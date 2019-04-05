96 Second News: TODAY Is the Astros Home Opener; Nominees For the Billboard Music Awards Are Out

**It's opening day for the Houston Astros!

To celebrate, the Astros are holding a Street Fest along Crawford Street right in front of Minute Maid Park this afternoon starting at 2:30p.

If you work downtown, or are planning on heading there...keep in mind some streets will be closed. Crawford will be shut down during the festivities from 1:00pm until 4:30pm. Detour to LaBranch or Hamilton to get around the closure.

If you plan to attend, entry to the Street Fest is FREE! Enjoy the live music, pep rallies, food trucks, and games for the whole family. And don't forget to tag all of your social media with the hashtag for this year: #TAKEITBACK

The 'Stros take on the Oakland A's at 7:10p with Gerrit Cole is pitching.

We’ve got a stacked month of promotions in April!



**The nominees for this year's Billboard Music Awards have been announced . . . and Cardi B leads the pack with 21 nominations, followed by Drake and Post Malone, with 17 each.

Cardi just missed the record of 22 nominations in one year, both Drake and The Chainsmokers got that many two years ago.

Travis Scott received 12 nominations, followed by the late XXXTentacion with 10 and Ariana Grande with nine. Taylor Swift still holds the record for the most WINS of all time with 23. She's nominated twice this year.

This year's Top Artist category features: Cardi B, Drake, Ariana Grande, Post Malone, and Travis Scott. And the Top New Artist nominees are: Bazzi, Juice WRLD, Lil Baby, Dua Lipa, and Ella Mai.

The show airs live on NBC on Wednesday, May 1st, with Kelly Clarkson hosting.

BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS

**Prince Harry is Waging War on . . . Fortnite?

PRINCE HARRY was always the FUN ONE in the Royal Family. But maybe he's getting old and boring, because he's waging war on. . . FORTNITE.

He says, quote, "That game shouldn't be allowed. Where is the benefit of having it in your household? It's created to addict, an addiction to keep you in front of a computer for as long as possible. It's so irresponsible.

"It's like waiting for the damage to be done and kids turning up on your doorsteps and families being broken down."

**JEFF BEZOS and his wife MACKENZIE have finalized their divorce, and yeah, she did okay. She's walking away with $36 BILLION. Of course, that's out of an estimated $149 billion fortune, but I think she'll get by.

In fact, she's now one of the richest women in the world.

In return for the cash, Jeff is keeping most of their stake in Amazon, plus all of the "Washington Post" and the aerospace company Blue Origin, which Jeff founded in 2000. And it sounds like there are no hard feelings.

Jeff Tweeted, quote, "I am very much looking forward to our new relationship as friends and co-parents. MacKenzie has been an extraordinary partner, ally, and mother."

And MacKenzie said she was, quote, "Grateful for the past as I look forward to what comes next."

**What would you do if you were sitting next to your favorite actor on the subway, and you didn’t even realize it?

Ben Stiller gave one fan the surprise of her life when she noticed they were riding on the subway together.

In a video shared by Subway Creatures on Instagram Wednesday, Stiller laughed as he watched the woman freak out once she noticed who he was.

She said in Spanish, “I need a photo for my kids! God! Crazy!” She immediately got up, took her hair out of rollers she had used to keep her hair pinned up, and continued “I love you so much! Me crazy!”

Ben didn’t appear to mind as she asked for a video and photograph. Other fans also approached him asking for photographs, which he accepted.

**Lunchables Is Introducing Brunchables . . . Which Everyone Thought was an April Fools' Joke

The problem with launching a new product this time of year . . . especially one that SOUNDS fake . . . is that everyone's on the lookout for April Fools' jokes.

Case in point: The people at Lunchables are rolling out a new product called BRUNCHABLES. Basically they're just breakfast sandwiches that come with a muffin. But they teased it on Twitter on April 1st and that name made people think it's a prank.

But it's very real. And the official website is BrunchablesIsReal.com, which may or may not be grammatically correct. Anyway, these are coming out sometime soon.

**Brian Littrell's Teenage Son Will Open for the Backstreet Boys on Their Tour

The BACKSTREET BOYS will have a special opening act on their upcoming tour: BRIAN LITTRELL's son. Yeah, he has a son, who's old enough to open for Dad.

Brian's son is 16-year-old BAYLEE LITTRELL, an up-and-coming country singer. Several months ago, he released his first single "Don't Knock It". And he's putting out his first album this summer.

He says, quote, "Since I was six . . . I wanted to do what my dad did. And now the opportunity to open for him and the guys is a dream come true."

**A new study ranked all 50 states according to how much TV the average person watches per day. And I'm not sure this is something to brag about, but West Virginia CRUSHED everyone else.

The average West Virginian watches just under 4 hours and 31 minutes of TV a day. Delaware is next at 3 hours and 47 minutes. So almost 45 minutes less.

The ten states that watch the most are West Virginia . . . Delaware . . . Louisiana . . . Oklahoma . . . Nevada . . . North Dakota . . . Mississippi . . . Alabama . . . Georgia . . . and Arkansas.

People in Utah watch the LEAST amount of TV at 2 hours 14 minutes a day, followed by Maine . . . Vermont . . . Alaska . . . Colorado . . . Hawaii . . . Minnesota . . . Washington . . . Montana . . . and California.

Texas came in at #32, with 3:04 a day.

**New in Theaters: "Shazam!" and the "Pet Sematary" Remake

1. "Shazam!" (PG-13)

"Shazam!" is what would happen if a kid like the one from "Big" turned into a superpowered Zachary Levi instead of Tom Hanks. But at least in this he can transform back and forth between bodies just by repeating the magic word.

2. "Pet Sematary" (R)

Jason Clarke and John Lithgow star in this remake of the Stephen King horror classic about a hidden cemetery that can bring things back from the dead.

It’s not really a spoiler if you’ve seen the trailer for this one, but in the book and the 1989 movie, it's the little BOY who they bring back to life. In this new remake, it's the daughter. Author Stephen King is okay with that change though, and he thinks the remake is, quote, "[Effing> great."

3. "The Best of Enemies" (PG-13)

Taraji P. Henson plays civil rights activist Ann Atwater and Sam Rockwell is C.P. Ellis, a violent leader of the KKK in 1971 North Carolina.

​**"Avengers: Endgame" Could Have a $250 Million Opening

The latest projections have "Avengers: Endgame" opening at between $200 million and $250 million. But it could go a lot higher.

Last year, "Infinity War" was expected to make $180 million to $225 million in its opening weekend . . . but it ended up with $257.6 million, which is the current opening weekend record.

"Endgame" COULD blow that out of the water when it opens in three weeks.

