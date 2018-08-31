96 Second News: The Texans Beat The Cowboys; Emmy Rossum Is Leaving 'Shameless'

**The Houston Texans beat the Dallas Cowboys in Thursday night's preseason rivalry game, 14-6.

The two teams will meet again when it actually counts, in a primetime showdown on Oct. 7.

By 3 p.m. Saturday, the Texans are required to finalize their roster of 53 players.

The first real game of the season is next Sunday, against Tom Brady and the New England Patriots.

**Emmy Rossum is leaving the Showtime series "Shameless" after nine seasons. She has played Fiona Gallagher since the show debuted in 2011. Season 9 kicks off on September 9th.

In a lengthy Facebook post, Emmy didn't give a reason for leaving, but it's obvious there's no bad blood. Because she went on and on about what a wonderful experience it was.

And she wrapped up with this . . . quote, "I can say for certain that this cast and crew, who [I've been] truly honored to work alongside, are world class. I am proud and I'm filled with gratitude.

"I know you will continue on without me, for now. There is much more Gallagher story to be told. I will always be rooting for my family. Try not to think of me as gone, just think of me as moving down the block."

The show's producers issued statements praising Emmy and wishing her well. Executive producer John Wells said he hopes the Season 9 finale will be, quote, "a Gallagher-worthy sendoff for Fiona that honors the great work Emmy has done."

** If you can believe it, "Saved by the Bell" is 30 YEARS OLD. And that had TIFFANI THIESSEN and MARIO LOPEZ feeling old on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" yesterday.

They even have KIDS who are old enough to watch it. Kind of. Tiffani said she let her 8-year-old daughter watch the first season . . . but cut her off when, quote, "kissing started happening."

But Harper wanted to keep going, because she's already BOY-CRAZY, and she was totally into Mario and MARK-PAUL GOSSELAAR.

Mario's kids had a different reaction . . . quote, "My kids have given it a shot . . . not feelin' it. [They're like], 'Daddy why is your hair like that?'"

**A new survey found two-thirds of Americans have plans for Labor Day weekend. And watching a movie or just getting some quiet time in are both in the top five.

1. 67% of us will fire up the grill this weekend.

2. 36% will try to get at least one movie in.

3. 35% are looking forward to some quiet time.

4. 27% are doing something outdoors.

5. 26% are hitting a party.

6. 23% plan to do some shopping.

The survey also found burgers are the top Labor Day food, followed by hot dogs, barbecued chicken, steak, and ribs.And two-thirds of us will be drinking beer this weekend. Only 34% said they won't.

**Someone photoshopped a bikini picture of Amy Schumer to make her look thinner.

And apparently they thought they were doing her a favor, because they said, quote, "So I think Amy looks great already but man does she look way better [in] my OPINION in the second photo."

But Amy didn't see it that way. She said, quote, "I disagree. I like how I really look. That's my body. I love my body for being strong and healthy and sexy. I look like I'd give a good hug or have a drink with you.

"The other picture looks nice but it's not me. Thanks for sharing your thoughts as well. See, we're both right."

Then the original Photoshopper replied, quote, "Real is beautiful, I've learned that. Thank you to everyone who called me out on my [B.S.]."

**Starbucks rolled out its Pumpkin Spice Lattes earlier this week, and even though the weather doesn't FEEL like fall, that's not stopping people from sucking down pumpkin-flavored sugar coffee.

A website called the Daring Kitchen analyzed 100,000 tweets on Tuesday to figure out which states were the most obsessed with Pumpkin Spice Lattes.

And Tennessee DOMINATED. 41% of the tweets there were about the drink . . . which seems impossibly high. West Virginia came in second, at just 6%.

Other states that were VERY hot on Pumpkin Spice Lattes are: Washington . . . Oregon . . . Indiana . . . Arizona . . . and Iowa.

The state that was the least excited? Michigan.

**Danny Boyle. . . the director who brought you "Trainspotting", "28 Days Later", and "Slumdog Millionaire" . . . just finished filming a new movie with Ed Sheeran.

It doesn't have a title yet, but here's the gist: A singer-songwriter wakes up one day and realizes he's the only person in the world who remembers THE BEATLES. And of course, he uses that to his professional advantage.

Sheeran isn't the lead character, though. He plays HIMSELF.

Sheeran says, quote, "They shot it around loads of my gigs. So it was a very intense two months . . . I was playing myself, so I don't think I was that bad. There wasn't much to (mess) up." The movie is due out next September.

ED SHEERAN THE ACTOR

**"Business Insider" has a list of 10 of the WORST dancers from ‘Dancing With The Stars’ . . . based on comments that the judges have made, not necessarily by how far they made it in the competition. Here's the list, which ISN'T ranked:

1. Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak . . . Eliminated fourth on Season 8.

2. Master P . . . Eliminated fourth on Season 2.

3. Evander Holyfield . . . Eliminated second on Season 1.

4. David Hasselhoff . . . Eliminated first on Season 11.

5. Mischa Barton . . . Eliminated second on Season 22.

6. Geraldo Rivera . . . Eliminated first on Season 22.

7. Kenny Mayne of ESPN . . . Eliminated first on Season 2.

8. Kate Gosselin . . . Eliminated fourth on Season 10.

9. Kim Kardashian . . . Eliminated third on Season 7.

10. Michael Bolton . . . Eliminated second on Season 11.

**The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile has arrived in Houston! Here are the times and locations for where you can catch it:



Date: August 31, 2018

Time: 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Location: HEB (3502 Palmer Highway, Texas City, TX)



Date: September 1, 2018

Time: 12-3 p.m.

Location: Walmart Supercenter (1025 Sawdust Rd., Spring, TX)



Date: September 1, 2018

Time: 4-7 p.m.

Location: Walmart Supercenter (10001 Woodlands Pkwy., The Woodlands, Spring, TX)



Date: September 2, 2018

Time: 12-3 p.m.

Location: Walmart Supercenter (22606 State Highway, Tomball, TX)



Date: September 2, 2018

Time: 4-7 p.m.

Location: Walmart Supercenter (5660 W Grand Pkwy S, Richmond, TX)



Date: September 3, 2018

Time: 12-3 p.m.

Location: Walmart Supercenter (2700 Kirkwood Rd., Houston, TX)



Date: September 3, 2018

Time: 4-7 p.m.

Location: Walmart Supercenter (5405 South Rice Avenue, Houston, TX)