96 Second News: Tristan Thompson Caught Cheating On Khloe Kardashian; How The 'Hamilton' Musical Lotto Works

**TMZ has exposed Tristan Thompson for allegedly cheating on his 9 month pregnant girlfriend Khloe Kardashian.

First, the website posted video of the Cleveland Cavaliers player from October 2017 -- three months into Khloe's pregnancy -- cheating on Kardashian with two different women. He's seen making out with one of them among other things, and then TMZ also posted footage of him taking another woman to his hotel this past weekend.

After video and photos started making headlines, fans took to social media to slam the basketball player for his actions. Some also brought his other baby mama, Jordan Craig, into the conversation. Thompson and Kardashian started dating around the time he broke up with Craig, who was pregnant at the time of the split.

**The popular musical "Hamilton" is offering 32 orchestra seat tickets for $10 each during its April 24 through May 20 performances.



The show's producer and BBVA Compass Broadway teamed up to give away the tickets at a reduced price.



The tickets will be made available through an online lottery starting on April 22 at 11 a.m. that can be entered through the Hamilton Musical app.



Tickets for the Tony-winning show, when available, can normally run well into the hundreds of dollars.

**Chris Paul scored 22 points and James Harden had 21 points and 10 assists in the Rockets' 105-99 victory Tuesday night.



The team will play a pretty much meaningless game tonight against the Sacramento Kings before the post season starts.​

**If you're wondering why the iconic "We Love Houston" sign was moved, answers are coming soon!



\According to ABC 13, the sign was moved to its new home in the promenade near 8th Wonder Brewery in east Downtown on March 15.



According to Chris Alan who runs the website itsahoustonthing.com, the sign was being moved so that people can safely take photos in front of it.



The sign's location wasn't ideal for taking great photos considering it was near the freeway.



The artists behind the sign - David Adickes, Mister McKinney and Commissioner Rodney Ellis - will answer questions and discuss the new public arts projects that will replace the "We Love Houston" sign on Friday.

**Americans Are the Biggest TV Addicts in the World

According to a new study, people in North America watch more TV than anyone else in the world. We watch an average of four hours and three minutes a day, which is WELL above the worldwide average of just under three hours.

The study also found that American TV shows are the most popular worldwide. British shows are second.

**"MarketWatch" says that "Grand Theft Auto 5" is now the most profitable piece of media in HISTORY.

There's not even a MOVIE that's made as much money.

The game has sold more than 90 million units since it came out in 2013, and has generated around $6 BILLION, far more than blockbuster movies like "Star Wars" or "Gone with the Wind", which both collected more than $3 billion, adjusted for inflation. And that's even if you add in DVD and streaming sales.

Nintendo's Mario franchise has sold more copies than "Grand Theft Auto 5", but no single game comes close to $6 billion. In fact, even the previous "Grand Theft Auto" games pale in comparison to the juggernaut that the fifth one has been.

**A guy in Connecticut named Bruce Rowley had a fascinating plan to try an impress Taylor Swift....by ROBBING A BANK.

Rowley was arrested last week after he confessed to the robbery, and he DIDN'T do it for himself . . . because afterward, he says he drove to Taylor's house in Rhode Island, and threw some of the loot over her fence to try to WOO her.

Rowley was booked for robbery and larceny. He's being held on bail . . . and he keeps talking about how he has a crush on Taylor. Officially, the cops are still trying to figure out if he actually went to her house.

**A new survey found the most popular pets in America. And somehow TARANTULAS managed to make the list. Here are the full results . . .

1. Dogs. 45% of us have dogs.

2. Cats, 30%.

3. Fish, 9%.

4. Birds, 5%.

5. Hamsters, gerbils, and mice 2%.

6. Horses, 2%.

7. Snakes, 2%.

8. Guinea pigs, 1%.

9. Iguanas, geckos, and other lizards, 1%.

10. Tarantulas, 1%.

**The "Blue's Clues" Reboot Isn't Looking for a Steve Burns Look-a-Like

TMZ got their hands on the casting call for the upcoming "Blue's Clues" reboot, and apparently they're NOT looking for someone who resembles the original host, Steve Burns . . . at least not specifically.

They want someone between the ages of 18 and 25 . . . male or female . . . and they ask that the candidates wear a PLAIN shirt to the audition . . . NO STRIPES.

They're also not supposed to wear hats, sunglasses, or bring props. There were over 1,000 submissions, which is way more than originally expected.

**Gwen Stefani is doing a Las Vegas residency at the Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino. She announced 25 dates yesterday, beginning on June 27th.

There are more dates in July . . . but then there's a five-month break before they resume at the end of December. Tickets go on sale on Friday.

$1 from each ticket sold will go toward the 'Cure 4 the Kids Foundation,' which provides medical treatment to children with life-threatening conditions.

**Comedy Central hasn't done a roast since Rob Lowe two years ago . . . but they're doing one for Bruce Willis this summer.

Bruce joked, quote, "This ain't the first time I'll be tied to a chair and held hostage by a group of humorless [A-holes] for a couple hours." There's no word who the roasters will be . . . and the specific airdate is yet to be determined.