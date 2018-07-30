96 Second News: Marquis Texas-Shaped Pool Opening To Public; It's National Cheesecake Day

**The Marriott Marquis Houston has opened its Parkview Terrace to the public, for a price.

The hotel is now selling weekday-only resort day passes to its Lone Star State-shaped lazy river and other amenities that have previously been open only to overnight and spa guests.

The $50 pass — good from 9:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays — offers access to the lazy river, the heated infinity pool, the hot tub and the fitness center, with towel service. Guests can buy food and drinks at the High Dive restaurant.

**A new survey found 52% of men have forgotten their wife or girlfriend's birthday at least once. That's compared to just 24% of women who've done the same.

But when guys do remember, they at least SPEND more than women . . . $164, compared to $117 on average. Here are four more stats from the survey . . .

1. The average person who does forget a partner's birthday won't just do it once. On average, it'll happen FOUR TIMES while they're together.

2. One in five couples have gotten into a fight, because one of them forgot the other's birthday. And 12% have broken up over it.

3. 36% of us have SAID we didn't want anything for our birthday, but secretly expected something anyway. The top thing we want from our partner is a nice dinner out.

4. You're not expected to plan a party for someone until about seven months of dating. And the #1 way to RUIN their party is by inviting someone they don't like.

**The sixth "Mission: Impossible" movie, "Mission: Impossible - Fallout", was easily #1 at the box office this weekend, raking in $61.5 million.

That's a franchise best . . . and it's also Tom Cruise's second best opening of all time, after "War of the Worlds" which made $64.9 million in its first weekend.

Until now, "Mission: Impossible 2" had the best debut of the franchise with $57.8 million in 2000. The most recent one "Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation" made $55.5 million in 2015. Here's this weekend's Top 5:

1. NEW: "Mission: Impossible - Fallout", $61.5 million.

2. "Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again", $15 million. Up to $70.4 million in its 2nd week.

3. "The Equalizer 2", $14 million. Up to $64.2 million in its 2nd week.

4. "Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation", $12.3 million. Up to $119.2 million in its 3rd week.

5. NEW: "Teen Titans Go! To the Movies", $10.5 million.

**Lamar Odom is officially returning to basketball.

In a caption in a post on Instagram Lamar said, “I have some good news to share with you on this beautiful day from The Netherlands. My heart literally warms up now I can finally share with you all that I’m returning to play Basketball. I will be playing in China! God is good!”

He continued: “Thanks lord for giving me another chance in life and thank you fans for you the love and support during all those hard years. Never give up on yourself and keep believing that only god can create the miracles you’re hoping for. Basketball and my children have always been the light in my life and this is where my focus is right now.”

The former NBA star’s comeback arrives nearly three years after he was hospitalized following a near-fatal drug overdose in October 2015.

**There have been a lot of mixed signals about whether or not Princess Leia would be in "Star Wars 9".

Last year, CARRIE FIRSHER's brother Todd said that she WOULD be in it, but NOT as a CG character . . . they were just going to use unused footage they shot for previous movies.

Disney and Lucasfilm DENIED that at the time . . . but over the weekend, they reversed course and said that IS what they're doing: Using previous footage.

Diehard "Star Wars" fans would likely be upset no matter what they did, but this seemed inevitable.

It's hard to believe they'd IGNORE Leia in the final movie of the trilogy, since she was a HUGE part of the Skywalker saga. Re-casting her . . . even if it was Meryl Streep . . . or using CGI would be VERY risky options. So this is the best call.

MARK HAMILL is coming back as Luke Skywalker . . . and he Tweeted that he's happy she's not being replaced, even though it'll be "bittersweet" doing the movie without her.

**It's the perfect cheat day for your diet, because it's National Cheesecake Day!



If you want to celebrate with a yummy slice, then find your nearest Cheesecake Factory. The restaurant is offering half price cheesecake.



Customers must dine in to get any slice at half price, and the offer is only valid on July 30. One slice per guest.

The restaurant tweeted: "Our #NationalCheesecakeDay celebration with Any Slice, Half Price* for dine-in guests starts tomorrow!"



Offer valid July 30th, 2018. For dine-in only. Only one slice per guest. Must be present. Offer valid in US and Puerto Rico Restaurants.

We are days away from #NationalCheesecakeDay! Dine in and get Any Slice, Half Price* on Monday, July 30th!



*Offer valid July 30th, 2018 for dine-in only. Only one slice per guest. Must be present. Offer valid in the U.S. including Puerto Rico. pic.twitter.com/GYo3hhi8I9 — Cheesecake Factory (@Cheesecake) July 28, 2018

**An ice cream shop in Falkirk, Scotland, decided the world needed MAYONNAISE ICE CREAM. Yep, that’s ice cream made with mayo.

ICE Falkirk posted a photo of the controversial new flavor on Instagram. The ice cream is made with Hellman's Real Mayonnaise. The caption says, "Who knows a mayo addict?"

Kyle Gentlemen, owner of ICE, told TODAY Food that the ice cream tastes like "a full on hit of fat and cream followed with an eggy milky aftertaste ... yum!"

Mayo-flavored ice cream is the latest gag-inducing monstrosity https://t.co/zXizFTkOgV pic.twitter.com/SKvxA2f74c — New York Post (@nypost) July 27, 2018

**In your early 20s, did you ever PRETEND to like wine, so you'd seem classy and sophisticated, like a REAL grown-up?

A new study found the average person doesn't really start to enjoy the taste of wine until they're 29. But that stat's starting to trend younger and younger.

The average person over 55 says they didn't like wine until they were 34. While the average millennial claims their love of wine started at 23.

The survey also found the average person can only name four types of wine off the top of their head. The most common answers were chardonnay, merlot, and rosé.

But when we do drink it, we like to LOOK like we know what we're doing. 56% said they usually smell their wine before taking their first sip. And 48% give it a swirl.

**A new survey found the top 10 things that instantly put us in a better mood. Check 'em out . . .

1. Finding money in your pocket you didn't know you had, 58% say it helps.

2. Being able to sleep in with no alarm, 55%.

3. Lying in bed listening to the rain, 51%.

4. Someone doing a nice, small thing for you, 49%.

5. Petting a dog, 48%.

6. Doing a nice, small thing for someone else, 47%.

7. Realizing it's a sunny day, 46%.

8. Taking a long, hot shower, 44%.

9. Getting a long hug, 42%.

10. Seeing a friend you haven't seen in a long time, 42%.

**Tommy Hilfiger is actually going to track you with his new track suit...



The clothing and accessories in Tommy Jeans Xplore line all come equipped with embedded Bluetooth smart chips. Those tags connect with a companion iOS app that tracks when the user is wearing an item and where.



Each time the consumer wears something from the line they collect points. People can also get points by collecting so-called "Tommy Hearts" on a map, similar to Pokemon Go.



Those points can then be exchanged for rewards which include everything from fashion show tickets to gift cards.