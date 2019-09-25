96 Second News: Starbucks Will Make Fewer Specialty Drinks

**Starbucks is no longer doing it for the 'Gram.

For the past few years, Starbucks has been selling lots of limited-edition drinks like the Unicorn Frappuccino and Tie-Dye Frappuccino . . . drinks that might not taste that good, but look good in pictures.

Well . . . they're planning to REALLY cut back on those. They've already been scaling back on them for the past year . . . and now they're going to scale back even more.

Why? The drinks are just not worth it. They take a long time to make, the baristas hate making them, and by the time they finally perfect the process, the drinks go away.

And that's not all. Because they're complicated, they slow down the stores and increase everyone's wait times. AND people get upset when they get their drinks and they don't look exactly like they do online.

DELISH

**"Jeopardy!" may have another sensation on its hands.

Math teacher JASON ZUFFRANIERI won his 18th game last night, and he also brought his total winnings to $502,096. He's only the third contestant to earn more than half a million, not counting tournament play.

Of course, he has a LONG way to go to catch the other two: Ken Jennings made $2,520,700 and James Holzhauer was close behind at $2,462,216.

Jason is also in fifth place on the all-time consecutive wins list, behind Jennings (74 wins), Holzhauer (32 wins), Julia Collins (20 wins), and David Madden (19 wins).

PEOPLE

**According to a new survey, believe it or not, the most popular way to order steaks in this country is well done. 24% of people say it's their favorite way to order. It just beat out medium-rare, which got 23% of the vote.

16% go medium-well . . . 13% pick medium . . . 11% want rare . . . and 2% order BLUE RARE, which is even rarer than rare. Women are almost 50% more likely to order a steak well done than men.

The survey also found that the most popular way to cook burgers is also well done. 40% of people say that's how they like their burgers. 20% said medium-well . . . 17% said medium . . . 12% said medium-rare . . . and 2% like their burgers rare.

**On "Ellen" the other day, Oprah said she just got over a bad case of pneumonia. Her doctor tried to treat it with antibiotics first, but they weren't really working. So she went back to the hospital for another CT scan and they told her it was WORSE.

So they sent her to a lung specialist. She said, quote, "He puts his stethoscope here and I see the 'Oh, [poop]' face. It is like, 'Oh my God, something's wrong with you.' And I can see it. He didn't hide it."

So he prescribed a new course of antibiotics and an inhaler, and that did the trick. When she went back to see him, he was PSYCHED that it worked. Oprah said, quote, "He thanked me three times for getting better and said, 'Can I have a hug?'

**After Billy Ray Cyrus shared a photo of himself with his late father on Instagram, Miley Cyrus had to give her pops a technology tutorial.

The image Billy Ray posted on Monday appears to be a digital snapshot of a physical photograph, and Miley called out the blurriness of the upload.

“Dad. We can’t be taking photos of photos with a Blackberry,” Miley wrote in a comment. “Tooooo much working against you, fath. Go get the iPad mom got you for your birthday. Ps that little circle on the front is the camera … push the little square button on the screen.”

US WEEKLY



**Kit Kats are getting an extreme makeover! Nestlé is launching a deluxe version of its popular chocolate bar.

The company says the new Kit Kat bars will be extra large, and you'll be able to choose from 1,500 hand-crafted flavor combinations -- like earl grey, whiskey and ginger.

Each bar will also feature personalized packaging. But if you want to sink your teeth into the new sweet treat, it'll set you back about $17 - which is definitely a jump up from the original pricing.

Unfortunately, the luxury Kit Kat bars will only be available at John Lewis stores in the United Kingdom from Sept. 26 to Dec. 24.

ABC 13



**Dancing With the Stars week two kicked off on Monday this week with hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews — and a new twist. This season, the fans’ live votes (online and via text) will be combined with the judges’ scores. At the end of each night, two pairs will be revealed as the bottom two. Then, judges Len Goodman, Bruno Tunoli and Carrie Ann Inaba get to save the team they want to see continue.

At the end of this week’s episode, the bottom two were revealed as Cheryl Burke and Ray Lewis and Mary Wilson and Brandon Armstrong. Carrie Ann saved Mary/Brandon, Bruno saved Ray/Cheryl and Len made the final choice. He saved Ray, sending home Mary.

Watch as the dancing continues next Monday on ABC at 7p.

US WEEKLY

**They say that the right art piece can make your empty wall, maybe THIS could be the piece for you?

A very realistic portrait of Channing Tatum recently went up on eBay and, for several days, saw quite the bidding war. It was ultimately sold for a whopping $6,600.

Los Angeles artist Chris Mann did an oil-on-wood painting of the actor in which he’s wearing a single gray t-shirt and, well...that’s it. His right leg covers most of painting but there is a part where you can see just about everything.

The description says this was “lovingly painted in rich tones and fine brushwork.” According to the eBay profile, Mann’s work is “charged with emotional resonance, rife with sensuality.”

Mann’s work has been featured in New York Magazine and Bizarre Magazine.

OH WOW