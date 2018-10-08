96 Second News: The Texans Beat The Cowboys; 'Venom' Wins Box Office

**Houston and Dallas closed out another chapter to their in-state rivalry on Sunday night, as the Texans defeated the Cowboys in overtime, 19-16.

Both teams are arguably having pretty, um…forgettable(?) seasons lol, but the Texans winning against Dallas was much needed.

In the final period, Watson hit DeAndre Hopkins up the middle for a 49-yard catch on second down, immediately putting the Texans in scoring range.



After a few plays to get into position, Fairbairn nailed a 36-yard field goal to give Houston a much deserved win. The Texans will take on the Buffalo Bills next Sunday at noon here at NRG Stadium.

**A Houston Astros fan bought "about $500" worth of beer for those sitting around him after predicting George Springer would homer Friday in Game 1 of the American League Division Series.

"I just love my team, man," Eddie Flores told the Houston Chronicle. "I knew Springer was going to hit one, and I wanted everyone to know it. I called it."

Flores told the fans around him in Section 103 at Minute Maid Park that he would buy everyone a beer if Springer went deep to lead off the fifth inning. Sure enough, Springer connected on a 3-2 pitch to left, not too far from where Flores and his new best friends burst into cheers -- and not just for the Astros' 3-0 lead.



"I was more excited about the home run, but the beer added a little," fan Charles Adams, whose tweet about the incident drew initial attention to Flores' generosity, told ABC 13. "I mean, our section went bananas." Flores bought a beer for everyone who wanted it in the seven rows around him at a cost of more than $300, the Chronicle reported.



But by then, Jose Altuve had made it back-to-back home runs for the home team, and Flores reached into his wallet again. "We bought beer for seven rows straight," Flores told ABC 13. "Then it was back-to-back, so I bought another seven rows worth of beer."

And speaking of the Astros...

This afternoon, the Astros will open up Minute Maid Park for a Game 3 watch party.



If you're interested, here's what you need to know. It's free, but you need a ticket. You can get it online now, or they'll be available Monday at the box office. Don't worry about it selling out, the Astros say no one will be turned away.



A fan fest will also take place outside. The team will sell food and merchandise as well. If the Astros lose Monday, the Astros will open Minute Maid Park for a Game 4 watch party on Tuesday.​

**"Venom"crushed the record for an October opening, by debuting with $80 million this weekend. The previous record-holder was "Gravity", with $55.8 million.

Meanwhile, "A Star is Born" had a respectable second-place opening, with $41.3 million. Here's this weekend's Top 10 . . .

1. NEW: "Venom", $80 million.

2. NEW: "A Star is Born", $41.3 million.

3. "Smallfoot", $14.9 million. Up to $42.8 million in its 2nd week.

4. "Night School", $12.3 million. Up to $46.8 million in its 2nd week.

5. "The House with a Clock in its Walls", $7.3 million. Up to $55.1 million in its 3rd week.

**The company behind Top Ramen and Cup Noodles just launched their official online store, with things like t-shirts, hats, pillows, and Halloween costumes. But unlike their noodles, this stuff isn't cheap . . . dressing like Cup Noodles will cost you $60.

Nissin Foods just launched the official Top Ramen and Cup Noodles store. But it's not for massive quantities of cheap noodles . . . maybe you might want to buy one of their Halloween costumes? They've got a Cup Noodles costume for adults, children, and dogs.

Unfortunately, the adult costume costs $60, or the equivalent of around 450 packs of ramen.

Check out the costumes HERE if you're interested.

**Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino received eight months in prison at his sentencing for tax evasion.

“We are very happy to put this behind us,” Mike wrote on Instagram Friday, October 5. “Thank you So much for all the Love & Support.”

He shared a gallery of photos from his court appearance, where his Jersey Shore castmates — including Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio, Vinny Guadagnino, Angelina Pivarnick and Deena Cortese — supported their costar. Fiancée Lauren Pesce was also by his side.

In addition to his prison sentence, Sorrentino, who pleaded guilty to one count of tax evasion in January, received two years of supervised probation.

**Meghan Markle’s half-sister Samantha Markle made a surprise visit to Kensington Palace on Monday, only to be turned away by security, the Daily Mirror reports.

A source tells ET that on Oct 1st Samantha and boyfriend Mark Phillips were seen outside Kensington Palace. Samantha seemed "upbeat and cheery" as she spoke to the palace security guard at the main gates and attempted to hand him a white envelope addressed to "My sister Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex".

However, the guard informed her that he could not accept it personally and she was advised to leave it in the mailbox outside the palace.

**There's a 20-year-old guy named Ahmad Ibrahim from Randall County, in northern Texas, and last week, the sheriff's department posted his old mugshot on Facebook because he was wanted for drug possession, which was a probation violation.

And HE actually left a comment on their post saying, quote, "Why couldn't ya'll get a recent picture? I'll be in so ya'll can do that." And Ahmad wasn't lying . . . he turned himself in and he DID get a new, updated mugshot.

Now, it's possible that the new picture wasn't the ONLY reason he decided to turn himself in . . . but it's the only reason he explicitly gave.

