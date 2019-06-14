96 Second News: Taylor Swift Names New Album 'Lover'; The Toronto Raptors Won Their First NBA Championship

**TAYLOR SWIFT has announced that her next album is called "Lover". It's coming out on August 23rd. The album will have its own CLOTHING LINE, and Paul Mccartney's daughter Stella Mccartney helped Taylor with it.

Taylor said, quote, "I respect what Stella creates, [and> how she creates it. There's so much whimsy and imagination and romance to the clothing that she designs . . . she's heard the new album, and this new collaboration is inspired by 'Lover'."

She said her album's tone is "really romantic." But she didn't elaborate on the clothing designs, or say when and where they'll be available. She also didn't say how MUCH they'd cost, but Stella's clothing is usually pretty pricey.

Lover, album out August 23. Cover shot by the artistic genius that is @valheria123 -- Pre-add, pre-save, pre-order (all the pre stuff you feel like doing) Can’t wait for you to hear this. https://t.co/SGjcCUYZdM pic.twitter.com/IPy54raQUF — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) June 13, 2019

**The Toronto Raptors finished off the Golden State Warriors 114-110 in Game Six last night . . . to win their first-ever NBA title. Kawhi Leonard was named the Finals MVP.

The game was close until the final moments. The Warriors were down one point with 9.6 seconds remaining. Steph Curry got a good look at a three-pointer, but he missed it.

To make matters worse, the Warriors also suffered another injury during last night's game. Klay Thompson fell awkwardly in the third quarter after being fouled while going for a dunk. Late last night they confirmed that Klay tore the ACL in his left knee.

**According to a new survey, "DAD BODS" are more popular than ever with women AND men. Check it out . . .

1. 71% of men say the "dad bod" has become fully accepted by society now . . . that's up from 63% last year.

2. 79% of men with a dad bod say they're happy with their body, up from 64% last year.

3. 78% of both men and women say a dad bod is a sign a guy is confident in his own skin.

4. And finally, 65% of people say a dad bod is attractive . . . 61% say it's sexy . . . and 51% say it's the "new six pack."

**Earlier this week we heard about a survey on what dads want for Father's Day. And it doesn't exactly match up with what we're PLANNING to get for Dad.

According to the National Retail Federation, the 10 most popular Father's Day gifts we're getting dad this year are:

1. A card.

2. A "special outing," like dinner at a restaurant.

3. Clothes.

4. A gift card.

5. A book or CD.

6. Personal care items.

7. Electronics.

8. Tools or appliances.

9. Home improvement or gardening supplies.

10. Sporting goods.

**Expedia just released their annual travel etiquette survey, and one set of questions this year were all about how we conduct ourselves when staying at an Airbnb or vacation rental. Here are a few examples of bad behavior that most of us say are unacceptable . . .

1. Going through the host's personal items. Only 75% said it's definitely not okay.

2. Peeing in their swimming pool. 73% said it's unacceptable.

3. Wearing their clothes or shoes, 64%.

4. Taking a book or DVD, 61%.

5. Stealing things like towels, shampoo, or condiments from the fridge, 58%.

6. Inviting more people to stay without the host's permission. 57% said it's not okay.

**New in Theaters:

1. "Men in Black: International" (PG-13)

Tessa Thompson stars as a rookie agent who talks her way into a job with the Men in Black. As Agent M, she's assigned to the London branch, where she's partnered with Chris Hemsworth (Agent H) and ordered to track down a mole in the organization. Emma Thompson returns as Agent O, the MIB Branch Chief in New York. Liam Neeson joins the cast as the head of MIB's British branch, "Agent High T," and comedian Kumail Nanjiani is the voice of Agent M's little alien sidekick Pawny.

2. "Shaft" (R)

Jessie T. Usher is John Shaft Jr. He's Samuel L. Jackson's nerdy FBI agent son that he's never met . . . because JJ's mama didn't want to risk his life around any of Shaft's enemies.

Richard Roundtree, the star of the original 1971 movie is in it, and Regina Hall, Alexandra Shipp, and Method Man.

**There's a New "Stranger Things" Mobile Game That's Like Pokemon Go

"Stranger Things" is coming out with a game that sounds pretty similar to ‘Pokemon Go.’ It's a "location-based puzzle RPG", and it'll be integrated with Google Maps so players can, quote, "explore the Upside Down hidden around them in their daily travels."

It's not coming until 2020, though. Season 3 of "Stranger Things" hits Netflix on the 4th of July.

**"Forbes" recently named JAY-Z the first BILLIONAIRE rapper . . . and they just released a list of the richest rappers. It looks like DR. DRE is next in line to a billion . . . but it isn't a guarantee. Here are the five richest rappers, and their estimated fortunes:

1. Jay-Z, $1 billion

2. Dr. Dre, $800 million

3. Diddy, $740 million

4. Kanye West, $240 million

5. Drake, $150 million

For what it's worth, Dre previously declared himself to be the first billionaire in hip-hop, but according to "Forbes" estimates, that's never been the case. He was over-valuing his profit from the sale of Beats By Dre to Apple.

