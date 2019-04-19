96 Second News: Watch Actor Jason Momoa Shave His Beard; Most Popular Easter Candies

**A look into actor JASON MOMOA's eyes can make most woman melt, but is that still true WITHOUT HIS BEARD. Well, we're going to find out, because Jason just completely shaved his face for the first time since 2012.

Even if you're devastated by this news, please know that he did it for a good cause: The Earth.

Jason shaved in a four-minute video, where he spoke about the importance of recycling and switching from plastic bottles to aluminum cans. And, full disclosure, he also hyped a new line of canned water.

Video of Goodbye Drogo...I SHAVED!

**Bunnies on the Bayou, Inc. is an all-volunteer organization dedicated to the raising and distributing of funds for various charitable, educational and cultural programs that seek to improve the quality of life and promote education and awareness of human rights for individuals in the Houston LGBT community. The organization raises money through a series of social events throughout the year, and culminates every Easter Sunday at Bunnies on the Bayou.

The organization will be hosting their 40th annual Bunnies on the Bayou event this Sunday, April 21st at Sesqui-centennial Park in Downtown Houston from 2 pm - 7pm.

The event will have music, food and fun for members of the LGBT community and lots more. Tickets are available now.

**Before this weekend’s Easter festivities begin, take a look a few new Easter stats:

1. Almost two-thirds of Americans say they'll either make or eat deviled eggs this weekend.

2. Two-thirds of people say they'll make an Easter basket this year.

3. 85% of parents are planning to limit how much candy their kids eat on Easter.

4. 34% of people say their favorite Easter tradition is spending time with family. 20% say it's hunting for Easter eggs . . . and 18% say it's the religious aspects.

5. 8% of people think the best part of Easter is eating.

6. And finally, three out of four people bite the EARS first when they're eating a chocolate bunny.

CANDY USA

**Easter is on Sunday, and that probably means you're going to eat a whole bunch of candy.

A new survey asked people about their favorite and least favorite Easter candies, and we've got the results of the five we love the most . . . and the five we hate.

The top five Easter candies are: Reese's Peanut Butter Eggs . . . pastel colored M&M's . . . Jelly Belly jelly beans . . . Hershey's chocolate bunnies . . . and Cadbury Crème Eggs.

And the five people hate the most are: Marshmallow Peeps . . . generic jelly beans . . . coconut nests (also known as macaroons) . . . bubble gum eggs . . . and candy covered Jordan Almonds.

**According to a new survey, the average person is spending a lot less on going out for lunch, coffee, and drinks than you think . . . just a total of $33 a week. Here's how that breaks down:

1. $6.50 on coffee.

2. $5.50 on soda, bottled water, and other drinks.

3. And $21 on lunches and takeout.

And even though millennials have a reputation for spending WAY too much on all those things, it's really not crazy. They only spend about 15% more than average . . . roughly $38 a week.

**A Guy Gets to Name His Son "Tiger" Thanks to the Masters Win

The ripple effect of Tiger Woods' shocking win at the Masters last weekend just keeps going. Before the Masters started, a 25-year-old guy named Trey Little in Dallas, Texas made a deal with his pregnant 39-year-old fiancée, Denise Coleman:

If Tiger somehow wins, they'd name their son Tiger. And they even signed a contract.

Well . . . Tiger pulled it off. And Trey says they're going to stick with the deal. Quote, "We both wanted a unique name, and I've always been a huge golf fan." Denise is due in September.

**Rapper LIL DICKY released his new video yesterday. It's called "Earth", and as we heard, it's got about 30 guest stars. The song is about taking care of the planet, but most of the video is animated, and the celebrities all play ANIMALS.

Ariana Grande is a Zebra, Justin Bieber is a monkey, Miley Cyrus is an elephant, and Kevin Hart plays the possibly strangest creature of them all . . . KANYE WEST.

LEONARDO DICAPRIO is even in there…as HIMSELF. ***Careful, the below video features explicit lyrics.***

Video of Lil Dicky - Earth (Official Music Video)

Here's everyone who's in it, in their order of appearance:

2:13 - Justin Bieber - Baboon

2:23 - Ariana Grande - Zebra

2:34 - Halsey - Lion Cub

2:38 - Zac Brown - Cow

2:44 - Brendon Urie - Pig

2:45 - Hailee Steinfield - Mushroom

2:46 - Wiz Khalifa - Skunk

2:48 - Snoop Dog - Marijuana

2:51 - Kevin Hart - Kanye West

3:14 - Adam Levine - Vultures

3:18 - Shawn Mendes - Rhinos

3:21 - Charlie Puth - Giraffe

3:24 - Sia - Kangaroo

3:28 - Miley Cyrus - Elephant

3:30 - Lil Jon - Clam

3:33 - Rita Ora - Wolf

3:34 - Miguel - Squirrel

3:36 - Katy Perry - Pony

3:44 - Lil Yachty - HPV

3:49 - Ed Sheeran - Koala

3:55 - Meghan Trainor, Joel Embiid, and Tory Lanez did the India, Africa, China, Germany montage with Lil Dicky.

5:39 - Kris Wu, Bad Bunny, Psy, and John Legend do the descent from space to the mountain top.

6:29 - Leonardo DiCaprio as himself

6:35 - And the Backstreet Boys harmonize for the reveal in the credits.

**Obviously, the best place to celebrate Easter is wherever your family is. But if you’re looking to travel this holiday weekend, the real estate website WalletHub.com just ranked the 100 biggest cities in the country from the best place to spend Easter this year to the worst.

The rankings are based on factors including: The percent of the population that's Christian . . . churches per capita . . . brunch restaurants . . . candy and flower shops . . . egg hunt events . . . and the weather forecast.

And the 10 best cities are: New York City . . . Chicago . . . Los Angeles . . . Cincinnati, Ohio . . . St. Louis . . . Pittsburgh . . . Birmingham, Alabama . . . Philadelphia . . . Orlando, Florida . . . and Las Vegas. Houston just missed the top 10 and came in at #11.

The 10 worst are: Hialeah, Florida . . . Garland, Texas . . . North Las Vegas, Nevada . . . Aurora, Colorado . . . Glendale, Arizona . . . Arlington, Texas . . . Irving, Texas . . . Fremont, California . . . Anchorage, Alaska . . . and Mesa, Arizona.

**New in Theaters:

1. "Breakthrough" (PG)

Chrissy Metz from "This Is Us" and Josh Lucas play the parents of a kid who gets trapped under the ice of a frozen lake for 15 minutes before rescue workers get him out. She refuses to give up on him after he's pronounced clinically dead at the hospital. And her prayers are seemingly answered when they finally get a pulse 45 minutes later.

2. "The Curse of La Llorona" (R)

Linda Cardellini plays a social worker whose family is targeted by a ghost from Mexican folklore called La Llorona, which means the Crying Woman.

3. Disney Nature's "Penguins" (G)

The latest Disney Nature movie focuses on a penguin in Antarctica the filmmakers nicknamed Steve and his quest to find a life partner, build a nest, and start a family. Along the way Steve the Penguin is targeted by killer whales and leopard seals.