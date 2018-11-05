96 Second News: The Texans WIN Gives Them 6 In A Row; Spice Girls Possibly Announcing Tour Today

**Diddy took a page straight out of Will Smith's birthday playbook to celebrate the big 4-9 ... by jumping out of a plane.

He went skydiving Sunday to celebrate his 49th birthday and had a great time. He was jamming to some old school tunes just before landing safely…in a pretty famous back yard.Diddy dropped into the backyard of the Playboy Mansion!

Earlier in the day, he'd expressed interest in landing there, and he later confirmed he did, in fact, get the okay. He posted a caption that read ... "I DID IT!!! Thank you to my neighbors at the Playboy Mansion for letting me use their house to land. NO FEAR!!!!"

TMZ

**Bachelor Nation took a hit over the weekend: 'Bachelorette' alum Kaitlyn Bristowe and fiancé Shawn Booth have split and called off their engagement after three years together, according to US Weekly.

“After three incredible years, we have decided to go our separate ways. This difficult decision comes after thoughtful, respectful consideration,” the pair said in a joint statement to Us on Friday, November 2. “Even though we are parting as a couple, we’re very much committed to remaining friends. We have both evolved as people, which is taking us in different directions, but with the hope that we will continue to support each other in new ways. Due to the nature of how we met, our relationship has always been very public, and we have enjoyed sharing it with all of you, but we ask that you respect our decision and our privacy at this time.”

**We’re used to seeing Travis Scott perform in jeans, tees and sweatshirts, but Kylie Jenner’s boyfriend is getting all dressed up for his latest turn as the face of the Saint Laurent spring-summer 2019 menswear campaign.

The rapper worked with YSL creative director Anthony Vaccarello on the black-and-white multi-media photos and videos shot by David Sims. Scott and the famed French fashion house broke the news of the collaboration on social media on Thursday, November 1, with a series of Instagram posts. “Meanwhile La flame St Laurent ‘19 @ysl

One of the pics shows him rocking an embellished blazer with a sharp scarf and striped button-down shirt. He’s also seen modeling sequined bomber jackets, tailored suits and dapper separates in other snaps from the campaign.

US WEEKLY

**The Houston Texans sealed a sixth straight win in a close game in Denver, and new Texans wide receiver Demaryius Thomas made his debut with the team fittingly against the club that he spent the first eight years with.

After the 19-17 win over the Broncos, the team tweeted, "With today’s win vs. Denver, the #Texans join the 1970 New York Giants as the only teams to win six consecutive games after starting 0-3 in NFL history."

Texans improve to 6-3 and remain in first place in the AFC South. Houston enters its bye week before heading off to Washington for a Nov. 18 clash against the NFC East-leading Washington Redskins.

TEXANS WIN

**A report says the Spice Girls are about to give fans what they really, really want: a reunion.



The Sun newspaper said Saturday that the 1990s girl group is about to announce a new tour, but without original member Victoria "Posh Spice" Beckham.



The newspaper says the band has recorded a message that will be broadcast Monday announcing a 2019 U.K. stadium tour.



Apart from Beckham, now a successful fashion designer, the lineup includes Melanie "Sporty Spice" Chisholm, Emma "Baby Spice" Bunton, Melanie "Scary Spice" Brown and Geri "Ginger Spice" Horner.

I'LL TELL YOU WHAT I WANT

**If you missed out on the first round of limited-edition H-E-B Selena bags, here's your chance to try again!



H-E-B announced they will be releasing new limited-edition Selena bags, which are expected to be available by December.



The Texas-based store made the announcement through Facebook on Saturday during #SelenaDay. H-E-B's announcement comes months after they released their first Selena bag back in March, which reportedly crashed the website in the midst of the release.

ABC 13

**Starting on Nov. 4 through Nov. 17, 2018, Disney fans everywhere can celebrate 90 years of Mickey Mouse by sharing your ears to help make life-changing wishes come true.



To participate, all you have to do is post a public of photo showing off your ears on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter with the hashtag #ShareYourEars. You can use Mickey Mouse ears or you can get creative and make "ears" out of whatever you want. On Facebook, you can add the #ShareYourEars profile frame to your photo, too. For more information, go to ShareYourEars.org.



Disney has helped Make-A-Wish grant more than 130,000 wishes since 1980.



Mickey is celebrating his birthday on Nov. 18, and the celebrations don't stop with #ShareYourEars. The iconic mouse will be celebrated with the Mickey True Original exhibit in New York City this month.

SHARE YOUR EARS

**It’s November 5th, and that means you should’ve started decorating for Christmas…5 days ago, right?

According to a psychoanalyst named Steve McKeown, people who decorate for Christmas early are HAPPIER than people who wait for a more reasonable time to put them up, like, you know, after Thanksgiving.

Why? Quote, "In a world full of stress and anxiety, people like to associate [with] things that make them happy, and Christmas decorations evoke those strong feelings of childhood.

"[They're] simply an anchor or pathway to those old childhood magical emotions of excitement. So putting up Christmas decorations early extends the excitement."

POPSUGAR

**CVS has a reputation for giving you a receipt that's RIDICULOUSLY long. But have they ever gone this long before?

A woman named Emma Keane from Washington D.C. bought three things at CVS last month and got a receipt that was five feet, eight inches long thanks to all the coupons and other random things they printed on it.

Now her picture of it is going viral as . . . possibly . . . the longest CVS receipt ever.

INQUISITR

**Alec Baldwin was arrested Friday for allegedly punching a guy near his home in Greenwich Village . . . over a PARKING SPOT.

TMZ says Alec had a guy standing at the spot to hold it for him, but another man swooped in and stole it. So Alec got out of his car and slugged him.

But TMZ also says there's surveillance video showing the two men in a shoving match . . . which could make this "mutual combat" rather than an assault. And mutual combat is apparently not a crime.

Innocent or not, Baldwin was booked on misdemeanor charges of assault and harassment, and given a November 26th court date.

After his arrest, Alec Tweeted, quote, "The assertion that I punched anyone over a parking spot is false."

TMZ