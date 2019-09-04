96 Second News: Tracy Morgan Pays Bartender To Watch His Car

**KEVIN FEDERLINE has accused BRITNEY SPEARS' father, Jamie Spears, of abusing their 13-year-old son Sean.

Kevin filed a police report on August 25th saying there was some kind of altercation while Britney and her two sons were at Jamie's house. Jamie reportedly broke through a door to get to Sean, and shook him violently.

Kevin also got a restraining order against Jamie on behalf of the kids. Britney did not oppose it.

Kevin and Britney also agreed recently to an arrangement that gives Kevin 70% custody of the boys, while Britney gets them unsupervised for the other 30%. They've already been doing it this way for the past year, but now it's official.

E ONLINE

**Tracy Morgan dined at Carmine’s Italian Restaurant on New York City’s Upper West Side recently, and offered one of the employees money to stand outside and watch his car while he ate dinner.

A witness told Us Weekly that Tracy paid one of the restaurant’s bartenders, who had just come off his shift, to watch the $2 million Bugatti while he and a pal ate their dinner.

A second source said Tracy paid the bartender $100 to stand there, which was parked on the street just outside the restaurant.

In addition, Morgan left a “generous tip for his waiter” once the meal was over.

US WEEKLY

**Last month, "Saved By the Bell" celebrated its 30th anniversary, and there's been a lot of talk about a full reunion, and now, some kind of REVIVAL might be happening.

According to ComicBook.com, Mark-Paul Gosselaar (Zack), Mario Lopez (A.C.) and Elizabeth Berkley (Jessie) are in talks to participate in a mystery project.

Mark-Paul said, quote, "All three of us know about it, this person that's going to tackle it. If something came up, I'm sure all of us would want to be on board in some capacity, so there's that. But nothing has ever really come to us [yet]."

Elizabeth said a reunion show "has to be right," while Mario added that "obviously we couldn't be in high school still, so you'd have to be creative with the premise. But it's fun to think about." There's no word on the rest of the cast.

You'd think Tiffani-Amber Thiessen (Kelly) and Dennis Haskins (Mr. Belding) would be involved, but Dustin Diamond(Screech) has been estranged from the cast, and Lark Voorhies (Lisa) hasn’t been around in recent years.

COMICBOOK.COM

**"Business Insider" compiled a list of celebrity-owned alcohol brands, and ranked them by the average price of a bottle. Here they are, from cheapest to most expensive. . . along with what you'd have to shell out to get a bottle.

1. Drew Barrymore, Barrymore Wines . . . $22 to $28

2. Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, Miraval Rosé . . . $24

3. Channing Tatum, Born and Bred Vodka . . . $30

4. Ryan Reynolds, Aviation Gin . . . $33

5. Justin Timberlake, Sauza 901 Tequila . . . $34

6. P. Diddy, Ciroc Vodka . . . $39

7. Drake, Virginia Black Whiskey . . . $40

8. Nick Jonas, Villa One Tequila . . . $45

And at the same price: George Clooney, Casamigos Tequila . . . $45

10. David Beckham, Haig Club Whisky . . . $47

And at 15, Jay-Z, Armand de Brignac Champagne . . . $326

**Disney Soaked Up More Than 40% of What We Spent at the Box Office This Summer

There's been talk about how the box office has become overly reliant on blockbusters, and this summer, Disney put out a lot of them, including "Avengers: Endgame", "Toy Story 4", and the "Aladdin" and "Lion King" remakes.

In fact, of the $4.31 billion grossed from the first weekend of May through Labor Day, $1.83 billion came from movies distributed by Disney. That's 42%, which is up from 33% last year.

And that doesn't even include the record-breaking debut weekend of "Endgame", since it came out the last week of April . . . before the summer movie season.

THE WRAP

**Fashion has gone through a LOT in the past 50 years. That includes some good . . . and some very, very bad.

A new survey asked people what fashion trends should disappear forever and, quote, "never return." The top answer was the Mullet: 43% of us would be happy if that NEVER came back in style. Here are the top eight . . .

1. Mullets, 43%.

2. '80s-style puffball skirts, 33%.

3. Underwear as outerwear, 31%.

4. Velour tracksuits, 28%.

5. Crocs, 24%.

6. Matching his and hers outfits, 24%.

7. Wearing a skirt over pants, 24%.

8. Skintight metallic bodysuits and leggings, 20%.

The survey also found the '70s are the most iconic fashion decade in the past 50 years. The '80s came in second.

**According to a new survey, we've got LESS PATIENCE today than ever before. And three-quarters of people think it's because modern technology has ruined our ability to wait for ANYTHING. Here's how long it takes before we start losing our patience in different scenarios . . .

1. Waiting for a website to load . . . 16 seconds until we start to lose it.

2. Waiting for a movie or TV to start streaming . . . 22 seconds.

3. Waiting for a traffic light to change . . . 25 seconds.

4. Waiting for a line to start moving . . . 30 seconds.

5. Waiting to get a drink at a bar . . . seven minutes.

6. Waiting for a completely dead phone to turn on once you plug it in . . . 11 minutes.

7. Waiting for our luggage to show up after a flight . . . 13 minutes.

8. Waiting for food to arrive at a restaurant . . . 14 minutes.

9. Waiting for someone to respond to an important email . . . 90 minutes.

10. Waiting for a refund for something we returned online . . . four days.

**In 2010, RENEE ZELLWEGER took a step back from the spotlight because, quote, "I wasn't healthy. I wasn't taking care of myself. I was the last thing on my list of priorities."

When she reappeared at a Hollywood event with a different look, everyone assumed she'd had plastic surgery . . . and she was disappointed with the reaction she got.

She says, quote, "[The implication was that] I somehow needed to change what was going on because it wasn't working. That makes me sad. I don't look at beauty in that way. And I don't think of myself in that way.

"I like my weird quirkiness, my off-kilter mix of things. It enables me to do what I do. I don't want to be something else."

VULTURE

**For one man in Maine, life really is "the way it should be," as state's motto goes, after he won the state lottery for the second time this year.

Robert Stuart won $100,000 off of an instant ticket less than three months after he won $1 million in a different lotto drawing.

Robert paid $25 for the winning ticket at a Circle E that earned him 4,000 times it's original value, according to local media.

Stuart previously spent the same amount on a scratch ticket for Maine Lottery's Ultimate Millions game and took home $710,000 after taxes in May.​