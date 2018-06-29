96 Second News: Toy City Opening After Toys R Us Closes; Alex Bregman Learns Spanish For His Team Mates

**Houston Astros' Alex Bregman can do a lot more than play baseball. The clutch-hitting third baseman is bilingual, too.



Bregman has made communication a top priority, learning Spanish to help overcome any possible communication barriers with players who were born outside the U.S.



"I think it made us closer," Bregman said, also giving credit to his international teammates for learning more English. He said both sides working on the language barrier makes the Astros closer than any other team in the league and makes everyone feel like a family.



Some of the international Astros players include Jose Altuve and Marwin Gonzalez - who are from Venezuela; Yuli Gurriel, who calls Cuba home; and Carlos Correa, who is from Puerto Rico.



Bregman's Spanish has improved so much that he can even teach others the language.

**With Toys 'R' Us closing its stores across the country for good, another retailer is making plans to be the destination for toys.



Party City announced it will open close to 50 Toy City pop-up stores in locations across the country.



"The creation of a Toy City concept to complement our temporary seasonal retail strategy is a logical extension of our brand; one that will allow us to leverage our existing pop-up store capabilities and capitalize on the category whitespace that has recently been created," CEO James Harrison said in a release.



The Toy City pop-ups are expected to open in September alongside Halloween City locations.

**"Rolling Stone" decided to rank the 100 Greatest Songs of the Century So Far. Here’s the Top 10:

1. "Crazy in Love", Beyoncé featuring Jay-Z

2. "Paper Planes", M.I.A.

3. "Seven Nation Army", The White Stripes

4. "Hey Ya!", Outkast

5. "99 Problems", Jay-Z

6. "Maps", Yeah Yeah Yeahs

7. "Runaway", Kanye West featuring Pusha T

8. "Rolling in the Deep", Adele

9. "Royals", Lorde

10. "Last Nite", The Strokes

**A British website INews asked its readers to name the Best Bad Movies of All Time, and here are some of the answers they got, in no particular order . . .

1. The "Sharknado" movies

2. "Deep Blue Sea", 1999

3. "Anaconda", 1997

4. The horror musical "Repo: The Genetic Opera" , 2008

5. "Xanadu", 1980

6. "Road House", 1989

7. "Armageddon", 1998

8. "Flash Gordon", 1989

9. "Showgirls", 1995

10. "Tremors", 1990

**Something only Drake could do?

Drake released the track list yesterday for his new album "Scorpion". It's a DOUBLE album, with 25 songs. And his guests include Jay-Z, Static Major, Ty Dolla $ign, and MICHAEL JACKSON.

Michael appears on a song called "Don't Matter to Me". TMZ says it's one of Michael's previously unreleased tracks and Drake raps and sings over it.

"Scorpion" is out NOW.

**"Time" magazine released a list of the 25 Most Influential People on the Internet. It includes a few givens, like KYLIE JENNER, KANYE WEST, and PRESIDENT TRUMP.

Other celebrities who made it include:

• Rihanna

• The Korean boy band BTS

• Busy Philipps . . . Yes, the actress from "Freaks and Geeks", "Dawson's Creek", and "Cougar Town". For some reason she's pretty hot on Instagram.

• The Students of Parkland, Florida

**Everyone who has dreams of stardom already knows what they're gonna buy when they cash that first big, fat paycheck. Here's what some celebs bought with their first payday:

Johnny Depp: A horse farm in Kentucky for his mother.

Nicole Kidman: A washing machine for her parents. Later on, she bought, quote, "the coolest boots I had ever seen in my life."

Tiffany Haddish: "A big box of Snickers and lollipops, Jolly Rancher sticks and Blow Pops. Oh, and Corn Nuts." (Her first check was only for $120.)

Jennifer Lopez: A new Mercedes.

Serena Williams: Nothing. She put it straight in the bank. All SEVEN FIGURES of it.

Kerry Washington: Her first laptop.

Brad Pitt: "A period Craftsman chair and a Frank Lloyd Wright–wannabe lamp."

**On Tuesday, Planters announced that its beloved Cheez Balls will be rolling into supermarkets for a limited time in July. The crispy, crunchy, orange-dusted snack that hasn't been seen in stores since 2006.

Cheez Ball lovers everywhere immediately celebrated the announcement on social media.

To tease the snack's re-release earlier this month, Planters' own top hat-wearing Mr. Peanut took to Twitter with this post:

“How much would you give to try my Cheez Balls? No. Really. There’s a canister up on eBay,” the nut posted. Someone actually bought that can for $2,000, and then Planters donated that money to an undisclosed food bank of the buyer’s choice.

Since then, the mischievous Mr. Peanut planted 59 canisters across the web (well, mostly on eBay) for lucky fans to find and buy.

https://www.today.com/food/planters-bringing-back-kid-favorite-cheez-bal...

**McDonald's is going to start selling MUFFIN TOPS very soon. And yes, that idea was on an episode of "Seinfeld" 21 years ago.

Yes, it looks like just the tops of muffins could hit McDonald's stores around the country very soon, and they'll come in three flavors: Lemon poppy seed, blueberry, and double chocolate.

The episode of "Seinfeld" that was all about selling just muffin tops aired back in 1997, where Elaine said that selling just the tops could be a million-dollar idea.

**Spice Girls alum Mel B co-hosted the "Today" show with HODA KOTB on Wednesday, and she revealed the SPICE GIRLS will indeed be hitting the stage together soon.

She said, quote, "I'm the only one that keeps saying, 'We're going to be performing,' which we are going to be performing! Finally they've got it together."

When Hoda mentioned a recent article where VICTORIA BECKHAM suggested it's NOT happening, Mel said, quote, "She's always bloody saying that. Stop it! We ARE touring! Yes, we are going to be doing performances together, for sure."

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p4CBWUyBrJw

**New in Theaters:

1. "Sicario: Day of the Soldado" (R)

Josh Brolin and Benicio Del Toro are back as CIA operatives working the Mexican border.

2. "Uncle Drew" (PG-13)

After Lil Rel Howery loses his street basketball team to Nick Kroll, he convinces a legendary ball player to come out of retirement to play for him. It's based on some old Pepsi Max ads from 2012.

Kyrie Irving from the Boston Celtics is aged to wear old man makeup as Uncle Drew. The rest of the team includes Shaq and NBA all-stars Chris Webber, Reggie Miller, and Nate Robinson.

**"Entertainment Weekly" got the cast of "Breaking Bad" together to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the show's debut. And here's the coolest thing that came out of it:

You know how "Better Call Saul" is a PREQUEL to "Breaking Bad"? Well, it's apparently very likely there will be two very important guest stars sometime in the future: BRIAN CRANSTON and AARON PAUL.

That's right . . . according to "EW", "the odds are in favor" of Walter White and Jesse Pinkman appearing on "Better Call Saul".

**Ed Sheeran is being sued AGAIN for allegedly stealing from MARVIN GAYE's "Let's Get It On" for his track "Thinking Out Loud".

A guy named Ed Townsend co-wrote "Let's Get It On" with Gaye, but he died in 2003. His FAMILY is already suing Sheeran.

The new lawsuit was filed by a company called Structured Asset Sales, and they claim they own a portion of the rights to "Let's Get It On".

And according to their lawsuit, Sheeran sampled, quote, "the melody, rhythms, harmonies, drums, bass line, backing chorus, tempo, syncopation and looping" . . . among other things.

They want him to cough up $100 MILLION.