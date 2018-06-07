96 Second News: Two Of The Astros' Little Brothers Got Drafted; 'The Hills' Reboot Coming?

**Yesterday, the Houston Astros drafted second baseman J.C. Correa, the brother of Carlos Correa, in the 33rd round; took left-handed pitcher A.J. Bregman, the brother of Alex Bregman, two rounds later; and then selected outfielder Antonio Cruz, the grandson of former Astros stalwart Jose Cruz, in the 37th round.



A.J. Bregman, who has committed to the University of New Mexico, got the news from his brother, who told him to check Twitter while at Minute Maid Park, where the Astros hosted the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday night.



Carlos Correa was stoked when he heard the update about his brother.



"I couldn't believe it when they told me," the elder Correa sibling told reporters, according to MLB.com. "... I just called him. He told me he was crying when he found out. He's very happy, very excited."

**Netflix has renewed 13 Reasons Why for a third season, the streaming service announced on Wednesday, June 6, in a new teaser video. In the video, a locker is opened using the combination 20-1-9, then slammed.

Season 1 of the series was centered around the suicide of Hannah Baker (Katherine Langford) and what led up to it. While she was dead in season 2, Hannah still appeared as part of Clay’s (Dylan Minnette) memory. However, she will not return for a third season.

“For me, we told Hannah’s story so fully in season 1. And in a way, doing that scene in episode 13 [of season 1>, I’ve so often referred to it as it was the hardest scene because it’s the scene where I had to let her go. I think coming back this season was challenging because it was playing her but not really her,” Langford, 22, told Entertainment Weekly in May.“

What happens now? Season 3 of #13ReasonsWhy is coming. pic.twitter.com/B5brKfPGYZ — 13 Reasons Why (@13ReasonsWhy) June 6, 2018

**"Forbes" has released its annual list of the '100 Highest Paid Athletes in the World.' Boxer FLOYD MAYWEATHER made the most money over the past year, with an estimated take of $285 million. He's been #1 in four of the past seven years.

NBA players got the most money . . . 40 of them made the Top 100.

The Top 100 has athletes from 11 different sports in 23 countries. As usual with "Forbes" lists, earnings include salary, prize money, and endorsements . . . but they don't include taxes, agents' fees, and investment income.

Here's the Top 10:

1. Floyd Mayweather, $285 million, Boxing

2. Lionel Messi, $111 million, Soccer

3. Cristiano Ronaldo, $108 million, Soccer

4. Conor McGregor, $99 million, MMA

5. Neymar, $90 million, Soccer

6. LeBron James, $85.5 million, Basketball

7. Roger Federer, $77.2 million, Tennis

8. Stephen Curry, $76.9 million, Basketball

9. Matt Ryan, $67.3 million, Football

10. Matthew Stafford, $59.5 million, Football

**Despite a two-year battle with throat cancer that took a serious toll on his health, Val Kilmer WILL return for the "Top Gun" sequel, "Top Gun: Maverick"!

Sources say he's been spotted at the San Diego hotel that the production crew has been using since filming started last week.

The rivalry-turned-friendship between Kilmer's Iceman and Tom Cruise's Maverick is one of the all-time great BROMANCES in movie history.

Tom Cruise recently posted a picture to Instagram with the caption: “I FEEL THE NEED.”

**Jerry Maren has died at 98. It's being widely reported that he was the last surviving Munchkin from "The Wizard of Oz". But technically, there are some former child actors who played kid Munchkins who are still alive.

Maren played the member of the Lollipop Guild who hands Dorothy a giant lollipop.

He was paid $50 a day for the movie, while the dog that played Toto got $125.

It matters that we specify that Maren was the last surviving ADULT Munchkin . . . because while EVERYONE is reporting that he was the last Munchkin, several kids who played child Munchkins are still alive.

They weren't even 10 years old when they filmed "The Wizard of Oz" in 1939. Jerry Maren was 18.

**US WEEKLY Magazine claims MTV is thinking about relaunching "The Hills" . . . after seeing the, quote, "mega success" of its "Jersey Shore" reboot.

Apparently, everyone from the show would be down to come back . . . except Lauren Conrad. She isn't busy doing other things, of course, she just doesn't want anything to do with the show or her former co-stars.

"The Hills" aired from 2006 to 2010.

Also, the USA Network is in "advanced negotiations" to reboot "Temptation Island", which aired on Fox from 2001 to 2003.

**His work goes far and beyond the football field. The City of Houston is honoring JJ Watt for his philanthropic work with a billboard that can be seen on the Southwest Freeway (near 59 and Beechnut).



The billboard reads, "JJ Watt Houston Salutes YOU."

Watt has contributed a lot to the city. He helped raise nearly $37 million after Hurricane Harvey and announced he would pay for the funerals of the 10 victims killed in the Santa Fe High School shooting.



Take a look at the billboard and snap a picture before it is too late. The billboard will only be up until the end of June.

Ah man that is very badass!

I consider myself very lucky and fortunate to have ended up here in Houston and able to enjoy such a special bond with this city. Truly feels like family. https://t.co/laiNeoOttQ — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) June 5, 2018

**Johnny Depp is doing just fine despite fans’ concerns over his recent weight loss.

“Johnny is healthy and enjoying his time on the road with his band [Hollywood Vampires>,” a source tells Us Weekly.

A second insider insists that the 54-year-old actor “purposely lost weight because he’s on tour and is trying to stay in shape.” They also noted that he “doesn’t have any major health issues or anything.”

Social media users began sharing their concerns about Depp’s well-being after photos of him outside a hotel in St. Petersburg, Russia, surfaced online in late May. He looked visibly thinner as he signed autographs for fans.

**Maddie Poppe was just crowned the most recent American Idol last month, and now the show is revving up for a new season.

The show on Wednesday announced where and when auditions will take place for the next season.



You can audition online, in-person at one of the tour dates or both. Visit American Idol's audition website for information about how to audition online.



Here's the full list. The show said that dates are subject to change.



Orlando, FL - August 25

San Diego, CA - August 25

Chattanooga, TN - August 28

Scottsdale, AZ - August 28

Charlotte, NC - August 31



Albuquerque, NM - August 31

Seattle, WA - August 31

Boise, ID - September 2

Richmond, VA - September 3

Plano, TX - September 3

Houston, TX - September 4

Austin, TX - September 6

Philadelphia, PA - September 6



Oklahoma City, OK - September 6

Buffalo, NY - September 9

Kansas City, MO - September 9

Shreveport, LA - September 9

Columbus, OH - September 12

Little Rock, AK - September 12

Charleston, WV - September 15



You can register ahead of time for an in-person audition by visiting American Idol's audition website.

**The San Diego Padres might not have won their Tuesday night game, but one enthusiastic fan won the night after she caught a baseball in her beer.

The stray ball landed in the Gabby DiMarco's cup during the fifth inning of the Padres' game against the Atlanta Braves at Petco Park. DiMarco told MLB's Cut4 blog that she tried to catch the ball after it bounced up from behind her.



The stadium's cameras caught DiMarco post-catch as she stood up with a huge smile on her face, held her beer to the sky as those around her applauded and then effortlessly chugged everything in the cup (minus the baseball) in one fell swoop.



Her enthusiasm resonated with baseball fans far and wide, and the Pardes' footage of DiMarco has garnered more than 1 million views as of Wednesday morning.