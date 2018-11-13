96 Second News: The Teaser For 'Toy Story 4' Is Out; Stan Lee Passes Away

**Marvel Comics writer Stan Lee died on Monday, November 12, his daughter, Joan Celia “J.C.” Lee, confirmed. He was 95.

According to TMZ, an ambulance rushed Lee from his Hollywood Hills home to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, and he was pronounced deceased shortly after.

Sony Pictures Entertainment’s Motion Picture Group chairman Tom Rothman said in a statement to Us Weekly, “Original and genius are two very overused words in the world today, but Stan was both. Add irrepressible and irreplaceable, and you begin to describe the man. We have all lost a true superhero. We will greatly miss our friendly neighborhood Stan Lee.”

Lee was born in New York City in December 1922. He was hired as an office assistant at Timely Comics in 1939 and became an interim editor in the early 1940s. Timely evolved into Marvel Comics by the 1960s, with Lee assuming the role of editor-in-chief

#BREAKING: Legendary Comic-Book Writer, Publisher and Film Producer Stan Lee Has Died. R.I.P.

**Toy Story is back! A new toy named Forky wreaks havoc in the first official teaser trailer for Toy Story 4, the next sequel to Pixar’s first feature film and the latest installment of the franchise.

The 90-second trailer, which the Disney animation company released on Monday, shows the characters dancing in a circle to the tune of Judy Collins’ folk song “Both Sides, Now.” Woody, Buzz Lightyear, and Jessie hang with Mr. and Mrs. Potato Head, Rex, Hamm, an Alien, Slinky Dog and Forky

In the YouTube description, Pixar offers a synopsis for the new movie: “Woody has always been confident about his place in the world and that his priority is taking care of his kid, whether that’s Andy or Bonnie. But when Bonnie adds a reluctant new toy called Forky to her room, a road trip adventure alongside old and new friends will show Woody how big the world can be for a toy.”

Toy Story 4 is slated for theatrical release on June 21, 2019.

**The night before her show in New Orleans last week, CHRISTINA AGUILERA went to a bar, and asked the band if she could sing with them. She was DENIED. She told her crowd the next night, quote, "The guy from the band would not . . . give up his mic. He was older and he wasn't feeling it."

Someone got video, and to her credit, Christina took it like a champ. She just said, "It's okay," and let them do their thing.

Christina must not have been embarrassed about it, because she told the story at her concert the next night. She said, quote, "It's ok, I'm just gonna have to part ways, be on my little merry way, find somewhere else to go."

The band leader contacted a local TV station and said it was simply a misunderstanding because he didn't recognize her. Obviously, he wishes he'd handled it differently and wants her to come back to sing with him, now that he knows who she is.

My wife is in New Orleans and last night at the bar she was at, comes in @xtina!!! She asked the house band if she can sing a tune and... Nope! As if she was denied?! That would have been so cool to see her sing. More to the story Christina? pic.twitter.com/NoWTwkYfyL — drMediaPro (@drMediaPro) November 9, 2018

**Dallas Keuchel will now go to the highest bidder…

The Houston Astros announced Monday that the Cy Young Award-winning left-handed pitcher declined their qualifying offer to remain with the club. If accepted, Keuchel would have remained in Houston on a one-year, $17.9 million contract.



Keuchel was offered the qualifying tender on Nov. 3 and he had up to 10 days to decide on it.

The 30-year-old has been a member of the Astros for all seven seasons of his MLB career. In 2018, he went 12-11 on 34 starts. He also garnered his fourth Gold Glove selection.

**Chicken and waffles have finally made their way to KFC, and the commercials are showing us by ordering them, we’ll have the 'time of our lives.' In the new tv spots, you can see the Colonel pick up Mrs. Buttersworth syrup and do the lift from Dirty Dancing, showing the ultimate duo.



Customers can order chicken and waffles different ways like: The Big Basket Meal, or get it in sandwich form as part of a combo meal. Both are on sale for a limited time.

**According to a new study, the average American spends 213 hours a year in a FOOD COMA. That's nine ENTIRE days.

After we eat a super heavy meal with lots of meat and carbs, it takes an average of one hour and 22 minutes before we feel sharp and ready to work or, really, do anything. And we have about two or three of those meals every week.

The most common foods that knock us out are: Burgers . . . pizza . . . mashed potatoes . . . burritos . . . fries . . . hot dogs . . . tacos . . . cheese . . . and potato chips.

**In a new interview with ‘The Cut,’ Kim Kardashian opened up about what she thinks her husband Kanye West smells like…

“I can’t explain it, but like a rich person,” the reality star said while promoting her two newest KKW Beauty perfumes, BODY II, and BODY III.

Kardashian added: “Like … money, I don’t know! He smells like what you think a really expensive, Saint Laurent fragrance campaign would be.”

**According to a new survey, 45% of Americans say they're officially giving up on trying to be healthy for the rest of 2018. For the last month-and-a-half of this year, they're just going to eat and drink whatever they want, and deal with it in 2019.

Here are a few more stats from the survey . . .

1. The average person will gain six pounds over the holiday season, and only 12% will make it through without gaining any weight.

2. We'll overeat on 13 separate days between Thanksgiving and January 1st.

3. 51% of people will stop exercising regularly during the holiday season.

4. And . . . 34% already have their New Year's resolution planned to try to undo some of the damage.

**"GQ" announced its Men of the Year yesterday . . . and they named MICHAEL B. JORDAN the "Leader of the Year".

And he makes it clear to the magazine that he's building an EMPIRE, like Tom Cruise, Leonardo DiCaprio, or Will Smith. He says, quote, "I want to be worldwide."

But he adds, quote, "My career is awesome. It is going great. There's other places in my life that I'm [effing> lacking at. I'm very mature and advanced in a lot of areas of life.

"Dating may not be one of 'em. My personal life is not. I don't really know what dating is."

This year's honorees also include Henry Golding from "Crazy Rich Asians" as Star of the Year . . . Jonah Hill as Director of the Year . . . Robert Mueller as "Master of Silence" . . . and Serena Williams as Champion of the Year.

**Christmas spirit doesn't come cheap.

A new study found that the average person will spend almost $100,000 on Christmas throughout their life. That's $1,556 per year for 60 years. And here's how that breaks down . . .

1. $235 per year on decorations and stuff for the home.

2. $301 on food.

3. $375 on gifts.

4. And $645 on hosting parties, dinners, and fixing up your home before guests come.

Now, your breakdown could vary . . . like, if you are traveling, you spend money on that instead of hosting.

But on average it all comes out to around $1,500 a year . . . which gets you close to six figures over your adult life.