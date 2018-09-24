96 Second News: The Texans Get 3rd Loss; Party City Selling A "Date Ghosting" Costume

**Eli Manning threw for 297 yards and two touchdowns as the New York Giants got their first win with a 27-22 victory over the Houston Texans on Sunday.

Deshaun Watson threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to Lamar Miller with 1 second left to cut the lead to 27-22, but New York recovered the onside kick.



The Texans are off to their worst start since dropping their first four games of 2008.

UP NEXT for the Texans: they visit the Colts Sunday.

Watt: "We have to find a way to win." pic.twitter.com/qCG6OpJNhA — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) September 23, 2018

**Season 15 of "Grey's Anatomy" starts on Thursday, and it might not make it past Season 16 next year. Or at least ELLEN POMPEO might not.

Her contract is up after that, and she tells "Entertainment Weekly", quote, "I'm clearly not prepared right now to make any formal announcement about what my future is on the show, but I am really feeling like we have told the majority of the stories that we can tell.

"It's about time that I mix it up. I'm definitely looking for a change."

Whenever the show does end, creator SHONDA RHIMES will come back to write the finale. But even she doesn't know when that'll be. She says, quote, "I have written the end of the show at least six times.

"But we just don't end. Every time I thought, 'This is how the show should end,' we've gone past those moments, so I've stopped trying. I have no idea now."

**What started as a one-time giveaway has turned into an absolute phenomenon.



The Houston Astros replica World Series championship rings giveaway is being called a promotional feat without precedent that other organizations are sure to follow.



Initially, the Astros were only going to giveaway rings to the first 10,000 fans during an April homestand. But after fans lined up several hours in advance for the rings, and dozens of rings popped up on eBay for several hundred dollars, the organization decided to do a second giveaway.



That number has ballooned into six total replica ring giveaways ending Sunday with everyone in attendance getting a ring for Fan Appreciation Day.



After the final giveaway, the Astros distributed over 250,000 World Series replica rings.

**How much do you love your sports team?



Well, one Katy couple's wedding photos hit it out of the park.



Marni Wishart shared these photos with Eyewitness News of Jennifer and Kevin Balderas' Astros wedding tribute.



According to Jennifer, she says they've always loved the Astros, and they really wanted to incorporate that into their marriage. Two matching pairs of socks and a home run of a groom's cake later, and their wedding was fit for any World Series champ.



To top it all off, they were married on a game day.

**Party City just started selling a GHOSTING costume for women. Yes, like the dating term where you suddenly stop responding to someone's texts and just kinda disappear from their life like a ghost.

The costume is a white dress with five blue text message bubbles printed on it.

They say, in order, "See you tonight" . . . then three question marks . . . "R U OK?!" . . . "Hello" . . . and "Guess not." So, basically, a full progression of realizing you were ghosted.

If you want it, it costs $25.

**Earlier this month, a guy in Mexico City hired a mariachi band to come to his house and surprise his girlfriend by playing a song underneath their balcony. He was planning on PROPOSING to her at the end of the song.

But when the woman came out to see the band . . . it turned out the lead singer was her HUSBAND.

Apparently she was married, but she hadn't told her new boyfriend. And her husband didn't realize she was cheating on him . . . so he and the boyfriend got into a fistfight.

The other members of the mariachi band wound up breaking it up. Unfortunately, there aren't any reports on where the woman's relationships stand now.

DAILY MAIL

**The best part of getting into a relationship is that you can FINALLY stop watching what you eat so carefully and going to the gym so much. The second best part is love and companionship.

According to a new survey, approximately four out of five people gain, quote, "love weight" when they get in a serious relationship. And here are the eight reasons why . . .

1. Eating out more.

2. Adopting a less active lifestyle.

3. Staying home to eat and drink.

4. Exercising less to spend more time together.

5. Trying new foods and restaurants as a couple.

6. Starting a family.

7. Less motivation to keep up your physique.

8. Take more Ubers or taxis together instead of walking places.

**WEEZER made TOTO's "Africa" hot again. And it's STILL on fire. A music venue in the U.K. just announced it's going to play the song on a continuous loop from 11:00 P.M. to 4:00 A.M. on November 30th.

Toto's STEVE LUKATHER doesn't get it. He Tweeted, quote, "This could be worse than waterboarding !! lol. I mean WTF is going on with this tune?

"I mean it's been GREAT for us in many ways but we recorded this as a deep cut track in 1981. NO idea what it would become! (pun intended) You think YOU are sick of it? But . . . it's a gift now."

**TIGER WOODS won his first tournament in FIVE years yesterday. It was the 'Tour Championship' . . . the final individual event of the PGA season.

He won by two strokes over Billy Horschel. It wasn't a super dramatic finish . . . but the win means Tiger may FINALLY be back. It's his first win since the 2013 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational, and he's been through a LOT since then.

All the personal drama aside, it's been just 17 months since he had spinal fusion surgery . . . and not too long ago, it looked like he may NEVER again be competitive in a PGA tournament.

But now, Tiger is looking to build on this, and make winning a MAJOR his goal for next year. He hasn't won one of those since he won the U.S. Open in 2008.

**"The House with a Clock in Its Walls" was #1 at the box office this weekend, earning $26.9 million. That's at least $5 million more than it was expected to get.

Meanwhile, Michael Moore's latest documentary "Fahrenheit 11/9" bombed, making only $3.1 million. It's a political documentary, so it wasn't expected to be a blockbuster.

Here's this weekend's Top 5:

1. NEW: "The House with a Clock in Its Walls", $26.9 million.

2. "A Simple Favor", $10.4 million. Up to $32.6 million in its 2nd week.

3. "The Nun", $10.3 million. Up to $100.9 million in its 3rd week.

4. "The Predator", $8.7 million. Up to $40.4 million in its 2nd week.

5. "Crazy Rich Asians", $6.5 million. Up to $159.4 million in its 6th week.

