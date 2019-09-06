96 Second News: Vanity Fair's 'Best Dress List' Revealed

**"Vanity Fair" released its annual best-dressed list, and these are the most fashionable celebs in Hollywood right now.

The list is topped by, quote, "virtuosos," who include Diane Keaton, Celine Dion, "Bohemian Rhapsody" star Rami Malek, Zoe Kravitz, Serge Ibaka of the Toronto Raptors, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

There's also the so-called "classics," who include Chloe Sevigny, Gemma Chan, Mahershala Ali, Frank Ocean, Keanu Reeves, Elle Fanning, and Cicely Tyson.

As well as "the originals," who include Tyler the Creator and Harry Styles.

"The ensembles," include Dwyane Wade & Gabrielle Union, Jason Momoa & Lisa Bonet, Amal & George Clooney,Victoria & David Beckham, and supermodels Bella & Gigi Hadid.

**"American Idol" turned KELLY CLARKSON into a star . . . and she knows that . . . but she says that at the time she DIDN'T want to win.

According to a new article is USA Today, Kelly said NOT winning would've spared her from doing the "Idol" movie "From Justin to Kelly". It's unclear if the runner-up was contractually obligated to do it, but the winner definitely was, and Kelly says that's the ONLY reason she did it.

She also points out that she was basically the first of her kind of reality tv winner. . . and the industry did not respect her. She says, quote, "The first three years of my career was me paying for winning a talent show. I got real bitter . . . [no one] knew what I was going through."

Kelly says several artists gave her a hard time, although some of them have gone on to become judges and coaches on talent competitions. She enjoys the irony of it, but she won't name any names. She also says that being a coach on "The Voice" has helped her overcome that bitterness . . . because she can help other artists who don't have anyone to relate to. And she also makes it clear that she LOVED being on "Idol".

**DEMI LOVATO posted an unedited bikini photo because, quote, "I'm just literally sooooo tired of being ashamed of my body."

In her post, she admits she's edited her bikini photos in the past, but now she says, quote, "I want this new chapter in my life to be about being authentic to who I am rather than trying to meet someone else's standards."

She adds, quote, "Just so everyone's clear . . . I'm not stoked on my appearance BUT I am appreciative of it and sometimes that's the best I can do. I hope to inspire someone to appreciate their body today too. #nationalcelulliteday #celluLIT"

**If you HATE getting up in the morning, this is for you. It's five things you shouldn't do in the morning, mostly because they make you feel even MORE tired.

1. Hit the snooze button. It's bad because you're likely to enter a sleep cycle you won't be able to finish. So you'll wake up even groggier instead of refreshed.

2. Check email or social media. It's too easy to get sucked in scrolling through your feed while still in bed, and before you know it an hour has gone by. It gets your entire day off on the wrong foot.

3. Leave your bed unmade. According to research, making your bed is associated with increased productivity throughout the rest of the day.

4. Drink coffee. Your body naturally produces higher amounts of the stress hormone cortisol, which regulates energy, between 8 and 9 in the morning. So for most people the best time to drink coffee is after 9:30 A.M.

5. Get ready in the dark. It can be hard to turn the lights on and open the window shades first thing in the morning. But getting ready in the dark can signal to your body that it's still nighttime and make you feel more tired.

If it's still dark outside when you wake up, experts recommend getting a strong light.

**New in Theaters: "It: Chapter Two" (R)

The scary sequel to the first ‘It,’ and at the end of the first movie, the Losers Club swore a Blood Oath and promised they'd all come back to fight the creature if it ever returns. And after 27 years, it finally does.

Bill Skarsgard returns as Pennywise, and Isaiah Mustafa now plays Mike, the only member of their group to stay in town. He took a job at the library to keep researching how to defeat the creature, and he's the one who summons the others back to Derry.

Bill Hader from "SNL" is Adult Richie . . . who Finn Wolfhard from "Stranger Things" plays in the flashbacks. Jessica Chastain is Adult Beverly, James McAvoy plays Adult Bill, and Jay Ryan from "Beauty and the Beast" is Adult Ben.

The movie clocks in at nearly three hours with a runtime of 2 hours and 50 minutes.

Stephen King also makes a cameo in it as a shopkeeper who meets Adult Bill when he returns to Derry. And while King is no Stan Lee, he does have a history of making cameos in his movies too.

**We finally have some details on KEVIN HART's injuries. It’s not official, but several media outlets are reporting that he suffered three spinal fractures . . . two in the thoracic section and one in the lumbar.

The thoracic section of the spine extends from the base of the skull to about the abdomen. The lumbar region is the lower back.

TMZ says even though his surgery was successful, sources say Kevin has been heavily medicated because the pain is so intense. Still, doctors expect him to make a full recovery . . . but he's got weeks, if not months, of rehab ahead.

**Binge watching has been the trend ever since Netflix took off . . . but is that really the BEST way to watch a TV show?

A new survey asked people which they prefer: Binge watching, or only watching one episode a week.

And 58% of people say they like . . . binge watching. 28% would rather have the episodes roll out slowly, and the rest don't know.

There's a big generational difference, though. Only 17% of adults under 34 like the one episode a week format . . . versus 44% of people over 55.

**There's an article in "Ad Age" magazine right now that's claiming RANCH DRESSING has now passed KETCHUP in popularity.

Hidden Valley Ranch says they've found the majority of the time, people aren't using ranch as salad dressing. 70% of ranch is now used as a dipping sauce or topping. They also say more than half of restaurants serve ranch . . . and three-quarters of the homes in the U.S. have a bottle of ranch.

Last year, ketchup brands combined did $833 million in sales. We don't know the exact specifics on ranch, but "Ad Age" projected it was around $1 BILLION. And ranch sales have been growing for years . . . while ketchup has been flat.

By the way . . . this isn't a battle for the MOST popular condiment. The article says both ranch and ketchup are outsold by salsa and mayo. So this is a battle for third.

**A study earlier this week found we're less patient than ever. The average American can only wait 16 seconds for a website to load before they get frustrated. But what's the MOST annoying thing we have to wait for?

A new survey had 3,000 people rank the most annoying waits they have to deal with. And you might be in the middle of #1 right now . . .

1. Sitting in traffic.

2. Being stuck on hold with customer service.

3. Waiting in line at the DMV.

4. Waiting for your food at a restaurant.

5. Waiting to use a public restroom.

The survey also asked a few other questions about customer service. Specifically about having to sit on hold for a long time.