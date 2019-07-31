96 Second News: Twists And Turns In 'Bachelorette' Finale; Free Guac At Chipotle Today

**Houston's newest Torchy's Tacos in West U will open in the neighborhood at 5537 Weslayan St. on August 14, the restaurant announced.

The new location will be the 13th in the Houston area. And at 5,000 square feet, it will be among the largest.

To celebrate the opening, Torchy's will host a preview party on August 12 from 5-8 pm with free tacos, free drinks, free chips and queso, and more. Expect a crowd. Those who visit the restaurant on its official opening day will also have the opportunity to win free tacos.

**Hannah Brown accepted a proposal from Jed Wyatt during the Tuesday finale of The Bachelorette, but then it took a major turn…

Hannah first said goodbye to runner-up Tyler Cameron who responded with, “That’s gonna hurt, but I’m still gonna be your biggest fan and rooting for you. And I’m wishing you and Jed nothing but success.” Aw, so nice.

Next Hannah accepted a proposal from Jed and he serenaded her and all was happy and roses right? NOPE.

Hannah and Jed later broke up over the phone — which was not filmed, but then Jed apologized during the live portion of the finale.

Jed claimed he was still in love with Hannah, but she said she was not in love with him anymore. Her feelings changed when he broke her trust when claims of other women came out.

Hannah then came face to face with Tyler. She admitted that she still had feelings for him and wondered if he would go out for a drink with her.

Sooooo…

No one’s engaged, but they are going out for drinks.

**Chipotle is letting customers order guacamole free of charge for one day only.

They announced the free guac offer for today, otherwise known as National Avocado Day.

The offer is good for one free topping of guacamole with the purchase of any regular-priced item when ordering through Chipotle's mobile app or website, the restaurant said.

The offer is limited to one free guacamole per entree, and the offer is subject to availability.

**Netflix raised their prices earlier this year . . . and if you're wondering what they're spending their extra cash on, it MIGHT be chasing a Best Picture Oscar. Especially after they got so close this past year with "Roma".

According to "The Wall Street Journal", Netflix is spending more than $520 MILLION to make three major movies: Martin Scorsese's "The Irishman", "Red Notice" starring The Rock, and "6 Underground" with Ryan Reynolds.

There are roughly $151.6 million Netflix subscribers, so the cost of those three together comes out to close to around $3.50 per subscriber.

"Red Notice" and "6 Underground" are just big-budget action movies, but "The Irishman" is a monster movie starring Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, Joe Pesci, and Harvey Keitel that DEFINITELY sounds like solid Oscar bait.

Netflix has invested between $173 million and $200 million in that one alone . . . which is pretty wild for an adult drama in 2019. That comes out to more than $1 per subscriber. But if they want the cred of a Best Picture Oscar, that might be why they're spending through the nose for it.

**Horror movies are almost always under two hours long . . . and usually, they hover around 90 minutes. But that's NOT the case with the upcoming sequel, "It: Chapter Two".

For whatever reason, it's going to be a whopping 2 hours and 45 minutes, which is almost as long as "Avengers: Endgame" . . . the movie that everyone was worried they weren't going to be able to watch without taking a pee break.

"Endgame" is 17 minutes longer, at three hours and two minutes.

Director Andy Muschietti said that no one who has seen the rough cut of "It: Chapter Two" has complained about the length, so that's the way it'll be released.

He said his first cut was FOUR hours long, but he knew that wouldn't fly. Quote, "You can't deliver a four-hour movie because people will start to feel uncomfortable, no matter what . . . but we ended up having a movie that is 2 hours and 45 minutes, and the pacing is very good."

**According to a new survey, 35% of single people say someone's GHOSTED them . . . and that's just in the past year. And 26% were in a relationship they THOUGHT was exclusive . . . but it turned out the other person didn't agree.

The survey also found that people want to have the "define the relationship" talk after around four months of dating . . . but one-third of people have gone out of their way to avoid having it for as long as possible.

And 58% of women and 52% of men under 40 have actually questioned whether they can even HANDLE a real relationship.

**Saying "I love you" for the first time and NOT having the other person say it back is pretty awkward…which is why women are DETERMINED to avoid it.

According to a new survey, only 4% of women want to say "I love you" first. The other 24 out of 25 women want to hear the guy say it first.

A few more stats from the survey say:

1. 19% of women will reach out to someone first on a dating app.

2. 14% have asked for a guy's number.

3. 24% will regularly offer to pay on a first date.

4. 15% will initiate a first kiss.

5. 17% of people have said “I love you” for the first time in a text message.

**According to a survey last year by wedding website The Knot, the average engagement ring now costs $5,680. But when you're a CELEBRITY, nothing's average.

A website put out a list of celebrity couples who have dropped a LOT of money on engagement rings, and how much they cost. Here are the most expensive ones they listed . . .

1. Mariah Carey and casino mogul James Packer . . . a 35-carat ring worth an estimated $10 MILLION. They got engaged in 2016, then split up less than a year later. But Mariah got to KEEP the ring as part of a settlement deal.

2. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West . . . a 15-carat ring worth $8 million.

3. Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom . . . $5 million. They got engaged back in February on Valentine's Day.

4. Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez . . . $5 million. They got engaged in March.

5. Beyoncé and Jay-Z . . . $5 million. They celebrated their 11th anniversary in April.

**The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show has been canceled this year, according to model Shanina Shaik.

The Australian model told The Daily Telegraph that the annual lingerie show, which has been broadcast by CBS and ABC in recent years, will not take place in 2019. ET has reached out to Victoria's Secret for comment.

"Unfortunately, the Victoria's Secret show won't be happening this year," said Shaik, who walked in the fashion show in 2011, 2012, 2014, 2015 and 2018. "It's something I'm not used to because every year around this time I'm training like an angel. But I'm sure in the future something will happen, which I'm pretty sure about."

"I'm sure they're trying to work on branding and new ways to do the show, because it's the best show in the world," she added.

