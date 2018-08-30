96 Second News: Texans Last Pre Season Game Tonight; Where To See The Oscar Meyer Weenie Mobile

**KFC just launched a contest in honor of the real Colonel Sanders's birthday. Harland Sanders was born on September 9th, 1890.

And if you give birth on September 9th and legally name your kid Harland, you'll be eligible to win $11,000. That's right, just eligible. Even if 5,000 parents go with Harland on September 9th, they'll just randomly pick one for the prize.

Is it worth it to inflict that name . . . and that reason for choosing a name . . . on your kid for the rest of his life for a CHANCE at 11 grand? I guess that's for you to decide.

KFC BABY

**Ohhhh fashion. I feel like I just don’t even know who you are anymore.

The fashion company Balenciaga just came out with a new coat that's, literally, a SEVEN-LAYER COAT. It's basically just a stack of seven different types of coats on top of each other, including a flannel one, a parka, a hoodie, and more.

And it'll run you a reasonable $9,000.

I WANT THOSE BALENCIAGAS

**The Houston Texans will take on the Dallas Cowboys in their last pre season football game tonight at NRG.

And speaking of football, Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rogers reportedly signed a four-year, $134 million contract extension, which could be worth up to $180 million in total money with bonuses.

The deal includes a record $103 million in guaranteed money . . . and it has an average annual value of $33.5 million, which makes him the highest-paid player in the NFL. But it's front-loaded . . . and he'll get $80 million of it by March.

The contract surpasses the one recently signed by Atlanta quarterback MATT RYAN, who got $100 million guaranteed, and is making $30 million a year.

**For the second and final day of her viewing, Aretha Franklin underwent a COSTUME CHANGE.

On Tuesday, she was decked out all in red, and lying in a gold casket. But yesterday, she wore a blue dress and matching heels . . . and her casket was bronze.

Aretha's funeral takes place tomorrow at Greater Grace Temple in Detroit. Ariana Grande has been added to a list of performers that also includes Jennifer Hudson, Fantasia, Faith Hill, and Chaka Khan.

Speakers will include Bill Clinton, Smokey Robinson, Jesse Jackson, Cicely Tyson, former Attorney General Eric Holder, and Clive Davis.

**Danny Boyle. . . the director who brought you "Trainspotting", "28 Days Later", and "Slumdog Millionaire" . . . just finished filming a new movie with ED SHEERAN.

It doesn't have a title yet, but here's the gist: A singer-songwriter wakes up one day and realizes he's the only person in the world who remembers THE BEATLES. And of course, he uses that to his professional advantage.

Sheeran isn't the lead character, though. He plays HIMSELF.

Sheeran says, quote, "They shot it around loads of my gigs. So it was a very intense two months . . . I was playing myself, so I don't think I was that bad. There wasn't much to (mess) up." The movie is due out next September.

ED SHEERAN MOVIE

**"Business Insider" has a list of 10 of the WORST dancers from ‘Dancing With The Stars’ . . . based on comments that the judges have made, not necessarily by how far they made it in the competition. Here's the list, which ISN'T ranked:

1. Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak . . . Eliminated fourth on Season 8.

2. Master P . . . Eliminated fourth on Season 2.

3. Evander Holyfield . . . Eliminated second on Season 1.

4. David Hasselhoff . . . Eliminated first on Season 11.

5. Mischa Barton . . . Eliminated second on Season 22.

6. Geraldo Rivera . . . Eliminated first on Season 22.

7. Kenny Mayne of ESPN . . . Eliminated first on Season 2.

8. Kate Gosselin . . . Eliminated fourth on Season 10.

9. Kim Kardashian . . . Eliminated third on Season 7.

10. Michael Bolton . . . Eliminated second on Season 11.

**The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile has arrived in Houston! Here are the times and locations for where you can catch it:



Date: August 29, 2018

Time: 8 a.m.-1 p.m.

Location: Walmart Supercenter (26824 F.M. 1093, Richmond, TX)



Date: August 31, 2018

Time: 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Location: HEB (3502 Palmer Highway, Texas City, TX)



Date: September 1, 2018

Time: 12-3 p.m.

Location: Walmart Supercenter (1025 Sawdust Rd., Spring, TX)



Date: September 1, 2018

Time: 4-7 p.m.

Location: Walmart Supercenter (10001 Woodlands Pkwy., The Woodlands, Spring, TX)



Date: September 2, 2018

Time: 12-3 p.m.

Location: Walmart Supercenter (22606 State Highway, Tomball, TX)



Date: September 2, 2018

Time: 4-7 p.m.

Location: Walmart Supercenter (5660 W Grand Pkwy S, Richmond, TX)



Date: September 3, 2018

Time: 12-3 p.m.

Location: Walmart Supercenter (2700 Kirkwood Rd., Houston, TX)



Date: September 3, 2018

Time: 4-7 p.m.

Location: Walmart Supercenter (5405 South Rice Avenue, Houston, TX)

**Netflix has 130 million streaming subscribers around the world, and 3 million people still get DVDs in the mail from them. And they're all in the U.S.

So why doesn't Netflix shut down the DVD end of its business? Because the profit margin per DVD subscriber is still really high. In the most recent quarter, those 3 million people delivered $53 MILLION in straight-up profit.

But it won't last. Netflix has been losing about 190,000 DVD subscribers per quarter for the past two years. At that rate, they'll all be gone by 2022.