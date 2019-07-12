96 Second News: Tomorrow Is National French Fry Day; People Are Saying Jason Momoa Now Has 'Dad Bod'

**US WEEKLY magazine posted photos of JASON MOMOA on vacation with his wife LISA BONET. He's shirtless . . . and he's jacked. But maybe NOT quite as jacked as he was on "Game of Thrones" and in "Aquaman". So, people started saying that he had a, quote, "DAD BOD."

Ok so maybe his abs aren't as defined as they've been . . . but he's still in incredible shape, and so people started coming to his defense.

One person said, quote, "If that's a 'dad bod,' I'll take two and one for the road!" Another said, "Still has a better body then 90% of people commenting," and even that seems generous. He's definitely still above the 90th percentile.

**National French Fry Day is tomorrow, and a new poll asked over 1,000 people which fast food place has the best fries. And McDonald's is still #1 by far. It got more than twice as many votes as second place . . .

1. McDonald's with 43% of the vote.

2. Chick-fil-A, 18%.

3. Wendy's, 13%.

4. In-N-Out Burger, 9%.

5. Arby's, 8%.

6. Shake Shack, 5%.

7. Somewhere else, 4%.

We haven't seen a ton of deals this year, but starting tomorrow, you can get a free medium fry at McDonald's if you order through Uber Eats. Or a small fry costs $1 if you order through the McDonald's app.

**The Oklahoma City Thunder have agreed to trade Russell Westbrook to the Houston Rockets for Chris Paul.

Sources tell ESPN the Thunder will also get first-round picks in 2024 and 2026, and pick swaps in 2021 and 2025, according to the report.

ESPN also says that the Rockets were among the teams interested in trading for Westbrook. The only concern was finding pieces that fit with the Thunder or pulling off a complicated multiteam deal.

Westbrook, 30, has spent his entire 11-year career in Oklahoma City.

**When you ask someone if they have a favorite kid, the classic line is, "Oh, I love all of them the same." But here's a new one . . .a recent poll in the U.K. asked people if they have a favorite PARENT. And apparently more than half of us DO favor one parent over the other.

Around 40% said they like their mom more than their dad. Only 14% said Dad's their favorite.

This part's also interesting: The survey found a lot of us switch that up. And not just once, but TWICE in our life. We start out liking Mom more. Then a third of us go over to Dad's side by age 13. But that only lasts a few years, and a third switch back to Mom by age 20.

Also, 21% of men in the poll described themselves as a "mama's boy" . . . 22% of women said they're a "daddy's girl." And 13% of parents admit they're jealous, because they know they're not the favorite.

**New in Theaters:

1. "Stuber" (R)

Dave Bautista is a detective who's just had Lasik surgery and can't see well enough to drive himself. So he's forced to deputize his uber driver, Kumail Nanjiani, when he needs help chasing after the guy who killed his partner.

Karen Gillian plays his murdered partner and Mira Sorvino plays their boss.

2. "Crawl" (R)

An alligator thriller starring Kaya Scodelario as a woman trapped in a flooded house during a Category 5 hurricane when she goes back to help her father evacuate and they get attacked by enormous alligators. Barry Pepper plays her dad.

You know Kaya from the "Maze Runner" movies, and she was also Barbossa's daughter Carina in the last "Pirates of the Caribbean" movie "Dead Men Tell No Tales".

**When you give a guy your number, there's literally ZERO chance you're expecting THIS.

There's a woman named Emily Baumgartner in Valparaiso, Indiana. And after about a month of working out with a personal trainer, he asked for her number and to take a picture of her. She thought he was flirting and was going to ask her out.

Well . . . nope. It turns out he thought she looked like BUZZ LIGHTYEAR . . . and he texted her a picture where he Photoshopped her face onto a picture of Buzz.

So Emily tweeted that picture and the story, and now it's going viral.



**Disney's upcoming streaming service Disney+ will probably be HUGE when it launches in November. But just how big will it be?

A new poll says 69% of Americans are willing to pay Disney+'s $6.99 price tag . . . and 20% would pay even MORE, up to $10 to $20 per month. At the high end, that's 25% more than Netflix’s most expensive plan.

Disney+ will have two plans: $6.99 a month, or $69.99 a year, which reduces the price to $5.83 per month. Most Netflix plans cost between $9 and $16 per month.

**"The Flintstones" are coming back with a new animated, primetime series, but this one won't be for kids. It's described as an "adult" show . . . which kind of makes it sound like porn, but it just means it's geared toward grown-ups.

There's no word on a network yet.

It's being produced by ELIZABETH BANKS, who's been racking up a lot of credits behind the camera these days. She wrote, directed, and produced the upcoming "Charlie's Angels" movie, and appears in it as Bosley.

"The Flintstones" originally ran on ABC for six seasons, from 1960 to 1966. Since then there have been several revivals and spin-offs, plus two live-action movies.

**"How to Get Away with Murder" Is Ending

ABC has announced that "How to Get Away with Murder" will end after its upcoming sixth season. There will be 15 more episodes, and that's it.

Star VIOLA DAVIS Tweeted, quote, "One of the greatest rides of my life! Here's to the final, extraordinary curtain call!"

Season Six will premiere on Thursday, September 26th.

**Mattel Made a David Bowie Barbie

Of all the things DAVID BOWIE aspired to in his life, we have a feeling the last thing he would have wanted to be was a BARBIE DOLL…

Mattel has released a Barbie dressed up like Ziggy Stardust . . . to commemorate the anniversary of the song "Space Oddity" . . . which was released in the U.K. 50 years ago yesterday.

She's $50, and if you can't find her at a local store, you can order her from Mattel's website.