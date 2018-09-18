96 Second News: We're Mispronouncing Chrissy Tiegen's Name; It's National Cheeseburger Day

**Last month, we found out that we're pronouncing ARIANA GRANDE's last name wrong . . . it’s actually GRAN-DEE. And now, CHRISSY TEIGEN says we've got HER last name wrong, too.

She posted a video on Twitter saying, quote, "I'm tired of living this lie. It's TY-GEN, not TEE-gen, like everyone says it. She then asked her mom, who was also in the video, and she confirmed it.

Now, it couldn't have gone on this long without Chrissy participating in it, and she basically embraced it professionally because she got tired of correcting everybody.

When a follower pointed out that SHE says it wrong too, Chrissy owned up to it and said, quote, "I know. I even correct people when they say it correctly. It's all very messed up."

But on the Emmy red carpet last night, she said that she wanted everyone to CONTINUE saying it wrong. She said, quote, "I still will say TEE-GEN . . . [say> TEE-GEN. Sorry Dad!"

**Today is National Cheeseburger Day. And according to a new poll, 82% of Americans say they LOVE cheeseburgers.

The poll also asked people for their favorite type of cheese to use on a burger. And it was close, but AMERICAN was the top pick. Here are our five favorite types of cheeseburger cheeses . . .

1. American. 66% like it on burgers.

2. Cheddar. 65%.

3. Swiss, 43%.

4. Pepper jack, 40%.

5. Provolone, 31%.

**Heinz announced yesterday that it will begin making "Mayochup," a saucy blend of ketchup mixed with mayonnaise packed into one bottle.

In April, the company asked Twitter to vote whether or not "Mayochup" should exist. Since 500,000 voted "yes," Heinz promised to bring the sauce to American store shelves.

Now the company is launching a campaign to determine which city will be the first to taste it. Sauce enthusiasts have until 11:59 PM CST to vote!

**The "Emmys" last night were a pretty calm affair. The two biggest moments that probably stood out the most were 96 year old BETTY WHITE was brought out onstage and honored for all of her great moments in Hollywood, and not long after that, the show was completely stolen by a guy you've never even heard of. His name is Glen Weiss, and he won an Emmy for directing the "Oscars".

And during his acceptance speech, he PROPOSED to his fiancée. He actually brought her onstage and gave her his mother's ring…now get this…had just DIED two weeks ago. Awww L

Netflix tied HBO for the most Emmys, with 23. It's the first time a streaming service sat at the top of the heap.

Amazon also had a great night, thanks to "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel", which won EIGHT trophies. But "Game of Thrones" had the biggest total of any show, with 9 Emmys.

Saturday Night Live" won for Best Variety Series.

**There's a 30-year-old guy in Germany who’s an Ironman triathlete, so with all his training, he does a LOT of eating.

Last week, he went to an all-you-can-eat sushi place and put down 100 PLATES of sushi. We can assume that's roughly 200 pieces of sushi, which . . . yeah, is a ton.

So when he went to pay his $18 at the end of the night, the owner and chef told him he was now BANNED from the all-you-can-eat deal, because he was eating too much.

When a local newspaper called the owner to ask about the ban, he said he had to do it because Jaroslav, quote, "Eats for five people. That is not normal."

**Mac and Cheese-Flavored Candy Canes Now Exist?

We're less than 100 days from Christmas, and we just saw the first new Christmas candy of the season. And it's . . . um . . . well . . .

A company called Archie McPhee that makes, quote, "strange and amazing things" just started selling mac and cheese-flavored candy canes. That's right. Cheese-flavored yellow- and white-striped candy.

If you're interested, you can get a six pack of them for $5 at Archie McPhee.com.

**A new study found the average person feels bored for about two hours a day . . . which works out to roughly FIVE YEARS of boredom throughout your life. Here are the top five things we deal with that make us feel bored . . .

1. Calling a company and having to wait on hold.

2. Slow Wi-Fi.

3. Sitting through an ad before you watch a video online.

4. Sifting through junk mail.

5. Waiting for websites to load, even if the Wi-Fi is decent.

A few more from the top 30 include waiting in line . . . scrolling through photos of food on social media . . . washing dishes . . . waiting for your significant other to get ready . . . lame work meetings . . . taking out the trash . . . and your daily commute.

**For 17 year-old Ball High School student Alezae Uresti, The Boys and Girls Club in Galveston is her second home.

So when the Club was asked by Beyoncé and Jay-Z to nominate a deserving student for a scholarship, the choice was a "no brainer."

Sunday night she got a big surprise. She was taken to NRG Stadium and found herself right upfront at the "On the Run II" concert.

Alezae was awarded a $100,000 scholarship from Bey and Jay-Z. To top it off: Alezae met Queen B herself after the concert.



Alezae plans on attending Texas State University to major in forensic science pathology, but promises she'll never forget where she came from: The Boys and Girls Club.

**There's a woman who was a flight attendant on China Eastern Airlines. Back in May, her boyfriend was on a flight from Xi'an to Yinchuan, China while she was working.

And while they were in the air, he surprised her by proposing in front of the whole plane. She cried and said yes, and everyone on the plane clapped and cheered.

The proposal went viral on YouTube and got almost a million views.

Last week, the woman got a letter telling her she was FIRED. Why? Because the company said her, quote, "private romantic behavior . . . was extremely irresponsible for the safety of the passengers."

In other words, since she was on the clock, she shouldn't be getting engaged . . . she should be doing her job.

Watch the video HERE.