average American gets sick about four times a year. So what would you be willing to give up if it meant you'd NEVER get another cold for the rest of your life? About 2,000 people took a poll. Here's what they said:

1. Would you give up social media? 29% said yes.

2. Would you give up caffeine? Again, 29% said yes.

3. Would you give up TV and movies? Only 18% said yes.

4. Would you give up all of your vacation time going forward? 17% said yes.

The top ways we make ourselves more comfortable when we're sick are by taking more naps . . . wearing comfier clothes, or pajamas . . . using extra blankets . . . watching more TV . . . and eating whatever we want, even if it's junk food.

The top things we do to avoid getting sick are: wash our hands more often . . . take vitamins or supplements . . . and get more sleep. And finally, 45% of people say they get pretty "needy" when they're sick. And a third of us admit to exaggerating our symptoms just to get more sympathy.

**A dating app called Clover analyzed data from 3.5 million of their users' first dates to figure out the most popular places people went.

The 10 most popular first date spots are: Starbucks . . . Chick-fil-A . . . In-N-Out Burger . . . Texas Roadhouse . . . Panera Bread . . . Chipotle . . . the café at Barnes and Noble . . . Olive Garden . . . Buffalo Wild Wings . . . and Cheesecake Factory.

Also, when you get further down the list, 7-Eleven came in 17th. I'm not even sure how you go on a date to 7-Eleven.

**"SpongeBob SquarePants" creator Stephen Hillenburg died yesterday at the age of 57. He died of ALS, which is also known as Lou Gehrig's disease. He was just diagnosed with it in March of last year.

In a statement, Nickelodeon said, quote, "[Stephen> imbued SpongeBob SquarePants with a unique sense of humor and innocence that has brought joy to generations of kids and families everywhere. His utterly original characters and the world of Bikini Bottom will long stand as a reminder of the value of optimism, friendship, and the limitless power of imagination."

Stephen never won an Emmy for "SpongeBob", but he was nominated nine times.

He started out as a marine biology teacher in the '80s, and then started studying animation. In 1993, he wrote and directed for "Rocko's Modern Life" and "Rugrats" at Nickelodeon. "SpongeBob SquarePants" premiered in May 1999 . . . and has aired more than 240 episodes. There have also been two movies.

**Kellogg’s, the maker of Rice Krispies, recently announced that a new version of the popular cereal – Strawberry Krispies – is slated to join regular Rice Krispies and Cocoa Krispies in January 2019.

DelishOpens a New Window. reports that the forthcoming fruit-flavored cereal will “[deliver> on one of fans’ top flavor preferences with a simply, naturally inspired strawberry flavor.” To coordinate with the taste, this latest version of Rice Krispies will also boast a light pink hue that’s bound to brighten up your cereal bowl.

The new cereal will be sold in two sizes: 11.5 oz and 16.5 oz, and is expected to be priced between $3.99 and $5.69 per box.

Rice Krispies is not the only cereal Kellogg’s is remixing in the new year. The food company also announced plans to debut two new flavors of Frosted Flakes – Banana Creme and Honey Nut.

