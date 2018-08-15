96 Second News: Vanity Fair's 'Top Rom-Coms' List; Selena Gomez Drops Price On House She's Selling

**We finally have a date set for the release of JJ Watt’s latest training shoe!

On August 16th, (that’s tomorrow) you can grab the Reebok JJ II Clean Slate Pack, with triple-white, silver metallic details.

The shoe represents his fight back from injuries. On the sock liner inside, the words: “NEVER LET A STUMBLE IN THE ROAD BE THE END OF THE JOURNEY”

On the sock liner inside, the words: "NEVER LET A STUMBLE IN THE ROAD BE THE END OF THE JOURNEY"

**Selena Gomez just knocked an additional $300,000 off the price of her mansion in Fort Worth, TX.

She's been trying to sell the property since 2016, when it went on the market for $3.5 million. This isn't the first time Gomez has dropped the price on the home. In February, she tried to sell it for $3 million. It's now priced at $2.7 million.

The Texas native grew up just 30 minutes away in Grand Prairie, but this mansion's proximity to her hometown wasn't enough to justify the chart-topping singer keeping the place in her property portfolio. Built in 2005, the 10,000-square-foot mansion has five bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms and sits on 1.5 acres within the exclusive Monteserrat neighborhood.

Luxe amenities include a media room with candy bar, crafts room, game room with coffee bar, and abundant space for entertaining. Outdoors, the grounds include a full sport court, putting green, kitchen, cabana, and pool with a water slide.

**"Vanity Fair" has an eclectic list of 'The 25 Best Romantic Comedies of All Time,' which covers everything from black-and-white classics to, well, "How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days".

They admit that the definition of 'romantic comedy' is pretty subjective . . . the American Film Institute's broad definition is that it's, quote, "a genre in which the development of a romance leads to comic situations." Here's part of their list:

1. "When Harry Met Sally", 1989

2. "You've Got Mail", 1998

3. "Clueless", 1995

4. "Bridget Jones's Diary", 2001

5. "10 Things I Hate About You", 1999

6. "Groundhog Day", 1993

7. "Notting Hill", 1999

8. "It Happened One Night", 1934

9. "Broadcast News", 1987

10. "Sleepless in Seattle", 1993

**Houstonians love to get away. So much so that a new report lists us as No. 4 in cities spending the most on travel in the U.S.



The study comes courtesy of Trim, a new company that has taken off with its smart and "holistic" personal finance assistant.



The travel survey is based on the more than 500 million transactions by Trim's users.



The data finds that Houston residents spend an average of $2,072.05 a year on travel.

**McDonald's has started testing a new FRENCH TOAST McGriddle at over 200 locations in Minnesota. Instead of mini-pancake buns, it's two pieces of French toast. And if it's popular, they'll start selling it nationwide.

Unlike the normal McGriddle that comes with one type of meat, the French toast version has bacon AND sausage, plus eggs and cheese. And they're using the circular egg they put on McMuffins, not the folded-over scrambled-egg kind.

**The people at Budweiser just got diabolical with their newest promotion. And if you're a Cleveland Browns fan, you might think it's just plain mean.

They announced they're TROLLING Browns fans this season by putting ten full-sized refrigerators filled with FREE BUD LIGHT in bars all over the city of Cleveland. But they won't open until the Browns win their first game.

As soon as they get a win, all of the fridges will unlock automatically. But that might never happen, because the Browns went 0 and 16 last year, and 1 and 15 the year before. And they didn't win their first game that season until the second-to-last week.

**Fentanyl has quickly risen in the ranks of problem drugs in this country. It killed PRINCE, and now we're finding out it may have almost killed DEMI LOVATO.

TMZ says Demi's overdose was caused by Oxycodone laced with Fentanyl. She supposedly called her dealer at around 4:00 A.M., and they freebased the stuff on tin foil.

Then he TOOK OFF when he saw her lying in bed, breathing heavily. It's not clear exactly what time she took the stuff, but it wasn't until 11:30 when someone on her staff found her. At that point, she had to be revived with Narcan.

**Since every other '80s and '90s show is being brought back, someone is developing a reboot of "Designing Women".

The original show ran for seven seasons on CBS from 1986 to 1993. It starred DIXIE CARTER, DELTA BURKE, ANNIE POTTS, and JEAN SMART, along with MESHACH TAYLOR . . . as employees of an Atlanta interior design firm.

The show's original creator Linda Bloodworth-Thomason is behind the new show too, but there's no indication that any of the other stars would be involved. Again, this one is a REBOOT not a REVIVAL, so it'll feature new characters.

Dixie Carter died in 2010, and Meshach Taylor died in 2014 . . . both had cancer.

**With tons of people heading back to school today, a new survey asked people to name the #1 subject they wish they'd paid more attention to. Here are the top 5 subjects we wish we'd tried a little harder at . . .

1. Math. 31% of people wish they'd paid more attention. 23% of men and 15% of women said it was the most useful class they took.

2. A foreign language, 26%.

3. Science, 23%.

4. History, 19%.

5. English, 15%.

Older people were more likely to say history. And young people were more likely to say music or gym class.