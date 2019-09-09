96 Second News: There's A Shortage Of The Popular White Claw

**White Claw Hard Seltzer has been all the rage this summer, and now the company says there is a nationwide shortage of the popular alcoholic beverage.

The company suggests it became a victim of its own success, with demand taking off faster than expected.

White Claw sales spiked at almost 300% in July compared to the same month last year.

According to Nielsen data, the company clinched more than half of the country's total hard seltzer sales during the Fourth of July week.

The company says it's working to increase supply, but no word yet on when store shelves will be fully restocked.

ABC 13

**Two Sugar Land boys are saving up money to cheer on their favorite team.

An ABC13 viewer took photos of the boys' lemonade stand Sunday evening. In an interview, Haden and Holden said they're trying to raise money to go to their first Texans game, and they named their business "Watt-a-sized" lemonade after their favorite player.

When asked what they would say to J.J. Watt if he was watching, the boys said, "I would love to see you play a game. You're so good. If you're seeing this, you're the best football player in the world."

**FELICITY HUFFMAN is explaining why she paid a college admissions consultant $15,000 to rig her daughter's SAT score, and it doesn't make any sense.

She said, quote, "In my desperation to be a good mother, I talked myself into believing that all I was doing was giving my daughter a fair shot. I see the irony in that statement now because what I have done is the opposite of fair."

She said she'd panicked, and was worried her daughter's low math scores on the SAT would hamstring her dreams of becoming an actress. (???)

Felicity is scheduled to be sentenced on Friday . . . and prosecutors are recommending that she receive a one-month prison sentence. Felicity's lawyers want probation, a $20,000 fine, and 250 hours of community service.

Felicity will be the first one in this scandal to be sentenced. LORI LOUGHLIN's situation is still up in the air . . . although she still hasn't owned up to doing anything wrong.

LA TIMES

**The Comedy Central Roast of ALEC BALDWIN taped in L.A. on Saturday. We haven't seen any footage yet, but a few jokes have leaked. Here are some of the highlights . . .

Sean Hayes from "Will & Grace" was the roast master, and he kicked things off with a "30 Rock" joke. Telling Alec, quote, "I promise this will be the funniest thing you’ve been a part of that Tina Fey didn't carry you through."

Robert De Niro made fun of him, Ireland Baldwin burned her dad with a joke about her mom Kim Basinger, Jeff Ross got some awkward laughs in and even Caitlyn Jenner also got in on the fun.

The roast of Alec Baldwin will air this coming Sunday.

USA TODAY

**In the market for a new house? This one may be right up your alley, if you like to be scared...

There's a real estate listing for a mansion in South Australia that's going viral right now . . . and not because of how nice the house is.

It's because the listing features pictures of some rooms in the house full of FREAKY, TERRIFYING things like scarecrows, evil dolls, fake spiders, and more decorations that give off a real "you'll get murdered in your sleep" vibe.

It's not clear WHY the woman who owns the house has all that stuff, like if they're Halloween decorations or she's just got strange taste in collecting. It's also not clear if you get to keep all the stuff if you buy the place.

**A new survey found Americans like breakfast more than lunch or dinner. And we like it so much, the average person has a SECOND breakfast at least once a week.

43% of us have eaten breakfast for all three meals before. And a third of those people said they do it "often." Here are our ten favorite breakfast foods:

1. Eggs. 58% said it's one of their favorite breakfast foods.

2. Sausage.

3. Toast.

4. Pancakes.

5. Bacon.

6. Cereal.

7. Fresh fruit.

8. Oatmeal.

9. Home fries.

10. Donuts.

NEW YORK POST

**Deadspin.com posed this question on social media: For ONE MILLION DOLLARS, you've got to do one of the following: Score in an NBA game, get a hit in a Major League game, or run for a first down in an NFL game.

All of them are ginormous long shots for an everyday person, but if you had to choose one, which is LESS IMPOSSIBLE?

More than 28,000 people weighed in on Twitter, and the NBA was the runaway favorite, with 82% of the vote. Running in the NFL was second with 10%, followed by only 8% who thought they could get a hit in the Majors.

DEADSPIN

**"It: Chapter Two" had a gigantic debut over the weekend, raking in $91 million at the box office. It was easily #1 at the box office . . . in fact, it was basically the only movie people saw in theaters this weekend. Last week's #1 "Angel Has Fallen" was second . . . but it only made $6 million.

"It: Chapter Two" now has the record for the second-biggest horror opening ever . . . behind only the previous "It" movie, which made $123.4 million in its first weekend in 2017. Here's this weekend's Top 10:

1. NEW: "It: Chapter Two", $91 million.

2. "Angel Has Fallen", $6 million. Up to $53.5 million in its 3rd week.

3. "Good Boys", $5.4 million. Up to $66.8 million in its 4th week.

4. "The Lion King", $4.2 million. Up to $529.1 million in its 8th week.

5. "Overcomer", $3.8 million. Up to $24.7 million in its 3rd week.

**A new survey asked office workers to name the things their coworkers do that annoy them the most. And here are the results . . .

1. Poor hygiene.

2. Ignoring emails.

3. Leaving a mess in the kitchen.

4. Having a messy desk.

5. Interrupting phone calls.

6. Spending too much time in the bathroom.

7. Talking loudly.

8. Eating food that smells horrible in the office.