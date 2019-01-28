96 Second News: What Matt LeBlanc Stole From 'Friends' Set; Bradley Cooper Joins Lady Gaga On Stage

**Bradley Cooper made a surprise appearance during "A Star is Born" co-star Lady Gaga's show Saturday night for a surprise performance of "Shallow," the film's chart-topping single.

Video shot by audience members showed Gaga inviting Cooper, who also directed the film, onstage for the performance. She's performed the song solo as the encore of "Enigma," her Las Vegas residency, since it opened in December, according to Billboard, but this was their first live performance together.

Video of Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper - Shallow (Live in Las Vegas)

**On Friday's "Tonight" show, MATT LEBLANC revealed the two things he stole from the set of "Friends". And they were both from Joey and Chandler's apartment.

The first is the ball from the foosball table. He says, quote, "I have it in my toolbox somewhere. Why it's in my toolbox I don't know."

The second was the Magna Doodle from the apartment door. But he didn't take it for himself. He snagged it for a crew member named Paul. He was an electrician, but he was also the one who drew the stuff you saw on the Magna Doodle every week.

Video of Matt LeBlanc Reveals the Friends Props He Stole from Set

**Houston Rockets guard Chris Paul will return and start Sunday night against the Orlando Magic after a five-week absence because of a strained left hamstring.

The Rockets, currently on a historic hot streak by reigning MVP James Harden, managed to go 12-5 in the 17 games that Paul missed since suffering the injury in a Dec. 20 loss to the Miami Heat.

The Rockets remain without starting center Clint Capela, who is expected to be sidelined until after the All-Star break after undergoing surgery to repair ligament damage in his right thumb.

**Anne Hathaway is on board for "Princess Diaries 3."

Last week the actress appeared on Bravo's "Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen" and had some positive news when a caller asked about the possible sequel.

"There is a script," Hathaway confirmed. "I want to do it. Julie [Andrews> wants to do it. Debra Martin Chase, our producer, wants to do it. We all really want it to happen."

"It's just we don't want to unless it's perfect because we love it just as much as you guys love it," Hathaway said. "It's as important to us as it is to you, and we don't want to deliver anything until it's ready, but we're working on it."

Both the 2001 original and its 2004 sequel "The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement” were directed by Garry Marshall, who passed away in 2016.

**Chris Harrison has found a love of his own. The Bachelor host made his red carpet debut on Saturday with his new girlfriend Lauren Zima.

Harrison, 47, and the Entertainment Tonight correspondent stepped out together at Entertainment Weekly’s pre-SAG Awards party at the Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood.

ET reports that the pair have been dating for months and are “very happy.”

**There's a famous scene from "The Office" where Steve Carrell’s character, Michael Scott, takes a CPR lesson and the instructor tells him to perform chest compressions to the beat of "Stayin' Alive" by The Bee Gees.

Well . . . that scene literally just saved a life.

There's a 21-year-old guy named Cross Scott . . . no relation to Michael Scott lol. . . in Tucson, Arizona, and he was driving earlier this month when he saw a woman who was unconscious in her car.

He broke the window with a rock and found the woman didn't have much of a pulse, so he knew he needed to try CPR. And . . . that scene from "The Office" popped into his head.

So he started performing chest compressions on the woman to the tune of "Stayin' Alive" . . . and after about a minute, the woman took a breath. The paramedics arrived a few minutes later, and they told Cross if he hadn't jumped in, things could've gone VERY differently.

**There's a woman named Alla Wagner in Millarville, Alberta, Canada, and she's been trying to sell her house for several months.

It's in a rural area about 45 minutes outside of Calgary, it's almost 5,000 square feet, and it's got three bedrooms, a wine cellar, and amazing scenery. But no one was biting at the price: $1.7 million Canadian dollars, which is about $1.3 million in U.S. dollars.

So Alla came up with a new strategy. She's holding an ESSAY CONTEST . . . and she's going to give the house to whoever writes the best 350-word essay.

There's a fee of $18.75 to enter the contest, and Alla won't give away the house until she's got 68,000 entries . . . since that comes out to the asking price of the house.

She says she's already getting thousands of entries every day.

"Glass" won the box office for the second straight weekend, making another $19 million. That isn't a HUGE haul . . . but there wasn't much competition.

Two new movies, "The Kid Who Would Be King" and "Serenity", both bombed, earning just $7.3 million and $4.8 million respectively. Also for the second straight weekend, "The Upside" came in second. Here's this weekend's Top 10 . . .

1. "Glass", $19 million. Up to $73.6 million in its 2nd week.

2. "The Upside", $12.2 million. Up to $63.1 million in its 3rd week.

3. "Aquaman", $7.4 million. Up to $316.6 million in its 6th week.

4. NEW: "The Kid Who Would Be King", $7.3 million.

5. "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse", $6.2 million. Up to $169 million in its 7th week.

**Actress KATE BECKINSALE ended up in the hospital this weekend with a ruptured ovarian cyst.

She posted a picture of herself lying in her hospital bed in tears, with the caption, "Turns out a ruptured ovarian cyst really hurts and morphine makes me cry. So thankful to everyone who looked after me." #wobbly"

That was Saturday. There haven't been any updates since.

**Actors recognized their fellow actors by voting for them in the Screen Actors Guild awards Sunday at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.



The awards are voted on by SAG-AFTRA (the Screen Actors Guild and the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists), made up of 160,000 media industry professionals, including actors.



FILM WINNERS

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Rami Malek in Bohemian Rhapsody



Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Glenn Close in The Wife



Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Mahershala Ali in Green Book



Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Emily Blunt in A Quiet Place



Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

Black Panther



Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Black Panther

TELEVISION WINNERS

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Darren Criss in The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story



Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Patricia Arquette in Escape at Dannemora



Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman in Ozark



Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Sandra Oh in Killing Eve

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Tony Shalhoub in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel



Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Rachel Brosnahan in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel



Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

This Is Us



Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel



Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series

GLOW



The 55th Annual SAG Life Achievement Award

Alan Alda

