96 Second News: UH Knocked Out Of Sweet 16; Cher Is Kicking Off Another Farewell Tour

**The University of Houston's men's basketball team is back home after a great run in the 2019 March Madness competition.

Yes, we're all disappointed by the 62-58 loss against Kentucky, but no doubt the team and its fans are still so proud! According to ABC 13, the team received a hero's welcome when they returned to campus Saturday afternoon.

With 33 wins on the year and the Coogs first trip to the Sweet 16 in more than 30 years, UH did some remarkable things this season. Kelvin Sampson took a team that was expected to finish fifth in the American Athletic Conference. He had them knocking on the door of the Elite Eight.

Speaking of March Madness...

Over the weekend, the Sweet Sixteen and Elite Eight battled it out, and when the dust settled the Final Four was set:

Next Saturday, 2-seed Michigan State will play 3-seed Texas Tech . . . while 1-seed Virginia takes on 5-seed Auburn. The two winners will advance to the title game, which takes place next Monday.

There's only one 1-seed remaining. That's Virginia, who made it to the Final Four after eliminating Purdue (3-seed) in overtime. Their opponent Auburn (5-seed) knocked out Kentucky (2-seed) in overtime.

Michigan State (2-seed) just barely slipped past Duke (1-seed), while their opponent Texas Tech (3-seed) had to upset Gonzaga (1-seed) to make it to the Final Four.

ESPN

**According to the Houston Chronicle, Cher has announced her return to Houston as part of the Here We Go Again Tour. She performs Dec. 15 at Toyota Center.

Nile Rodgers and Chic will open the show. Their legendary hits include "Le Freak" and "Good Times."

Cher's album of ABBA covers, "Dancing Queen," was released last year and became her highest-charting to date, debuting at No. 3 on the Billboard 200. She's reportedly working on several new projects, including a Christmas album, a second album of ABBA covers, an autobiography and a film based on her life.

Her last local performance was in 2014 at the same venue.

**Tinder tweeted an announcement on Friday about a new HEIGHT VERIFICATION feature.

Quote, "It's come to our attention that most of you 5-foot-10ers out there are actually 5-foot-6. The charade must stop."

They say you need to submit a picture of yourself standing next to, quote, "any commercial building." Then they'll verify how tall you are based on that building's measurements.

And if they find you really ARE as tall as you say you are, you'll get a "height verified" badge on your account.

**Olive Garden Just Introduced a Footlong Piece of Chicken Parm

There's something reassuring when you see America's most unhealthy chain restaurants really leaning in on their unhealthiness.

Olive Garden has a new "Giant Italian Classics" menu that runs from now through the end of May. And yeah . . . it features GIANT VERSIONS of some classics.

That includes huge stuffed shells and a meatball that weighs 12 ounces. But the real highlight is a FOOTLONG piece of chicken parm. It looks like it would take multiple meals to eat, but I have faith that you can do it in one.

FOODBEAST

**Today is April 1st, which means it’s April Fool’s Day. We won’t be playing any pranks on you today, but if you scroll through your social media timelines, I’m sure your friends will try. Here are the eight most common pranks people pull on April Fools' Day, according to a new survey.

1. Mind game pranks, like rearranging someone's furniture and pretending nothing looks out of the ordinary.

2. Scare tactics, like putting a fake bug on a person's chair.

3. Lying pranks, like telling your significant other you're pregnant.

4. A prank phone call.

5. A food-related prank, like toothpaste in an Oreo.

6. A "make things inaccessible" prank, like putting a stapler in Jell-O.

7. An elaborate prank that you film for YouTube.

8. A "toilet humor" prank, like cellophane on a toilet seat or putting fake poop in someone's coffee.

NATIONAL TODAY

**NICOLAS CAGE says he and his girlfriend Erika were INTOXICATED when they got married in Las Vegas last weekend.

In his annulment papers, Cage says SHE suggested they get married, and he, quote, "reacted on impulse and without the ability to recognize or understand the full impact of his actions."

He also says she didn't disclose her criminal history, or the full extent of her relationship with "another person." This must be the drug-dealing boyfriend Nic was ranting about at the courthouse.

Last but not least, Cage says he and Erika have, quote, "such conflict in personalities and dispositions that are so deep as to render the two incompatible in marriage."

TMZ

**Over the weekend, DEMI LOVATO shared a screenshot of an article with a HEADLINE that called out her, quote, "fuller figure." That's not cool, and naturally, she wasn't thrilled.

She said, quote, "Unlike the past, I'm not triggered . . . [but] I'm angry that people think it's okay to write headlines about people's body shapes. Especially a woman who's been so open about being in recovery from an eating disorder.

"I'm not upset for myself, but for anyone easily influenced by the diet culture. Too many people base their ideal body weight off of what OTHERS tell us we should look like or weigh. Articles like these only contribute to that toxic way of thinking. If you're reading this . . . Don't listen to negative diet culture talk. You are more than a number on a scale. And I am more than a headline about my body shape."

The writer of the article later DM'd her to apologize. He took responsibility, and called it a lesson learned. She accepted, and said, quote, "Thank you for understanding where I'm coming from. Let's create change together."

TEEN VOGUE

**Last month, KYLIE JENNER insisted that she's a "self-made" billionaire . . . even though it's obvious that's only the case in the LOOSEST possible definition of "self-made."

Well, now she's coming to her senses and backing off that . . . a little.

In a new interview with the "New York Times", Kylie said, quote, "I can't say I've done it by myself. If they're just talking finances, technically, yes, I don't have any inherited money. But I have had a lot of help and a huge platform."

Again, she may not have inherited any money, but she inherited just about EVERYTHING else . . . including her fame, her connections, and her "platform."

PEOPLE

**Disney's new live-action "Dumbo" movie won the box office this weekend with $45 million . . . but that was at the LOW-END of Disney's projections, especially since it reportedly cost $170 million to make. It made another $71 million overseas, but that's still just $116 million.

On the flip-side, the controversial anti-abortion movie "Unplanned" did about double its projections, debuting in fifth with an estimated $6.1 million.

And Matthew McConaughey's new movie "The Beach Bum" only made $1.8 million in its first weekend. It's an indie comedy, and was only expected to make about that much . . . but it's worth noting that it's Matthew's WORST wide-release opening of his career. Here's the weekend's Top 5:

1. NEW: "Dumbo", $45 million

2. "Us", $33.6 million. Up to $128.2 million in its 2nd week.

3. "Captain Marvel", $20.5 million. Up to $353.8 million in its 4th week.

4. "Five Feet Apart", $6.3 million. Up to $35.9 million in its 3rd week.

5. NEW: "Unplanned", $6.1 million

**Over the weekend, the Rolling Stones postponed the upcoming North American leg of their tour, which was supposed to kick off in three weeks.

MICK JAGGER is ill . . . but there's no word what's wrong with him. They released this statement: Quote, "Mick has been advised by doctors that he cannot go on tour at this time, as he needs medical treatment.

"He's expected to make a complete recovery so that he can get back on stage as soon as possible."

And on Instagram, Mick said, quote, "I'm sorry to our fans . . . I really hate letting [you] down and I'm hugely disappointed to have to postpone the tour but am looking forward to getting back on stage as soon as I can." Mick is 75 years old.

The dates would've been the Stones' first in the U.S. since 2016. Tickets will be valid for the rescheduled dates, which will supposedly be announced "shortly."

ROLLING STONES

​

**Stevie Nicks just can't keep her boy bands straight…

The 70-year-old singer hilariously referred to Harry Styles as a member of NSYNC at her Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Friday, in what was meant to be a compliment to him.

Styles presented Nicks with her honor at the event; afterwards, the Fleetwood Mac songstress attempted to explain their bond.

"What I really loved about Harry was that when he decided to make a solo record from NSYNC -- sorry, not NSYNC," Nicks said, realizing her mistake.

"Sorry. I’m never going to live that one down, I know it," she confessed. "One Direction. Well, I liked One Direction too."

ET ONLINE