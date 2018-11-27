96 Second News: The Texans Win EIGHT In A Row! Oh, And Today Is The "Loneliest Day" Of The Year

**The Houston Texans 8th straight win in their Monday Night Football victory over the Tennessee Titans 34-17.



Owner Bob McNair, who passed away at 81 last Friday, was on the minds of fans and players, as well as on their helmets and the field.



Lamar Miller had a historic touch down with a 97-yard run, and with that…the AFC South matchup also extended the Texans' divisional leadership. The Titans fell to 5-6.

Houston looks to keep the momentum going and extend the winning streak when the Texans host the Cleveland Browns next Sunday at NRG Stadium.

**A Bank of America ATM in north Harris County was temporarily shut down after it was mistakenly giving out $100 bills.



The machine dispensed $100 bills by mistake for a short time overnight. When word got out, cars started lining up at the bank off FM 1960 and I-45, but deputies showed up and dispersed the crowd, shutting the machine down.



Bank of America issued the following statement: "This was an incident at a single ATM in Houston caused when a vendor incorrectly loaded $100 bills in place of $10 bills. We have resolved the matter. Customers will be able to keep the additional money dispensed."

**Bad news and good news for you. The bad news: Between the cold, the dark, and the holiday stress, you probably feel pretty ALONE and MISERABLE today. The good news: Um . . . other people are just as miserable?

According to a new study, TODAY is the loneliest day of the year.

And the three main reasons are: It's dark outside . . . the weather is awful . . . and people are struggling to budget for Christmas.

**"Forbes" put out its annual list of 'The World's Highest-Paid TV Hosts', and "JUDGE JUDY" SHEINDLIN is #1 with an estimated $147 million haul over the past 12 months. If that sounds ridiculous to you . . . well, it is.

Here's the Top Five:

1. Judge Judy Sheindlin, $147 million

2. Ellen DeGeneres, $87.5 million

3. Dr. Phil McGraw, $77.5 million

4. Ryan Seacrest, $74 million

5. Steve Harvey, $44 million

This is Judge Judy's first time at #1. She has an annual salary of $47 million, but last year she also sold the rights to her show's reruns for an estimated $100 million.

**Dictionary.com's pick for the Word of the Year for 2018 is . . . "misinformation."

They say they picked "misinformation" over "disinformation" because of the subtle difference. "Disinformation" is info you spread to INTENTIONALLY mislead people . . . "misinformation" is just false info you see or believe.

They're the third major dictionary to announce a 2018 Word of the Year so far. Collins Dictionary went with "single-use" . . . and Oxford went with "toxic."

**Ariana Grande is so FETCH! She has been working on the music video for her new single “Thank u, next” and officially has THE Aaron Samuels on board.

Entertainment Tonight previously learned that Jonathan Bennett would be making an appearance as his Mean Girls character in Grande's music video, but now there is have photographic evidence.

Bennett shared a pic on Instagram of himself with Grande in a high school hallway. In the shot, Ari is dressed as Rachel McAdams' character, Regina George. "Aaron ❤ Regina. Thank U, Next," Bennett captioned the pic.

Grande also shared a series of other pics from the music video with her Plastics.

**OPRAH's mother Vernita Lee passed away at her home in Milwaukee on Thursday. On Thanksgiving Day. She was 83.

Vernita has already been laid to rest in a private funeral service.

Oprah issued a statement saying, quote, "Thank you all for your kind words and condolences regarding my mother Vernita Lee's passing. It gives our family great comfort knowing she lived a good life and is now at Peace."

**The new "Robin Hood" remake got BURIED at the box office over Thanksgiving weekend, making only $14 million in the U.S., and $22.8 million worldwide.

For some movies, that would be a decent opening, but "Robin Hood" had a MASSIVE budget of nearly $100 million.

According to reports, the $22.8 million "Robin Hood" made was the WORST start for any movie this year with a budget of $90 million or higher.

(For what it's worth, Kevin Costner's 1991 "Robin Hood" movie made nearly $400 million off a $50 million budget. And Russell Crowe's 2010 "Robin Hood" movie made more than $300 million off a $200 million budget.)

