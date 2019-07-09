96 Second News: 'Toy Story 4' Forky Doll Recalled; 'Stranger Things 3' Has Huge Debut

**Everyone loves Forky from "Toy Story 4", right? There's only one problem: He's potentially DANGEROUS to your child.

Disney has recalled the Forky 11-inch plush toy, because his plastic googly eyes can detach and pose a choking hazard.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says parents should immediately take it from their kids and return it for a full refund.

HOLLYWOOD REPORTER

**Netflix says that 40.7 million people have watched at least some of "Stranger Things 3" between its premiere on July 4th and Sunday.

No other Netflix show has amassed that kind of viewership in its first four days.

“.@Stranger_Things 3 is breaking Netflix records!” the official Netflix account tweeted Monday. “40.7 million household accounts have been watching the show since its July 4 global launch — more than any other film or series in its first four days. And 18.2 million have already finished the entire season.”

Fans have been waiting a long time for the eight-episode third installment of the Duffer Brothers-created sci-fi series, as Season 2 launched Oct. 27, 2017.

THE WRAP

**Instagram just announced a new plan to cut down on bullying. They're going to recognize when you're writing something MEAN and let you know.

They're starting to roll out a new A.I. feature that analyzes the comment you're about to post and lets you know, "Hey, this isn't very nice."

In the example they shared, someone wrote a comment saying, quote, "You are so ugly and stupid" and Instagram responded, quote, "Are you sure you want to post this?"

Instagram is also planning another feature to try to make their social network less toxic by letting you mute comments from different users without those users getting notifications they were muted.

The head of Instagram says they're really trying to keep the conversations more civil because bullying, quote, "could hurt our reputation and our brand over time."

CNBC

**How much time do you waste getting ready to go to work? A new poll found the average person will spend THREE MONTHS of their life getting ready for work each day.

The survey also looked at how much time we spend in our bathroom in general. And the answer to that one is over a YEAR of your life.

Men spend 23 minutes a day in the bathroom, or 373 days of their life. Women spend about 29 minutes a day in there, or 456days of their life. Here are some more bathroom stats from the survey . . .

1. 7 in 10 people said sharing a bathroom with someone else is frustrating. And husbands and boyfriends were rated as the most-annoying people to share with.

2. The time when the bathroom is in highest demand is around 8:00 AM each day.

3. The most annoying bathroom habit is not replacing the toilet paper when it runs out.

4. 17% of us have hid in the bathroom before, just to get away.

MIRROR

**A few months back, we mentioned that CHRIS ROCK is starring and producing the new "Saw" movie, but we just got an update: SAMUEL L. JACKSON has joined the cast.

Rock is playing a detective trying to solve the crimes, and Sam is playing his DAD.

Max Minghella from "The Handmaid's Tale" will play Chris's partner, and Marisol Nichols from "Riverdale" will play their boss.

Chris Rock actually came up with the idea for this movie, and he's producing along with James Wan, who directed the original back in 2004, and Leigh Whannell, who wrote and starred in it.

It's being directed by Darren Lynn Bousman, who also did the second, third, and fourth installments.

HOLLYWOOD REPORTER

**SHAWN MENDES doesn’t like people seeing how he looks after a good workout...

Over the weekend, he was working out at the Equinox gym in West Hollywood, when some people asked to get a picture with him.

He REFUSED, saying he was TOO SWEATY for photos. But a source says he, quote, "graciously spoke with them."

It was the second time Shawn rebuffed fans this month. Last week during a live Q&A, he turned down a woman's offer to go out with her because, quote, "I don't know you."

PAGE SIX

**The clothing company Life Is Good was started by two guys in Boston in 1994, and they're doing something pretty cool for their 25th anniversary.

They're donating one dollar to charity every time someone posts the hashtag "SomethingGood" on social media. Along with the hashtag, they want you to post something positive. Like, a recent piece of good news from your life, or just something that might encourage other people.

All the money goes to the Life Is Good Kids Foundation, which helps victims of early childhood trauma. They'll donate up to $1 million if a million people post. And it runs through November.

Just share #SomethingGood on social media, or through their website LifeIsGood.com.

HUFF POST

**The cast of the new season of "American Horror Story: 1984" will lack some familiar faces. For the first time, SARAH PAULSON will NOT appear in a significant role . . . although it IS possible that she does some sort of cameo.

She's been in all eight previous seasons, usually in a starring role. However, in Season One, she only had a recurring role where she appeared in three episodes. She's been nominated for five Emmys for "American Horror Story".

EVAN PETERS previously said that he wasn't doing Season Nine either. He's also starred in the eight previous seasons. "American Horror Story: 1984" will debut on September 18th.

VARIETY

**In case you missed it, a 17-year-old girl went viral over the weekend after a video showed her LICKING some ice cream at a Walmart in Lufkin, Texas and then putting it back in the freezer.

Turns out that's felony tampering, and it can get you two to 20 YEARS in prison. It’s not stopping the copycats though.

A 36-year-old guy named Lenise Martin from Belle Rose, Louisiana was just arrested after a video showed him taking ice cream out of the freezer at a grocery store, taking off the lid, licking it, and putting it back.

Lenise told the cops he wound up buying the ice cream, and it looks like he did . . . but he was STILL arrested for unlawful posting of criminal activity for notoriety and criminal mischief.