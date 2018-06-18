96 Second News: Weather/Rain Update For This Week; Beyonce & Jay Z Release Joint Album

The National Hurricane Center gives this wave a 20 percent or low chance of developing into a tropical depression or storm over the next few days. But, despite the disorganization, the wave may have major effects on the region.



Expect gusty winds, rough seas, and a lot of tropical moisture into Texas today through Tuesday.

We are looking at three to four days with the potential for heavy tropical downpours that could flood streets. The most intense training rainstorms look to fall late Sunday night through Monday, with 3-5" common but over 6" possible in isolated spots, especially south. Street flooding is most likely, but bayou and creek flooding cannot be completely ruled out.



Some rain will be a welcome relief from budding drought conditions. Addicks and Barker reservoirs are empty and area bayous are low. We can handle several inches of rain if it comes down at a manageable rate.

Carlos Correa and the Houston Astros won their 11th straight game, finishing off a 10-0 road trip by beating the Kansas City Royals 7-4 Sunday.



The Astros swept their swing through Texas, Oakland and Kansas City, outscoring opponents 74-35.



Last season, Houston had an 11-game winning streak end in Kansas City.



The perfect 10-game road trip marks just the sixth time in the last 65 seasons a team has completed a perfect road trip of 10 or more games.

Yesterday, Germany became the third defending champion in the last 16 years to lose its opening match at the World Cup.



The Germans fell to Mexico 1-0 Sunday, leaving them with a tougher task to qualify for the knockout stages. Germany is trying to become the first team to retain the World Cup title since Brazil in 1962.



The other defending champions to lose their opening matches were France in 2002 and Spain in 2014.



In other action at the World Cup on Sunday, Serbia beat Costa Rica 1-0 and Brazil is playing Switzerland.

Beyonce and husband Jay-Z have stopped the world -- again.



The power couple released their highly anticipated album "Everything is Love" on Saturday. They even credit themselves as THE CARTERS.

They also released a video for one of the tracks which was filmed inside the Louvre in Paris.

The album is currently available exclusively on Tidal.



The two are currently on their second "On the Run Tour." Beyonce and Jay-Z will make a stop in Houston on Sept. 15 at NRG Stadium.

Reaching straight for that cup of coffee first thing in the morning may not help you at all.



A British nutritionist says coffee is more effective if you drink it after 10 a.m. That's because your body is flooded with cortisol when you first wake up. The stress hormone makes you alert and gets you going.



The effects of cortisol last through 9 a.m., according to the research. They dip at 10 a.m. and that's said to be the perfect time to start pepping up on the caffeine in coffee.

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson are getting a new place together.

Ari took to Instagram on Saturday to let fans in on the couple’s next adventure, and it appears they’ll have a lot to add to their wedding registry.

“Us in our new apartment with no furniture 1 speaker and red vines,” Grande captioned a Story with a funny picture of Spongebob Squarepants.



Blink 182’s Travis Barker has blood clots in his arms and is unable to perform, forcing the band to postpone their current Las Vegas residency.

The band shared the news with fans and gave an update on the 42-year-old drummer via Twitter saying, “Friends, Travis Barker is suffering from blood clots in both arms and unfortunately cannot perform until cleared to do so by his medical team. The situation is currently being closely monitored,” the lengthy tweet began.

“Due to this situation it is with great regret that the blink 182 ‘Kings of the Weekend’ Las Vegas residency dates this weekend must be rescheduled.”

A 345-pound baby elephant named Tilly made her debut at the Houston Zoo at 2:38 a.m. Sunday.

She is the third calf for Tess, a 35-year-old Asian elephant. Her pregnancy lasted almost two years.

"Our animal team is thrilled that the birth has gone smoothly," Lisa Marie Avendano, vice president of animal operations at the Houston Zoo, said in a prepared statement. "We look forward to continuing to watch Tilly and Tess bond, and introducing her to Houston."

Tess gave birth in the McNair Asian Elephant Habitat cow barn under the supervision of her keepers and veterinary staff. She and Tilly will receive medical attention until they are ready to make their public debut.​

Baby Tilly will wear a harness for a few days so the zoo's elephant team can help her stand steady while she nurses, according to the zoo.

She joins a heard that now totals 10 elephants, including siblings 13-year-old Tucker and 7-year-old Tupelo.

Last month, Reese's announced a contest where they'd give $10,000 and a year's supply of candy to their most outrageous fan.

A woman named Renee Cupp from Elizabethtown, North Carolina just won the contest . . . because she named her daughter Reese Cupp. And she didn't do it just to win this contest . . . she did it out of pure fandom when Reese was born eight years ago.

Renee says she and her husband picked the name because their older daughter Erica loved Reese's Peanut Butter Cups . . . and she'd call them "ree-sees cups."

So when their next daughter was born, they decided to, quote, "take the humor and run with it." They picked the name Reese Eve Cupp . . . so she would be Reese E. Cupp.

Now Reese is eight years old, and. . . she actually, quote, "loves her name."

The Cupps won $10,000 and a year's worth of Reese's. Most of the other "outrageous" fans they beat out were people with Reese's Peanut Butter Cup tattoos.

Drinking White Wine Makes You Happier

Apparently happiness pairs well with fish.

According to a new study out of Spain, people are HAPPIER when they drink white wine . . . and they're more likely to feel aggressive or guilty when they drink red.

And the researchers found that women seemed to realize that difference, so they gravitated toward white wines so they could feel happier. Men either didn't realize what was happening or didn't care, because they kept going for reds.

JIMMY KIMMEL filmed his one-on-one basketball game against Senator TED CRUZ on Saturday here in Houston. The highlights will be shown on TONIGHT'S episode of "Jimmy Kimmel Live".

But SPOILER ALERT. . . we know what happens: Cruz defeated Kimmel 11 to 9 in the so-called 'Blobfish Basketball Classic,' which was held at Texas Southern University's arena.

If you don't watch "Jimmy Kimmel Live", this whole thing started when Jimmy mocked Ted's facial expressions at a Houston Rockets game. So Cruz challenged Kimmel to a game of one-on-one. He said, quote, "The loser gives $5,000 to the (non-political) charity of the winner's choice."

Ted played for Generation One, which focuses on early childhood education, and Kimmel played for the Texas Children's Hospital. In the end, they both pledged $10,000 to their opponent's charity.

Afterward, Cruz said that the real winners were the charities.

"The Incredibles 2" was expected to open big . . . but instead it opened HUGE . . . with a weekend take of $180 MILLION. That's the biggest opening ever for an animated film. "Finding Dory" was the previous record holder, with $135 million.

Meanwhile, the comedy "Tag" opened in third place with $14.6 million, while a remake of the '70s classic "Superfly" and John Travolta's "Gotti" movie both bombed.

Here's the Top 5:

1. NEW: "The Incredibles 2", $180 million.

2. "Ocean's 8", $19.6 million. Up to $79.2 million in its 2nd week.

3. NEW: "Tag", $14.6 million.

4. "Solo: A Star Wars Story", $9.1 million. Up to $192.8 million in its 4th week.

5. "Deadpool 2", $8.8 million. Up to $294.7 million in its 5th week.