96 Second News: We GAIN An Hour Of Sleep This Weekend; Starbucks Holiday Cups Are Back

**Halloween is behind us, so that means it's officially time for the holidays, and that also means Starbucks is rolling out its annual holiday cups!



There are four new designs this year: red stripes, a green argyle pattern, red and white flames and one with mistletoe coffee cherries in red and green.



Starbucks is also introducing new holiday-themed treats like sugarplum cheese Danishes and pistachio honey croissants along with their classic specialty drinks like peppermint mochas and gingerbread lattes.



On Nov. 2, Starbucks will be giving away a limited-edition reusable red cup with the purchase of any holiday drink!

Introducing the limited-edition #Reusable #RedCup! Tomorrow (Nov. 2), get yours for free with the purchase of any holiday drink, and celebrate all season long. ✨



(US + Canada, at participating stores while supplies last.) pic.twitter.com/CucF1ksKNH — Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) November 1, 2018

**Are you the ultimate dog lover? If so, this job may be perfect for you.



According to ABC 13, Mutts Canine Cantina, a pup-friendly restaurant and dog park in Dallas and Fort Worth, has announced details for their first-ever "Puptern."



The eatery is opening its second location in Fort Worth and will hire a "MUTTS Puptern" to greet MUTTS members and their furry friends for $100 an hour.

Qualified applicants must post a video or photo on social media showcasing their petting skill, explaining why they're the best fit for the job. Applicants must apply before Nov. 12.

**Instead of opting for Jordans, Converse, or even Vans, Post Malone decided to collab with Crocs for his own special line.

For anyone who follows Malone, this move shouldn’t come as a surprise. He apparently sports the ugly shoes frequently, and is not necessarily famous for his fashion choices.

“If you like something, go get it,” he said in a statement to Hypebeast. “I wear Crocs everywhere from the bar to the stage and I felt it was the perfect collaboration to get together with Crocs and give the fans what they’ve been asking for.”

The shoes released yesterday, as part of the company’s “Come As You Are”line. Post’s version uses the classic holed clog in white with six custom-designed Jibbitz™ charms that include Stoney’s “Stay Away” tattoo and his Posty Co™ logo. If you want some though, you’re out of luck- they’re already sold out.

**Will Smith and Martin Lawrence are officially ready to be bad boys for life.

It’s been a long road for Bad Boys for Life, the long-gestating follow-up to 2003’s Bad Boys II, but after repeatedly being added and pulled from Sony’s release calendar and Lawrence even saying that the project looked unlikely, the film is finally a go, according to its titular duo.

The day after Lawrence posted a picture of himself with Smith and said, “It’s official,” Smith shared his excitement in a video with Lawrence on Instagram, enthusiastically repeating the same line.

“It’s been a LOOOONG time Coming,” wrote Smith alongside the video. “But now it’s Here! @BadBoys For Life -- We back!!”

**We turn the clocks back this weekend, which means we get an extra hour of sleep on Saturday night. But the time change can still mess with you and make you feel more tired than usual. Here's how to prevent that . . .

1. Stick to your sleeping pattern. Luckily having the clocks "fall back" is easier on your body than when they "spring forward." You SHOULD wake up Sunday morning more refreshed since you gained an hour overnight. It's falling asleep Sunday night that might be trickier.

2. Don't use technology in the bedroom. If falling asleep on Sunday is a struggle, it might be tempting to flip through your phone in bed or watch a few more episodes of something on Netflix.

But the blue light from the screens will just confuse your body even more. So try not to use technology for at least an hour before you want to go to bed . . . and definitely don't use it BECAUSE you can't fall asleep.

3. Avoid naps. Naps seem like a good idea when your body clock is out of sync, but it can lower the quality of your actual sleep later that night. If you HAVE to nap, make sure it's short, like 10 to 20 minutes.

**I guess we can forget about ARIANA GRANDE and PETE DAVIDSON having an amicable breakup.

Pete did promos for this weekend's episode of "Saturday Night Live" with host JONAH HILL and musical guest MAGGIE ROGERS. In one of them, Pete asks Maggie to MARRY him, and she says no. He replies, quote, "0 for 3."

Seems harmless enough, but Ariana was NOT amused. She Tweeted, quote, "For somebody who claims to hate relevancy u sure love clinging to it huh? Thank u, next." (It looks like she already deleted the Tweets, but you can still see them here.)

Pete just wants somebody to love. https://t.co/HHzrnwPISN — E! News (@enews) November 1, 2018

**All six "Brady Bunch" kids reunited at the Brady house that HGTV bought earlier this year. Now, we have more details on what's happening.

As we've heard, HGTV is filming a show called "A Very Brady Renovation", where they make the inside of the house look like the interior from the original show. This house was only used for EXTERIORS.

The "Property Brothers", Jonathan and Drew Scott, are teaming up with Lara Spencer from "Flea Market Flip" to get it done.

The Brady kids . . . Barry Williams (Greg), Maureen McCormick (Marcia), Christopher Knight (Peter), Eve Plumb (Jan), Mike Lookinland (Bobby), and Susan Olsen (Cindy) were at the property yesterday for a walk-through.

It's unclear if they'll appear on the show . . . but it seems likely since all six were there together, and posed for a cast photo.

**New in Theaters:

1. "Bohemian Rhapsody" (PG-13)

Rami Malek stars as Queen singer Freddie Mercury. The movie covers how he met Brian May and Roger Taylor, renamed the band, and became the rock legend who wrote many of their biggest hits before dying from AIDS in November of 1991.

2. "The Nutcracker and the Four Realms" (PG)

An action adventure twist on the classic "Nutcracker" fairytale. Mackenzie Foy is Clara, a young girl who travels to a parallel world where three of the realms are at war with a fourth realm, which is ruled by an evil Helen Mirren. Morgan Freeman and Keira Knightley also star. You know Mackenzie Foy as Renesmee Cullen, Edward and Bella's daughter in the "Twilight: Breaking Dawn" movies.

**You can now watch six condensed "Saved By the Bell" episodes on Instagram. The "episodes" have been trimmed down to about four minutes, and they've been re-oriented so that you can watch them vertically on your device.

Each episode follows the same story as the original full-length version, with new animated graphics, texts, and pop-ups throughout. You can see them on NBC's IGTV page within their Instagram app. It's unclear if they'll be adding more.