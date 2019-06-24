96 Second News: Toys R Us Is Already Coming Back; 'Toy Story 4' #1 Has Big Opening Weekend

**Get ready to feel the love, Beyhive.

Disney has released an extended spot featuring a preview of Donald Glover (Simba) and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter (Nala) performing the iconic song "Can You Feel the Love Tonight?" from the studio's upcoming "The Lion King" remake

The new take on the beloved 1994 animated classic is among the most anticipated films out this summer.

The all-star cast will also feature Chiwetel Ejiofor as Scar and John Oliver as Zazu. James Earl Jones will reprise his role as Mufasa. "The Lion King" will hit theaters on July 19, 2019.

ABC 13

**Carrie Underwood‘s 5-month-old son Jacob may love his mom’s singing voice, but when it comes to his dad Mike Fisher‘s, he clearly isn’t a fan.

In a video posted to Carrie’s Instagram page on Saturday, Jacob cried his eyes out every time dad Mike sang Vince Gill‘s “I Still Believe in You.” The only time the baby stopped was when Carrie started to sing the same tune.

Carrie captioned the video, “Everyone’s a critic,” along with the woman shrugging emoji. Mike claimed the “real reason” behind Jacob crying wasn’t his singing. “He was hungry and wanted your food,” Fisher wrote in the comments section, along with two tears of joy emojis.

Justin Timberlake commented calling the video “the greatest thing I’ve seen all year."

US WEEKLY

**One in Three Women Have Gone on a Date for a Free Meal

Ever been on a date and realized the person across the table seemed to be enjoying her food more than she was enjoying your company?

According to a new study, up to one in three women say they've gone on a date with a guy who they weren't particularly interested in . . . because they wanted the free meal.

“Foodie calls,” can happen when money’s tight, the grocery store is out of a favorite frozen meal, or a must-try entree is just too extravagant to justify — when the tab comes out of your own bank account.

NEW YORK POST

**It's been almost 27 years since "The Bodyguard" hit theaters, and after all this time, KEVIN COSTNER has dropped a BOMBSHELL: In the iconic poster for the movie, that was not WHITNEY HOUSTON he was carrying.

He said, quote, "She'd gone home and that was her double, and her head was buried into my shoulder, which was appropriate anyway. She was frightened."

Kevin said he was the one who picked out that image, but that the studio execs didn't like it at first, because you couldn't see Whitney's face, and she was such a big star. But he insisted, and eventually got his way.

EW

**We've barely even had a chance to miss Toys 'R' Us and it's already back.

The new owners who bought Toys 'R' Us after it went out of business last year say they're already ready to start opening stores again. They're shooting to open about six locations by the end of the year.

The new stores will be around 10,000 square feet . . . which is about a third of the size that Toys 'R' Us stores used to be.

MASHABLE

**"Toy Story 4" won the box office this weekend, with a huge $118 million take . . . and yet, it was somehow STILL a bit of a disappointment. Heading into the weekend, it seemed headed for a $140- to $150 million opening.

And while it had the biggest opening of a "Toy Story" movie on the surface . . . if you adjust for inflation, it fell below what "Toy Story 3" made nine years ago. Here's this weekend's Top 10 at the box office:

1. NEW: "Toy Story 4", $118 million

2. NEW: "Child's Play", $14.1 million

3. "Aladdin", $12.2 million. Up to $287.5 million in its 5th week.

4. "Men in Black International", $10.8 million. Up to $52.7 million in its 2nd week.

5. "The Secret Life of Pets 2", $10.3 million. Up to $117.6 million in its 3rd week.

**A 59-year-old guy named Ronald Eugene Griffin tried to steal HALLE BERRY's house . . . not rob it, take the WHOLE THING.

Griffin first showed up at Halle's house in L.A. back in January. He was messing around with the locks, but was chased off by the gardener. In March, he came back, and he brought a LOCKSMITH with him. Halle's employees caught them trying to get in . . . with Griffin arguing that HE was the new owner of the house and he had the deed to prove it.

Halle's team called 911, but so did Griffin. He'd already had one of the locks changed, and he told the cops that HER people were trespassing on HIS property. When the cops got there, they looked at Griffin's deed, and discovered that he'd FAKED it. He was arrested and hit with a felony count of 'procuring and offering a false warranty deed' and an additional count of petty theft.

TMZ

**The famed brother and sister duo Nik and Lijana Wallendas successfully crossed a highwire atop Times Square live on tv last night. The two were 25 stories high, balancing on a cable less than the size of Nik's thumb.

The siblings started on opposite ends of the mile challenge. They met in the middle, and Lijana sat down while Nik crossed over her. Lijana then got back up, and they both to the end - one careful step at a time. Nik finished first, and then Lijana followed.

For Lijana, Sunday was a huge comeback moment. Two years ago, she almost died when she fell 30 feet during practice while trying to set a new record. The fall shattered every bone in her face and numerous others in her body.

Well done Wallendas!

ABC 13

**It's hard to believe, but most of the NBA's newest draftees were born in the 2000s . . . meaning that they totally MISSED everything about the '90s.

ESPN asked some of them to identify various things from 20-plus years ago, and you'll be surprised at what they didn't know.

For example, several players were shown a photo of a Super Nintendo, and they had no clue. Their guesses included: A "Gamecast," "Playstation 1," "Dreamcast", and a "Game Cube."

The players were shown a picture of DESTINY'S CHILD, and one guessed that it was the SPICE GIRLS. Another said, quote, "Cheetah Girls or something?" And several couldn't even identify OUTKAST, which is more 2000s.

They also struggled to identify: An Easy Bake Oven, a Fanny Pack, "Boyz N the Hood", "Good Burger", and "Sister, Sister".