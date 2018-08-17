96 Second News: Whataburger Decorates College Student's Dorm; Scarlett Johansson Highest Paid Actress

**ARETHA FRANKLIN passed away yesterday, and that means the 'Queen of Soul' left us on the same day as the 'King of Rock and Roll.' ELVIS died 41 years ago yesterday, on August 16th of 1977. He was only 42.

Aretha was 76. Her publicist says she died of advanced pancreatic cancer. Aretha was a little cagey about the disease over the years, but she had surgery to remove a tumor in 2010.

She'd been under hospice care since earlier this week, surrounded by friends and family. She had a lot of guests over the past few days . . . including Stevie Wonder, Jesse Jackson, and her ex-husband Glynn Turman.

Aretha was the FIRST woman to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1987.

**Whataburger thanked a Trinity University super fan by decking out his dorm in custom Whataburger pillows, blankets and more.



Last year, when Enrique Alcoreza became a resident assistant the San Antonio university, he greeted students by decorating the entire hall with handmade Whataburger signs and logos.



So, the orange-and-white burger chain decided to thank Alcoreza by decking out his dorm room with everything Whataburger.

Pillows, artwork, blankets and clothing now fill the student's dorm. While some of these items were custom-made for Alcoreza, you can add Whataburger style to your own living space by checking out the company's online store.

ALL THINGS WHATABURGER

**This Sunday is National Potato Day. So a new survey asked people about our unwavering LOVE for French fries and potato chips.

According to the results less than 1% of us DON'T like fries. Out of 1,000 people surveyed, only EIGHT said they don't like them. So that's 0.8%.

Overall, people said curly fries are their favorite type of fry, followed by standard cut . . . waffle fries . . . potato wedges . . . sweet potato fries . . . crinkle cut way down in 6th place . . . shoestring fries . . . and tater tots.

Here are three more results from the survey . . .

1. McDonald's still has our favorite fast food fries with 34% of the vote. Arby's is second with 13% . . . Five Guys, just over 10% . . . Chick-fil-A, 10% . . . and Wendy's barely beat Burger King for fifth place. They both got about 9% of the vote.

2. Our favorite brand of potato chips is Lay's with 33% of the vote, followed by Pringles, 19% and Ruffles, 18%.

3. Fries are our favorite way to eat potatoes, but just barely. Mashed potatoes were a close second, followed by baked potatoes, hash browns, and potato salad.

**The latest "Avengers" movie helped rocket SCARLETT JOHANSSON to the top of this year's list of the World's Highest Paid Actresses. According to "Forbes", she raked in $40.5 million over the past year.

ANGELINA JOLIE returns to the list at #2 with $28 million . . . thanks mainly to her paycheck for the upcoming "Maleficent 2".

JENNIFER ANISTON came in third, with $19.5 million . . . which came mostly from endorsements like Aveeno, Smartwater, and Emirates Airlines.

Meanwhile, "Wonder Woman" star GAL GADOT made the list for the first time. She came in 10th with $10 million. Last year's #1, EMMA STONE, didn't make the cut.

Here are the World's 10 Highest-Paid Actresses:

1. Scarlett Johansson, $40.5 million.

2. Angelina Jolie, $28 million.

3. Jennifer Aniston, $19.5 million.

4. Jennifer Lawrence, $18 million.

5. Reese Witherspoon, $16.5 million.

6. Mila Kunis, $16 million.

7. Julia Roberts, $13 million.

8. Cate Blanchett, $12.5 million.

9. Melissa McCarthy, $12 million.

10. Gal Gadot, $10 million.

**The 2018 Houston Texans season will be marked with an overall hunger for success on the field.



In the stands, though, fans can expect to satiate that hunger with a new roster of food items at NRG Stadium food outlets.



Ahead of this Saturday's preseason game vs. the 49ers, the Texans and food partner Aramark introduced the dishes that will get fans chewing during the game.



From healthier fare, to meatier selections, the NRG Stadium booths will include:

Killen's Beef Rib

Texas Style Jalapeno Shrimp and Lobster Roll

Crab Cake with Elote Corn

Korean Barbecue Eggroll Lettuce Wraps

Quinoa Salad

Corn Dog Nachos

Georgia James Carved Roast Beef Sandwich with Wedge Slaw

The Original Ninfa's on Navigation Fajita Tacos

NEW FOOD

**If you had a famous relative, would you name-drop them to hook up? OF COURSE YOU WOULD. And nobody knows that better than ANGELA KINSEY from "The Office".

Because her 25-year-old nephew James used her in his Tinder profile. He said, quote, "Lifelong musician. Can get along with just about anyone. Also a former firefighter. You can still call me a fireman 'cause I can turn the hoes on.

"And yes, Angela from 'The Office' is my aunt."

It's not clear how Angela found out about it, but she did. So she posted a message on her Instagram Stories, saying, quote, "Nephews . . . do not put me in your Tinder profile photos. K. Thx. Byeeeee."

**What's the last thing you look at before you go to sleep: Your significant other . . . or your phone? According to a new survey, 25% of people say it's their phone.

And even though that means three-quarters of people still have their priorities somewhat straight, it's not like they're all boycotting their phones in bed.

The survey also found 93% of people sleep with their phone within an arm's reach, including 10% who have it under their pillow.

We spend an average of 40 minutes messing around on our phone before we go to sleep every night.

**A new study out of England looked at whether it'd be possible to watch EVERYTHING that comes out on Netflix.

Last year, Netflix released 3,274 hours of new content. So if you watched for nine hours a day, every day, you could bang all of that out in a year.

Or, if you just wanted to watch with your eyes held open and no breaks, you'd have to watch for 136-and-a-half straight days, or about four-and-a-half months.

This year they're planning to spend about 33% more on originals than they did in 2017, so it might take you a little longer to watch everything.

**New in Theaters:

1. "Mile 22" (R)

Mark Wahlberg leads a black ops team on a mission to escort a foreign agent through 22 miles of enemy territory. Wahlberg's team includes Ronda Rousey, and Lauren Cohen from "The Walking Dead" . . . and John Malkovich is their CIA handler.

2. "Crazy Rich Asians" (PG-13)

Constance Wu from "Fresh Off the Boat" plays an NYU professor who travels to Singapore with her boyfriend to attend a wedding and meet his family for the first time.

Henry Golding plays her boyfriend, and Michelle Yeoh plays his disapproving mother.