96 Second News: Texans WIN First Pre-Season Game; Houston's Getting A Rooftop Theater

**If you've ever been to Hollywood, it feels like EVERYONE who's even remotely famous has a star on the 'Walk of Fame.' There are even plenty of "stars" who you've NEVER heard of.

The Walk of Fame has more than 2,600 stars. But, there are actually a lot of big name celebrities who do NOT have one yet. Here are some of them:

1. Carrie Fisher

2. Leonardo DiCaprio

3. Prince. He turned down a star back in the '80s.

4. Julia Roberts. She turned down the honor.

5. Clint Eastwood. He also turned it down.

6. Bruce Springsteen. The Boss accepted his star, but then never set a date for the ceremony. The Walk of Fame committee has a rule that an honoree must have a ceremony within five years of accepting the prize.

7. Denzel Washington. Accepted the honor, but never scheduled a ceremony.

8. George Clooney. Accepted, but never scheduled.

9. Al Pacino. Also accepted, but never scheduled.

10. Brad Pitt. Believe it or not, he was somehow never nominated.

11. Angelina Jolie. She was also never nominated.

**Macaulay Culkin Turned Down "The Big Bang Theory" Three Times

When "The Big Bang Theory" was casting back in 2006, they really wanted MACAULAY CULKIN for one of the parts . . . although it's unclear which one.

On JOE ROGAN's podcast, Macaulay said, quote, "They pursued me . . . and I said, like, 'No' . . . then they came back at me again, and I said, 'No, no, no. Again, flattered, but like, no.' Then they came back at me AGAIN, and even my manager was like twisting my arm."

But Macaulay thought he'd be miserable. He added, quote, "Listen, I'd have hundreds of millions of dollars now if I did that gig. At the same time, I'd be bashing my head against the wall."

**Houston's new rooftop theater will have you enjoying the feeling of an outdoor movie, all while taking in the views of the city.



Later this fall, Rooftop Cinema Club will be opening its first Houston location theater.



Based out of London, the theater chain already has multiple locations established in New York, San Diego and Los Angeles. The theater gives moviegoers the ultimate experience, from iconic movie screenings to the comfortable deck chairs.



Rooftop film also provides wireless headphones. So, for the viewers who could not hear the plot twist because someone's phone went off, the headphones can help by blocking out the noise.



Tickets will be available for purchase at the end of August.

**HGTV Is Recreating the Inside of the "Brady Bunch" House

TMZ says that HGTV IS planning on turning the "Brady Bunch" house into a COPY of the Bradys TV house . . . but it won't be easy. The indoor scenes were filmed on a set, and the inside of the real house looks nothing like it.

So they're going to basically gut the inside, and add onto it . . . going from 2,400-square feet to 4,000-square feet.

TMZ also claims HGTV DOES want to bring LANCE BASS onboard the show, either to help with the renovations or to host. Then after the show, HGTV will sell the house, but by that point it could go for $4 million to $6 million, which might be out of Lance's price range.

**SNOOP DOGG will celebrate the 25th anniversary of his debut album "Doggystyle" by making his THEATRICAL DEBUT! It's a stage play called "Redemption of a Dogg", and it's based on his persona and music.

It was created by an award-winning playwright named Je'Caryous Johnson . . . and it co-stars Tamar Braxton.

It tells the story of a "gangsta rapper, family man, and man of God . . . and examines the internal battle one man has between preserving his life-long legacy and losing the love of his life." It launches October 5th in Houston.

**Hard to believe, but it's apparently pumpkin spice season already.



Starbucks says it will begin rolling out its pumpkin spice latte this month. According to Business Insider, they're kicking off the season on August 28.



Starbucks will also introduce a few additional items to get you in the mood for fall.



The coffee chain plans to bring back their salted caramel mocha and Teavana pumpkin spice chai tea latte, along with some newbies.

**Calling all Nutella lovers: the maker of the famed chocolate spread needs your help.



The Ferrero company is looking to hire 60 taste testers, and yes, the job is paid. This is the first time Ferrero is recruiting consumers of the rich chocolate-hazelnut spread.



There is one catch: you have to be ready and willing to relocate to Italy, site of the company's headquarters.



Ferrero will choose and train 60 lucky 'sensory judges', narrow them down and eventually offer finalists part-time jobs.

**A new survey asked people to name the #1 subject they wish they'd paid more attention to, and here are the top eight subjects we wish we'd tried a little harder at . . .

1. Math. 31% of people wish they'd paid more attention. 23% of men and 15% of women said it was the most useful class they took.

2. A foreign language, 26%.

3. Science, 23%.

4. History, 19%.

5. English, 15%.

Older people were more likely to say history. And young people were more likely to say music or gym class.

**McDonald's Is Giving Out One "McGold" Card For Free Food For Life

McDonald's is holding a new contest right now where someone will win a "McGold" card that gets them free food for LIFE. If you win, you get two free meals a week for the next 50 years. And they say the value of that is . . . $36,400, or $7 per meal.

You can enter the contest once a day by ordering food with their mobile app, starting tomorrow and going for the next two weeks. And they're only going to pick ONE winner.

**Almost half of single people in a new survey said it's becoming more socially acceptable to use your phone on a date, but pulling your phone out DOES still come with risks. Just not the ones you might think of.

30% of people said they'd stop dating someone if they had an older phone . . . like a flip phone.

20% said it's a turn-off if the other person's phone doesn't have the same operating system. Like if they have an iPhone, and you have an Android.

And about 10% said a cracked screen is a major turn-off, because it makes you seem cheap, clumsy, or careless.