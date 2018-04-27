96 Second News: Te Royal Baby Has A Name! Bill Cosby Found Guilty Of Assault

**Four days days after Duchess Kate of Cambridge gave birth to an historic royal baby, the public learned the littlest prince of Cambridge's name: Louis Arthur Charles.

Kensington Palace said the baby will be known as His Royal Highness Prince Louis of Cambridge.

The baby, born at St. Mary's Hospital in London at one minute after 11 a.m. local time on Monday, weighing 8 pounds, 7 ounces.

The baby is the couple's third child and is the first little prince to be affected by a 2013 change in British laws that made birth order more important than gender in determining the line of succession to the throne. Thus, this baby is fifth-in-line, behind his older sister instead of displacing her.

Uncle Prince Harry, 33, moved down to sixth-in-line, and any children he has with his American fiancée, Meghan Markle, 36, will follow him in the succession.

Their recent choices — Prince George Alexander Louis, 4, and Princess Charlotte Elizabeth Diana, 2 — come from the 18th and 19th centuries, balancing tradition, family obligations and personal taste.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to announce that they have named their son Louis Arthur Charles.



The baby will be known as His Royal Highness Prince Louis of Cambridge. pic.twitter.com/4DUwsLv5JQ — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 27, 2018

**Bill Cosby was found GUILTY yesterday on three counts of aggravated indecent assault, for drugging and raping Andrea Constand in 2004.

He faces up to 10 years in prison on each count, but the judge could allow him to serve his sentences concurrently. Still, Cosby will be 81 in July, so even 10 years could be a life sentence.

Cosby was acting as a mentor to Constand at Temple University when he assaulted her. She reported it the following year, but prosecutors decided they didn't have enough evidence to pursue the case.

So she filed a civil suit, claiming to have more than a dozen women who would testify that they were victims, too. She and Cosby settled in 2006 for $3.4 million.

This was actually the SECOND jury to hear this case. The first one couldn't reach a conclusion, and a mistrial was declared last year.

Several of Cosby's alleged victims were there for the verdict, including Lili Bernard, who left the courtroom in tears. She said, quote, "[This> is a victory for all sexual assault survivors, female and male."

Cosby's attorney says he's going to appeal.

**Your chance to get tickets to any of the Texans home games this season begins today.



Fans can purchase tickets online via www.ticketmaster.com or by phone at 800-745-3000. Single-game tickets will not be sold at the NRG Stadium box office.



The team advised that a limited supply of tickets are available for individual games, after an allotment for season tickets. The Texans urged anyone interested in joining the 2018 season ticket priority wait list to register at HoustonTexans.com.



Last week, the Texans revealed their 2018 regular season schedule, which begins with back-to-back road games.



The Texans head to New England to take on the Patriots on Sept. 9, with kickoff scheduled for noon. They follow it up with a matchup with the Titans in Nashville on Sept. 16.



The Texans' home opener is on Sept. 23 against the New York Giants.​

**New in Theaters:

1. "Avengers: Infinity War" (PG-13) Scarlett Johansson, Chris Hemsworth, Robert Downey Jr. and more.

2. "Disobedience" is an R-rated movie starring Rachel Weisz and Rachel McAdams.

3. "Kings" is an R-rated movie starring Halle Berry and Daniel Craig.

Obviously, "Avengers: Infinity War" is going to have a HUGE opening. But will it break records? There's a good chance.

Right now, the record for best opening weekend for a superhero movie in the U.S. is held by the first "Avengers" movie, with $207.4 million. "Infinity War" is expected to surpass $225 million.

The current overall record for an opening weekend in the U.S. is $248 million, held by "Star Wars: The Force Awakens". And some experts think "Infinity War" has a chance at topping that, too.

**A new survey showed pictures of old technology to kids who were between six and 18 years old, and asked them what they were looking at. And here are the results:

1. Pager . . . 86% had no idea what it was.

2. Overhead projector . . . 71%.

3. Floppy disk . . . 67%.

4. Cassette . . . 40%.

5. Video tape . . . 37%.

6. Typewriter . . . 27%.

7. Record player . . . 26%.

8. Postcard . . . 23%.

9. Disposable camera . . . 9%.

10. Rotary phone . . . 5%.

**The Best Color to Wear on a First Date Is . . . Black

There's an old theory that you should wear RED on a first date, because it's exciting and provocative and tied to love and romance and sex and all of that. But apparently, that's not true. BLACK is the new red.

A study out of England found that black has become a more popular color to wear on dates . . . especially by people who are looking for an actual relationship and don't just want to get-it-on.

The researchers say that red might be more associated with sex, but, quote, "dates appear to rely more heavily on black in order to attract a potential mate."

**The first round of the NFL Draft went down last night, and the Cleveland Browns had the #1 pick. That's what happens when you go 0-16.

They took Oklahoma quarterback BAKER MAYFIELD, which . . . wasn't shocking, but it definitely wasn't a safe bet either.

Baker was a self-made college star . . . going from a walk-on freshman to winning last year's Heisman Trophy with a sweeping majority. He actually won a TON of awards last year, but Oklahoma lost to Georgia in the Rose Bowl.

At Pick #2, the New York Giants got arguably the biggest talent in the draft with Penn State running back Saquon Barkley.

At #3, the New York Jets selected USC quarterback Sam Darnold.

Then the Browns were on the clock AGAIN. With the fourth pick, they took cornerback Denzel Ward from Ohio State.

The Denver Broncos rounded out the Top Five with NC State defensive end Bradley Chubb.

For the first time ever, FOUR quarterbacks were taken in the Top 10. And also for the first time, two brothers went in the first round of the same draft. The Buffalo Bills took Tremaine Edmunds 16th, and the Pittsburgh Steelers took Terrell Edmunds with the 28th pick.

The draft resumes TONIGHT with the second and third rounds . . . and it'll finish tomorrow with the last four rounds.

**The Situation is officially off the market! Mike Sorrentino and his longtime girlfriend, Lauren Pesce, are engaged, the couple reveals Us Weekly exclusively.

“I have always dreamed of proposing on Jersey Shore, the show that introduced me to the world,” Sorrentino tells Us about popping the question on MTV’s hit reality show Jersey Shore. “I’m currently living the dream and proposed to my college sweetheart, Lauren Pesce, amongst my best friends on the biggest reality show in the country. We are so proud and excited to share this chapter of our story with the world.”

The couple met while in college and dated for four years before he joined the series in 2009. However, they rekindled their romance when the show wrapped in 2012 and have been together ever since. Sorrentino, 35, constantly thanks Pesce for keeping him in line through the years and standing by his side during the tough times. He went to rehab for prescription pill abuse in 2012 and in January 2018, pleaded guilty to tax evasion. He has not yet been sentenced.