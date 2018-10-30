96 Second News: We GAIN An Hour Of Sleep This Weekend; There's A New 'Most Followed' Person On Instagram

You get an extra hour of sleep this weekend -- it's the end of daylight saving time.



Before you go to bed on Saturday night, don't forget to set your old-school clocks back an hour. Daylight saving time officially goes into effect Sunday at 2 a.m.



Experts say even though most people welcome that extra hour, it can put your body under stress by throwing off your internal clock.



The best way to combat that is to try and get on a good sleep schedule before the time change.

Cristiano Ronaldo is now the most followed person on Instagram, having recently surpassed Selena Gomez. As of press time, Ronaldo has 144,338,650 followers to Gomez’s 144,321,029.

The news comes amid the 26-year-old pop star’s self-imposed exile from social media. “As much as I am grateful for the voice that social media gives each of us, I am equally grateful to be able to step back and live my life present to the moment I have been given,” Gomez wrote in her most recent Instagram post on September 23, prior to entering treatment for mental health issues.

And in an Instagram Live video around the same time, Selena said she pays no mind to her follower count. “None of this matters,” she observed. “I don’t care how many followers I have. I don’t. I don’t care. I could have none tomorrow. Makes no difference. It’s just a number and it’s insane so many people are obsessed with a number. It’s like, chill out.”

The thing is, the numbers are so close, they could end up trading the lead back and forth. But as of last night, Ronaldo had 144,414,606, while Selena had 144,349,096 . . . which is a difference of only 65,510.

US WEEKLY

**Despite claims that Twitter is set to remove the “like” button “soon,” the official account for the communications team of the social media platform responded on Monday, October 29, noting that it’s currently just a thought.

“As we’ve been saying for a while, we are rethinking everything about the service to ensure we are incentivizing healthy conversation, that includes the like button,” the tweet read. “We are in the early stages of the work and have no plans to share right now.”

The response comes just hours after the Telegraph reported that CEO of the social media site, Jack Dorsey, made the announcement at a Twitter event the week prior that they would be nixing the heart-shaped button.

US WEEKLY

**According to a new poll, 86% of parents have secretly STOLEN some of their kids' Halloween candy before. And the average parent who raids their kid's stash ends up eating a QUARTER of their candy.

44% of parents actually expect to eat MORE candy than their kids this year. That includes what they steal, plus any leftover candy they don't hand out to trick-or-treaters.

Here are three more stats from the survey . . .

1. 40% of people say they enjoy Halloween as adults more than they did as kids. Just over a third say it's because THEY get to decide how much candy they can eat, and no one can stop them.

2. 58% of adults try to limit how much candy they eat on Halloween night. That's compared to 75% of parents who limit the amount of candy their kids eat.

3. 73% of us intentionally buy more candy than we need for trick-or-treaters, just to make sure there's plenty left over.

**Bob Saget the stand-up comedian is MUCH more risqué than his G-rated Danny Tanner from "Full House".

So maybe it makes sense that Bob will now host an edgier, raunchier version of "America's Funniest Home Videos", which he hosted on ABC from 1989 to 1997.

The new show will also air on ABC. It's called "Videos After Dark" . . . and it features the clips that "America's Funniest Home Videos" chose NOT to air over the years, because they were, quote, "too risqué."

"Videos After Dark" won't be a competition like "America's Funniest Home Videos". Instead, the show will have a "nightclub-style feel" . . . and Bob will perform material throughout the show.

The show will air late, at 10:00 P.M. in most markets . . . as opposed to 7:00 P.M. Sunday evenings.

There's no premiere date yet, but it'll debut sometime next year. By the way, this will NOT replace "America's Funniest Home Videos". It just got renewed for two more seasons with its current host ALFONSO RIBEIRO.

**The holidays are just around the corner and whether you want to or not, you’ll probably start buying gifts soon. If you already haven’t. One of the most popular, and simple items to buy are gift cards.

So here's some good info for you. A new study found the 10 gift cards people want the most . . . and the 10 they want the least.

The 10 that people want most are: Amazon . . . Visa . . . Walmart . . . American Express . . . iTunes . . . Starbucks . . . Target . . . eBay . . . Google Play . . . and Sephora.

In other words, in most cases, people want gift cards that are as GENERIC as possible so they can use them for a whole range of different stuff.

The 10 LEAST popular gift cards are: H&M . . . Michaels . . . Forever 21 . . . American Airlines . . . Old Navy . . . Apple Store . . . Hobby Lobby . . . Shell . . . Cinemark . . . and Cabela's.

WALLETHUB

**Hope you stocked up on candy for tomorrow, just in case EVERYONE decides to go to your house?

According to data from the U.S. Census Bureau, there are approximately 41 MILLION kids who could go trick-or-treating around the country tomorrow. That's based on the total number of kids between five and 14 years old.

And there are about 120 million possible homes that COULD be giving out candy.

Utah has the highest percentage of people who are trick-or-treating age . . . about one in six people in Utah is between five and 14 years old. D.C. has the lowest percentage, at one in 11.

AP

**The Top Googled Movies for Halloween

Everybody looks for a good scary movie to watch on Halloween, and according to a marketing data firm, these are the 13 that have been Googled the most around the holiday since 2014:

1. "Get Out" (2017)

2. "Ghostbusters" (1984)

3. "It" (1990)

4. "Beetlejuice" (1988)

5. "The Nightmare Before Christmas" (1993)

6. "Halloween" (1978)

7. "The Addams Family" (1991)

8. "Hocus Pocus" (1993)

9. "The Shining" (1980)

10. "Casper" (1995)

11. "It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown" (1966)

12. "The Exorcist" (1973)

13. "Scream" (1996)

**Getting your heart rate up burns calories, and exercise isn't the only thing that does it. Scary movies do it too. A study in the U.K. found that watching a scary movie for 90 minutes burns about 150 calories . . . the same as a 30-minute walk.

Movies with "jump scares" work best. Here are ten scary movies the study looked at, and how many extra calories they burn. And the one that burns the most is a classic.

1. "The Shining", 184 calories. (That's just 90 minutes of it, and it's a 2 hour and 26 minute movie. So if you watch the whole thing, it works out to 299 calories.)

2. "Jaws", 161 calories.

3. "The Exorcist", 158 calories.

4. "Alien", 152 calories.

5. "Saw", 133 calories.

6. "A Nightmare on Elm Street", 118 calories.

7. "Paranormal Activity", 111 calories.

8. "The Texas Chainsaw Massacre", 107 calories.

9. "The Blair Witch Project", 105 calories.

10. "Rec", 101 calories. It's another found footage movie, like "Blair Witch".

PARADE

**Kid Rock canceled a gig at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City on October 20th. Officially, it was "due to an illness," but rumor has it that he walked out because he wasn't treated like a V.I.P.

He performed there the night before, and afterward, he and his buddies went to check out the private room at a restaurant in the hotel. But they were told that it had already been booked by another group.

Then at 4:00 A.M. the next morning, Kid Rock tried to order room service, but he waited two hours, and it never came. So, he called a helicopter . . . bailed . . . and canceled the next night's gig.

PAGE SIX

**Tyler Perry is retiring Madea next year, with a movie called "A Madea Family Funeral".

In an interview yesterday, he said, quote, "This is it. It's time for me to kill that old [B]. I'm tired! . . . I just don't want to be her age playing her."

"Family Funeral" will be the 8th Madea movie, and the 11th film the character has appeared in. The other three were "Diary of a Mad Black Woman", "Meet the Browns", and "I Can Do Bad All by Myself".

The new movie comes out next March . . . and Perry will also take Madea on a farewell stage tour, with some of the characters and actors from the various movies.

**The holidays are officially here, at least according to Blue Bell.



After releasing the Peppermint Bark Ice Cream flavor, the creamery has announced another holiday flavor - Christmas Cookies!



The company says Chrismas Cookies is one the most requested flavors.



It is described as a combination of holiday cookies, chocolate chip, snickerdoodles and sugar with red springs and green icing.



Blue Bell's Peppermint Bark is described as a "mint ice cream loaded with dark chocolate chunks and tasty white chocolate containing crushed peppermint candies."

ABC 13

**Everyone has that movie or movies that they absolutely MUST watch on Halloween.

The streaming service FandangoNow polled 1,000 people to determine the most popular movies to watch on Halloween. Not surprisingly, a lot of them aren't actually scary. Here's the Top 10:

1. "Hocus Pocus" (1983)

2. "The Nightmare Before Christmas" (1993)

3. "Beetlejuice" (1988)

4. "It" (2017)

5. "Halloween" (1978)

6. "The Shining" (1980)

7. "A Quiet Place" (2018)

8. "Edward Scissorhands" (1990)

9. "Psycho" (1960)

10. "Practical Magic" (1998)

BUSINESS INSIDER