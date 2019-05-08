96 Second News: Wednesday School Closures After Street Flooding; Starbucks Cup Digitally Erased From 'Game Of Thrones'

**As storms moved into our area yesterday evening, we saw some major street flooding in Humble, Kingwood, and Atascocita…among many other areas.

ABC Meteorologist Travis Herzog tweet, “Street flooding is "normal" in heavy storms like this. Our streets are designed to flood so hopefully our homes won't. I know it's triggering to see streets fill with water in a Post-Harvey world. Bayous/creeks are okay right now.”

Some students were stranded at their schools until late last night, and even fans who were in attendance at the Astros game downtown got stuck at Minute Maid Park until it was safe enough to leave.

New Caney and Cleveland ISDs say classes are cancelled for today after high water kept many students on campus late Tuesday afternoon.

We can expect another day of strong, even severe thunderstorms that will ramp up this afternoon.

ABC 13

**R.I.P. "Game of Thrones" Coffee Cup

Say goodbye to one of the most popular "Game of Thrones" characters of all time. HBO has DIGITALLY REMOVED the craft services coffee cup from this past Sunday's episode.

So yeah, it's gone from any further showings of the episode, or in future home video editions. So if you've got it on DVR and you're particularly attached to that little cup, you might want to save it. And there's always the Internet.

E ONLINE

**Kelly Clarkson wants her 3-year-old son, Remington, to marry another celebrity baby.

Kelly told Entertainment Tonight, “My little boy, I told Chrissy [Tiegen>, I want to marry Luna.” That’s Chrissy and John Legend’s 3-year-old daughter, Luna. She added, “They would make the most beautiful babies. Their skin tones, their eye color, I’m like, ‘What would that baby look like?'”

“They probably think I’m weird. Definitely … think I’m weird.”

US WEEKLY

**Kraft just announced that they're going to pay for your babysitter on Mother's Day, so you can get some time to relax.

They'll reimburse you up to $100 if you submit your receipt for the babysitter you hire on Sunday at KraftMothersDayAway.com.

There's a catch, though: They're only reimbursing a total of $50,000, which is only 500 moms' worth of $100 babysitting, so send in your receipt QUICK.

BRAND EATING

**Women have a reputation for GOSSIPING way more than men, but a new study out of the University of California, Riverside found that's not exactly true.

The researchers found women DO gossip more than men . . . but only when it comes to saying neutral things about people like, "Hey, did you hear Jesse is moving?"

When it comes to negative gossip and talking about people behind their backs, men do it and love it JUST as much as women.

The survey also found about 14% of our conversations are gossip, so about 52 minutes' worth a day.

**"Avengers: Endgame" has broken just about every box office record, short of the all-time worldwide box office record of $2.8 billion that "Avatar" still holds.

And "Avengers" might be in line to hold those records for a while, because the upcoming movies in the "Avatar" franchise keeps getting delayed.

"Avatar 2" was originally supposed to come out in 2014 . . . and Disney is now pushing it back again.

It's been delayed a year, from December of 2020 to December of 2021 . . . "Avatar 3" has been moved back two years, from 2021 to 2023 . . . "Avatar 4" has been delayed from 2024 to 2025 . . . and "Avatar 5" has been shifted back from 2025 to 2027.

HOLLYWOOD REPORTER

**A paparazzi cameraman ran into BRAD PITT walking to his car in L.A. on Friday, and he asked him the question we ALL want answered: Is he getting back together with JENNIFER ANISTON?

Brad's answer was amusing, but not terribly informative. He just said, "Oh my God." Then he told the cameraman, quote, "All right, have a good one", got in his car and drove away.

Brad and Jen were together from 2000 to 2005. Rumors about a reconciliation have been popping up ever since Brad showed up at Jen's 50th birthday party earlier this year. They're both single at the moment.

ET ONLINE

**ED SHEERAN and JUSTIN BIEBER revealed some details about their new collaboration. It's a song called "I Don't Care", and it comes out Friday morning.

Justin and Ed even teamed up in separate Instagram posts to reveal these lyrics:

"Coz I don't care when I'm with my baby yeah / All the bad things disappear and you making me feel that maybe I am somebody / I can deal with the bad nights when I'm with my baby yeah."

JUST JARED

**DAVE CHAPPELLE is getting this year's Mark Twain Prize for American Humor. The ceremony will take place at the Kennedy Center on October 27th . . . and it'll air on PBS on January 6th, 2020.

The Kennedy Center says, quote, "He's a modern day sociologist, skewering stereotypes, defying boundaries and showing us that laughter can be a way to contextualize issues that we struggle to understand."

The Mark Twain Prize for American Humor has been given out each year since 1998 when Richard Pryor was the first recipient. Other honorees have included Whoopi Goldberg, Bob Newhart, Steve Martin, George Carlin, Tina Fey, Carol Burnett, Will Ferrell, Eddie Murphy, and last year's winner, Julia Louis-Dreyfus.