96 Second News: Taylor Uses Snake On Stage For Kim K. Feud; Papa Johns To Sell Garlic Sauce

**Taylor Swift may have ended her feud with Katy Perry . . . but she's still not cool with Kanye west and Kim Kardashian.

She launched her 'Reputation Tour' in Glendale, Arizona on Tuesday, and at the beginning of the show she called Kim out. She said, quote, "A couple of years ago, someone called me a snake on social media and it caught on. And then a lot of people called me a lot of names . . .

"I went through some really low times for a while because of it. I went through some times when I didn't know if I was gonna get to do this anymore."

So, that's apparently why she's been going so heavy into the snake imagery. She even has a giant snake as part of her set.

She said, quote, "I wanted to send a message to you guys that if someone uses name calling to bully you on social media and even if a lot of people jump on board with it, that doesn't have to defeat you. It can strengthen you instead."

Kim called Taylor a snake in 2016, during their feud over his song "Famous".

**A website compiled a list of each state's favorite '90s sitcom . . . and like all of these lists, they used search data from Google Trends. In this case, they used data from the past 14 years.

Not surprisingly, "Friends" is the winner, being #1 in 13 states . . . South Dakota, Nebraska, Minnesota, Kansas, Illinois, Iowa, Wyoming, Texas, New Jersey, Colorado, Arizona, Vermont, and Hawaii.

"The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" is second with FIVE states

. . . Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Maryland, and Washington D.C.

And a bunch of sitcoms had THREE states:

. . . "That '70s Show", which is the top pick in Wisconsin, Idaho, and Montana

. . . "Everybody Loves Raymond", which is big in Connecticut, Arkansas, and Indiana

. . . "The King of Queens", which took New Hampshire, Missouri, and Michigan

. . . "Frasier", which won Washington state, Oklahoma, and Alaska

. . . "Saved By the Bell", which is big in Tennessee, Kentucky, and Alabama

. . . and "The Simpsons", which is most popular in California, Virginia, and Oregon.

**Papa John's has made a lot of fans by including that little container of garlic sauce with every order, and yesterday, Papa John's announced they're going to sell GALLON JUGS of their garlic sauce. And they'll cost $20 each.

They go on sale on Friday at some of their stores and online, and they'll only be available for a limited time.

And just so you know, the one-ounce cups of garlic sauce have about 150 calories and 17 grams of fat. So a gallon of the stuff will set you back more than 19,000 calories and 2,100 grams of fat.

**Houston's first Whole Foods Market 365 is starting to take shape.



According to Culturemap Houston, it's "Slated to arrive this summer at the intersection of Yale and 610, the 30,000-square-foot grocery store offers a lower-priced alternative to a traditional Whole Foods. The Heights-adjacent outpost will be the concept's second location in Texas, joining one that opened in Austin suburb Cedar Park last year."



Each store includes two "Friends of 365" restaurants that are designed to enhance the shopping experience. In Houston, they will be Peli Peli Kitchen and Juice Society. Both concepts share the store's ethos of serving food that's "free of artificial preservatives, colors, flavors, sweeteners and hydrogenated fats," according to a statement issued May 7.

**Here are the results from a new survey on women's deep, DEEP love of shoes. Check 'em out . . .

1. 72% of women own more than 21 pairs of shoes.

2. 25% own some shoes that are more than 12 years old.

3. 70% have asked a stranger where they got their shoes.

4. One in four have worn shoes while they got-it-on.

5. And one in three have HIDDEN a shoe purchase from their significant other.

**"Variety" has put out a 'sampling' of Hollywood salaries, which includes both upcoming movies and ones that are already out. The point of the article is that big-name actors are still making bank, but it's mostly when they're involved in successful movie franchises like Marvel.

Here are some of the salaries they listed:

1. Daniel Craig, "Bond 25" (2019), $25 million

2. Dwayne Johnson, "Red Notice" (2020), $22 million

3. Vin Diesel, "The Fate of the Furious" (2017), $20 million

4. Anne Hathaway, "Barbie" (2020), $15 million

5. Jennifer Lawrence, "Red Sparrow" (2018), $15 million

6. Seth Rogen, "Flarsky" (2019), $15 million

7. Tom Cruise, "The Mummy" (2017), $11 to $13 million

8. Harrison Ford, "Indiana Jones 5" (2020), $10 to $12 million

9. Sandra Bullock, "Minions" (2015), $10 million

10. Leonardo DiCaprio, "Once Upon a Time In Hollywood" (2019), $10 million, which "Variety" says is half his rate. He took a pay-cut to do it.

**It’s hard to imagine any other actress other than Sarah Jessica Parker playing Carrie Bradshaw in Sex and the City — but her costar Kristin Davis was actually a runner-up for the role.

The series’ creator, Darren Star, opened up to Entertainment Weekly about the process of choosing the four women to star on the show and shared his belief that Davis could’ve played the main character. Star revealed that since Parker, 53, was on the fence about doing a TV show at first, he asked Davis to consider reading for the role of Carrie.

Davis however, turned it down after reading Carrie’s description, which said she had “the body of Heather Locklear and the mind of Dorothy Parker.” and although she thought Carrie was “fantastic” she knew she wanted to play Charlotte.

**According to a new survey, 40% of us think our mom has FAKED a reaction to a Mother's Day gift and pretended to like something she hated. The most common reaction to a bad gift is a simple "thank you." So it really depends on HOW she says it.

The five most common fake reactions to a bad Mother's Day gift are saying "Thank you" . . . "Aww" . . . "I love it" . . . "Wow, this is great" . . . and "I really NEED one of these."

Here are four more stats from the survey . . .

1. On average, we'll spend $75 on Mom this year. Middle children spend the most.

2. Two-thirds of us check with our siblings to see what they're getting Mom before we buy a gift. Then about half of us try to ONE-UP them and buy something better.

3. The average person will write 43 words in their Mother's Day card, which is like two or three sentences. So maybe try to push it to four or five.

4. A card IS important. According to the survey, it's one of the top five things moms want to get this year. The top five are something sentimental . . . lunch or dinner with their kids . . . something homemade . . . a vacation . . . and a card.

**There's a 54-year-old woman named Jennifer Sue Sunday in St. Petersburg, Florida. And on Friday afternoon, she called 911 and said she had an emergency.

Paramedics rushed to her house, and when they got there, it turned out the emergency was . . . Jennifer needed beer.

They left . . . and then, a few hours later, she called 911 AGAIN and reported another emergency.

And when the paramedics got there, it was the SAME thing . . . she said she needed beer. Only this time, they say it seemed like she was drunk . . . so maybe it wasn't that she NEEDED beer and it was more that she just WANTED beer.

Anyway, she was arrested for misusing 911.