96 Second News: Taylor Swift's "Lover" Comes In At #1

**It went without saying that TAYLOR SWIFT's new album "Lover" would debut at #1 . . . it was only a question of how many copies she'd sell.

When the dust settled, that number was 867,000. That's the biggest sales week for ANY album since Taylor's last album "Reputation" sold 1.2 million copies in its first week in November of 2017.

The full Top 10 hasn't been released . . . but it's probably safe to say that nobody else came close. "Lover" is Taylor's SIXTH #1 album . . . and she's now the only woman with six albums to sell at least 500,000 copies in a single week. The only other act to do it is Eminem.

And even though she didn't do it this time (yet), Taylor is the only act to have four different albums each sell a million copies in a single week.

**KEVIN HART suffered serious back injuries in a car crash this weekend. He had surgery Sunday night, and his wife Eniko told TMZ, quote, "He's gonna be just fine."

Early Sunday morning, Kevin's friend Jared Black was driving Kevin’s car in Malibu when it veered off the road, rolled over, and landed in a ditch.

Kevin was a passenger in the car, along with Black's fiancée, who wasn't seriously injured. The car was totaled, and Black was also hospitalized with serious injuries. According to "Entertainment Tonight", he was NOT under the influence.

Kevin was able to get out of the car himself, but authorities had to cut the roof off to get to Black and his fiancée.

**Rock band KISS brought their End of the Road Tour to Cincinnati this past Thursday, and they were selling special, commemorative shirts with the city's name on the back, in huge letters. The only problem is, they misspelled it.

Granted, Cincinnati is a tough one to spell. A lot of people get confused over which of the last two consonants get doubled, the 'N' or the 'T'. Well, it's the 'N'. But whoever designed this tour shirt just hedged their bets and doubled BOTH, so it's got a double 'T' at the end when there should only be one.

The shirt cost 50 bucks, but here's the silver lining if you bought one: It could become a collector's item. Somebody's already selling one on eBay with a starting bid of $400.

**The box office was pretty quiet over Labor Day Weekend. "Angel Has Fallen" held onto the top spot with $14.8 million, and the R-rated comedy "Good Boys" came in second, with $12.1 million. Here are the box office totals for the long holiday weekend:

1. "Angel Has Fallen", $14.8 million. Up to $43.9 million in its 2nd week.

2. "Good Boys", $12.1 million. Up to $59.1 million in its 3rd week.

3. "The Lion King", $9.3 million. Up to $523.5 million in its 7th week.

4. "Hobbs & Shaw", $8.2 million. Up to $159 million in its 5th week.

5. "Overcomer", $7.8 million. Up to $19.3 million in its 2nd week.

**JUSTIN BIEBER may finally be growing up and getting a handle on things. In a very long Instagram post yesterday, he admitted to how dumb he's been in the past, and where his head is at now. It sounds like he's in a really good place.

He talked about growing up in an unstable environment, with teen parents who were broke and separated, and how he suddenly achieved fame at a young age. By the time he was 18, he had, quote, "no skills in the real world, with millions of dollars and access to whatever I wanted."

By the age of 20, after a string of bad decisions, he, quote, "went from one of the most loved and adored people in the world to the most ridiculed, judged, and hated person in the world." He was using drugs and being abusive to the people around him, especially women. But his wife HAILEY helped him turn things around.

He says, quote, "[Through marriage> you learn patience, trust, commitment, kindness, humility, and all of the things it looks like to be a good man." He adds, quote, "Be kind today, be bold today and love people today, not by your standards but by God's perfect unfailing love."

**According to a new study out of Sweden, women really ARE better at remembering events than men.

It's because women are better at something called "episodic memory," which is the ability to remember both short-term and long-term events . . . like whether you took your medicine this morning, or the day you adopted your dog. Women are also better at remembering faces and smells.

The study found men are better at remembering things that involve something called "spatial processing," like where you parked your car or directions to different places.

**A new study at Washington State found that posting too many selfies makes you look like a LOSER.

Researchers had over 100 students look at 900 photos on social media. And they had to rate the people who posted them without knowing anything else about who they were.

And the people who posted a lot of selfies were rated as lonelier . . . less confident . . . less dependable . . . less successful . . . AND less likable overall. The researchers also may have coined a new term: "POSIES" . . . as in photos you "pose" for instead of taking yourself.

In the study, people who posted a lot of "posies" were consistently seen as more confident and more likable than people who posted selfies.

**Krispy Kreme just announced they're doing a "Pumpkin Spice Purchase Protection" plan this week.

If you bring in any pumpkin spice product that disappointed you between now and Sunday, they'll give you a pumpkin spice donut for free.

As far as we can tell, the product doesn't have to be sealed . . . so you can bring in a Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte with one sip left, or a box of Pumpkin Spice Pop-Tarts that's just down to the crumbs and still get your donut.

**St. Edward Catholic School in Nashville, Tennessee just banned the "Harry Potter" series from the school library . . . but not just for promoting witchcraft. This school had bigger fish to fry than THAT.

Here's the explanation from Reverend Dan Reehil, the pastor who runs the school. Quote, "The curses and spells used in the books are actual curses and spells, which when read by a human being risk conjuring evil spirits into the presence of the person reading the text."

Reehil also says he consulted with several exorcists who confirmed his theory and told him to ban the books.

**The phrase 'Taco Tuesday' has been around for DECADES. Although in recent years it's gone from a corny marketing gimmick to a corny social media meme.

This summer, LEBRON JAMES has been celebrating his family's LOVE for tacos with 'Taco Tuesday' posts on social media. And now, BUSINESS LeBron thinks he may have stumbled onto something, so he's trying to brand it.

A lawyer has discovered that LeBron filed a trademark request for the phrase 'Taco Tuesday' on August 15th. It's unclear if he'd be able to get it . . . but supposedly he's trying to protect his usage on social media and on an upcoming podcast.

Common words and phrases can be trademarked if the applicant can prove a distinctive usage outside the traditional meaning.

**For one man in Maine, life really is "the way it should be," as state's motto goes, after he won the state lottery for the second time this year.

Robert Stuart won $100,000 off of an instant ticket less than three months after he won $1 million in a different lotto drawing, according to ABC News stationWMTW.

The Kennebunkport man paid $25 for the winning ticket at the Circle E in Kennebunk that earned him 4,000 times it's original value, according to WMTW.

Stuart previously spent the same amount on a scratch ticket at Hannaford supermarket for Maine Lottery's Ultimate Millions game and took home $710,000 after taxes in May.

