96 Second News: 'Stranger Things 4' Drops New Season Teaser

**It wasn't the least bit unexpected, but now it's official: "Stranger Things" is coming back for a fourth season. There's no word yet on a premiere date.

Netflix posted a teaser yesterday that promised, quote, "We're not in Hawkins anymore." They didn't explain what they meant, but there are several ways this can go.

At the end of Season 3, Eleven left Hawkins, Indiana with Joyce, Will, and Jonathan Byers. So some of the action could take place wherever they end up.

There was also an epilogue at the end of the final episode that took place in Russia. And the new teaser seems to suggest we'll be spending some time in the Upside Down.

E! ONLINE

**It's been 25 years since MARIAH CAREY became the queen of the holidays with her "Merry Christmas" album. And she's celebrating the anniversary with the All I Want for Christmas Is You Tour.

It'll kick off November 22nd in Las Vegas, then head to Atlantic City on December 7th. It wraps up at Madison Square Garden on December 15th.

She's also dropping a two-disc deluxe anniversary version of "Merry Christmas" on November 1st.

The song "All I Want for Christmas is You" is the most-downloaded holiday single of all time.

PEOPLE

**Fashion chain Forever 21 in the Houston Galleria is back open after it was shut down for reportedly owing the mall more than $145,000 worth of rent, according to a notice posted on the store's door.

This comes on the heels of a nationwide sweep of store closures after the privately owned company filed for bankruptcy Monday.

The company sent ABC13 the following statement: "As the result of our negotiation with Simon Properties, Forever 21's store in the Houston Galleria has reopened. All of Forever 21's Texas stores are open and operating normally, honoring all Company policies, including gift cards, returns, exchanges, reimbursement, and sale purchases."

In a picture taken by an ABC13 viewer on Friday, the notice said the locks to the Galleria store had been changed for "failure to pay delinquent rents" in the amount of $147,890.29.

Forever 21 filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. The privately held company, based in Los Angeles, says it will close up to 178 stores.

ABC 13

**If you could only eat ONE food for the rest of your life, what would you pick?

According to a new survey, the number one answer is . . . PIZZA. 22% of people would go with pizza, which beat out the total for any other food.

And apparently, a lot of people are kind of on the way to pizza exclusivity already. Around one in four people . . . and one in three millennials . . . say they eat pizza five times or more a month.

And two-thirds of people eat pizza for breakfast.

**Celebrities continue to claim there's nothing glamorous about displaying affection for the cameras. Even so, some onscreen kisses are PARTICULARLY bad. Here are some stars naming their worst onscreen kiss:

1. Reese Witherspoon . . . on kissing Robert Pattinson in "Water for Elephants".

Pattinson had a bad cold, and Reese says, quote, "It wasn't appealing. It wasn't pleasant." And Rob himself once admitted, quote, "My nose is running all over the place . . . I was wiping [it] on her wig."

2. Tobey Maguire . . . on his infamous upside-down kiss with Kirsten Dunst in "Spider-Man". Tobey says, "I had rainwater running up my nose. Then, when Kirsten rolled back the wet mask, she cut off the air completely."

3. Liam Hemsworth . . . on kissing Jennifer Lawrence in "The Hunger Games".

He says, "If we had a kissing scene, she would make a point of eating garlic or tuna fish or something that was disgusting."

4. Kirsten Dunst . . . on kissing Brad Pitt in "Interview with the Vampire". Mainly because she was only 11. She says, "Everyone at the time was like, 'You're so lucky you kissed Brad Pitt,' but I thought it was disgusting."

JUST JARED

**Between the WWE and his movie career, JOHN CENA has been working virtually nonstop since 2002. On "Ellen" yesterday, he said, quote, "I haven't taken a vacation ever." And his explanation makes a lot of sense.

He said, "I don't know how to tell you this, but I play fight with people for a living. That shouldn't be a job, so I really enjoy it and I love what I do. And I just know that it's going to end at some point, so I kind of want to enjoy it all."

But he added, quote, "As of late, I've been kind of able to undo that hardwiring and enjoy the now and take some time off."

Video of John Cena&#039;s Fashion Sense Was Inspired by Kris Kross

**JUSTIN and HAILEY BIEBER got married . . . again . . . last night in South Carolina. Here are the details we have so far:

Hailey's sister Alaia and her cousin Ireland were bridesmaids. Obviously, Hailey's dad Stephen Baldwin was there . . . but so was his more famous brother Alec. Justin's parents Pattie Mallette and Jeremy Bieber were there too.

Justin and Hailey exchanged vows in front of about 150 people. Celebrity guests included Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Ed Sheeran, Travis Scott, Usher, Jaden Smith, and Justin's manager Scooter Braun.

The night before the wedding, there was a rehearsal dinner followed by a party that included a screening of "The Notebook".

E! ONLINE

**Here are a few things to look forward to in October . . .

1. Candy. Start stocking up for Halloween early, so you can eat half of it YOURSELF this month. And it's also time to start worrying about costumes.

2. October's always a big month for sports fans: We've got lots of football, plus the baseball playoffs start today . . . the new NHL season starts tomorrow . . . and the NBA season starts October 22nd.

3. Some big new films hit this month: The new "Joker" movie opens nationwide this Friday . . . the "Breaking Bad" sequel "El Camino" hits Netflix on October 11th . . . and "Zombieland: Double Tap" lands October 18th.

4. Obviously Halloween is the big holiday this month. But here are few more holidays to mark on your calendar . . .National Taco Day and National Vodka Day are both this Friday . . . Yom Kippur starts October 8th . . . Columbus Day is October 14th.

**Would YOUR sibling go this far to capture a big moment for you?

A guy in Madison, Wisconsin named Andrew Philibeck was getting ready to propose to his girlfriend Rachel a couple months ago. But he knew she was really close with her sister Therese, and would want her there to see it.

So he called Therese last month. And she joked that it would be funny if she hid out nearby and dressed up as a BUSH or something. So then she could take pictures of it.

It was supposed to be a joke, but Andrew thought it was great. So he ordered a "ghillie suit" on Amazon . . . one of those grassy things snipers wear to blend in with the background. And Therese agreed to wear it.

He picked a spot in a wooded area, next to a lake. And even HE had no idea where she was, because the suit was so good. Right after the sister said yes, Therese SCREAMED out. Then they saw her and cracked up.

Now the photos are going viral. There are a few of the actual engagement, and a few of Therese dressed up as a bush.

**Is reading a lost art? The answer is . . . well, sort of.

According to a new study, 27% of Americans haven't read a book, or even part of a book, in the past year. But hey, that means 73% of us HAVE, right?

That number is fairly consistent over the past four years . . . in April of 2015, 26% of people said they hadn't read a book in the past year.

It's a big jump from 2011, though . . . when only 18% hadn't read in the past year. The study also found that for those people who DO read, we get through an average of around one book every three months.