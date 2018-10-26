96 Second News: The Texans Win FIFTH Game; Justin Bieber Doesn't Know How To Eat A Burrito

**NRG Stadium was lit up last night with Houston Texans fans along with another familiar face on the opposing team. But former Texans quarterback Brock Osweiler didn’t stop the Texans from extending their winning streak to five games.

Houston took down the Miami Dolphins with a final score of 42-23. Deshaun Watson had 5 touchdowns last night, and any chance the Dolphins had of coming back was quickly squashed in the second half of the game.

Up next, the Texans take on the Denver Broncos, in Denver, next Sunday, at 3p.

**The Internet was kind of obsessed yesterday with a picture of JUSTIN BIEBER sitting on a bench eating a burrito . . . because he was eating it sideways, like corn on the cob.

The guy who originally posted the picture on Reddit says, quote, "I quickly took the photo before people went up to him, asking for selfies with him. I never thought the photo would get this much attention! I just thought it was a funny pic."

Now everyone wants to know if Justin understands how burritos work . . . which is a valid question. I mean, have you ever heard of someone eating one like this? Some people seem to love it though. And some are just applauding him for going rogue.

does....justin bieber not know how... burritos work ?

**Here's How Long You Spend Looking at Your Phone in a Year

If you're wondering where all your time is going, here's THE answer. You're literally wasting your life staring at your phone.

A new survey found the average Android user spends three hours and 42 minutes a day looking at their phone, and the average iPhone user spends four hours and 54 minutes.

That means in a year, Android people are looking at their phones for more than 56 entire days a year, and iPhone people are looking at theirs for more than 74 entire days.

**Halloween is coming up . . . so the people at 'LyricFind' searched their database and put out a list of the most-mentioned CANDIES in song lyrics.

M&M's are #1 with 122 mentions, although some of those weren't totally on the level. For example, MIGOS rapped about M&Ms, but were referencing M16 guns, and TRAVIS SCOTT name-dropped M&Ms as slang for the drug MDMA.

But other songs do actually talk about the literal candy, such as Chance the Rapper's "Brain Cells" and "Back to the 80s" by Aqua. In any event, here are the Top 11:

1. M&M's, 122 mentions

2. Skittles, 100 mentions

3. Hershey's, 92 mentions

4. Kit Kat, 60 mentions

5. Jolly Rancher, 39 mentions

**Today is National Pumpkin Day! And just in time for Halloween, Zillow has analyzed homes on Elm Streets across the country to find out where the most valuable Elm Streets are, and where buyers looking for a haunted experience have the best chances of finding a home on Elm Street. Across the country, there are 1,070 cities with at least 25 homes on an Elm Street.

The city with the priciest Elm Streets is Southampton, N.Y., where home values overall are among the highest in the country. The biggest premium for living on Elm Street is in Austin, Texas.

"Elm Streets riddle the United States. Some are picturesque treelined streets carrying big price tags. Others house the salt of the earth, affordable places for new families," said Zillow Director of Economic Research and Outreach Skylar Olsen. "Some people may enjoy sharing a name with one of the most famous streets in Hollywood, if they're brave…but they could be the site of a nightmare waiting to happen this Halloween!

NO NIGHTMARE ON ELM STREET

**Everyone has that movie or movies that they absolutely MUST watch on Halloween.

The streaming service FandangoNow polled 1,000 people to determine the most popular movies to watch on Halloween. Not surprisingly, a lot of them aren't actually scary because, you know, kids. Here's the Top 10:

1. "Hocus Pocus" (1983)

2. "The Nightmare Before Christmas" (1993)

3. "Beetlejuice" (1988)

4. "It" (2017)

5. "Halloween" (1978)

6. "The Shining" (1980)

7. "A Quiet Place" (2018)

8. "Edward Scissorhands" (1990)

9. "Psycho" (1960)

10. "Practical Magic" (1998)

**Pierce Brosnan reunited with the kids from "Mrs. Doubtfire" for the movie's 25th anniversary. They filmed a segment that'll air on the "Today" show sometime next month.

It's hard to believe, but those kids are all in their 30s now. Lisa Jakub, who played the eldest daughter Lydia, is 39. Matthew Lawrence, who played Chris, is 38. And Mara Wilson . . . a.k.a. little Natalie . . . is 31.

Pierce's caption addressed the two obvious absences. He said, quote, "[Sally Field> is on tour with her new book. [Robin Williams> is in heaven making the angels laugh and was spoken of with the fondest of love and sweet memories."

**New in Theaters:

1. "Hunter Killer" (R)

Gerard Butler is a submarine captain working with an enemy sub captain to rescue the Russian president before the guy who overthrew him can draw the U.S. into a war with Russia. The rest of the cast includes Common, Linda Cardellini, and Gary Oldman.

2. "Johnny English Strikes Again" opens in 544 theaters. (PG)

Rowan Atkinson returns as British agent Johnny English, who comes out of retirement after a cyber attack reveals the identities of all the active MI7 agents. Emma Thompson plays the Prime Minister and Olga Kurylenko is in it as a Russian agent.

3. "Mid90s" expands to 1206 theaters. (R)

Jonah Hill directed this coming-of-age movie about a 13-year-old who makes friends with older skateboarders as a way to escape the abuse of his older brother at home.

**"Forbes" has a list of the '10 Highest Paid TV Actresses,' and for the SEVENTH year in a row, SOFIA VERGARA from "Modern Family" is #1.

She made $42.5 million over the past year, but not all of that was from her TV salary. She has a bunch of endorsements and licensing deals, which are included in the "Forbes" data. Here's the Top 10:

1. Sofia Vergara, $42.5 million, "Modern Family"

2. Kaley Cuoco, $24.5 million, "The Big Bang Theory"

3. Ellen Pompeo, $23.5 million, "Grey's Anatomy"

4. Mariska Hargitay, $13 million, "Law & Order: SVU"

5. Julie Bowen, $12.5 million, "Modern Family"

6. A tie between Mayim Bialik and Melissa Rauch, both with $12 million, and both from "The Big Bang Theory"

8. Kerry Washington, $11 million, "Scandal". The show ended last spring.

9. Claire Danes, $9 million, "Homeland"

10. Pauley Perrette, $8.5 million, "NCIS". She's not on the show anymore, so this money was from her paychecks from last season.

