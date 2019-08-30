96 Second News: You Can Air BnB A Breaking Bad House

**You Can AirBnB a House from "Breaking Bad"

If you're a "Breaking Bad" fan, listen up: There's a house in Albuquerque, New Mexico on AirBnB that was actually used in the show. It was in Season 5, Episode 3, where Walter and Jesse turn a home that's being fumigated into a meth lab.

The owners have decorated the place with "Breaking Bad"-themed décor, and there are even hazmat suits so you can, quote, "take pictures making it look like YOU are a part of the show!"

The house is $259 a night and sleeps up to 16 people. It's listed on AirBnB as Breaking Bad House 5.3.

**JOHN TRAVOLTA would like you to know he did NOT mistake drag queen Jade Jolie for TAYLOR SWIFT at the "VMAs".

In a new radio interview, he said he was looking for Taylor in the throng of people who "bombarded the stage," and the look he gave Jade was misinterpreted.

He also has no problem with the HYSTERIA though. Quote, "It was cool, I didn't care . . . If I wear a polka dot tie, if I shave my head, it's headlines. If I mispronounce something it's headlines . . . so I don't mind that."

But he added that maybe he should have, quote, "gone all the way with it" and given it to Jade . . . because, quote, "that would have been awesome."



**ALEX TREBEK is back to work, taping episodes for the 36th season of "Jeopardy!" In a promo clip he says, quote, "I've gone through a lot of chemotherapy, and thankfully that is now over.

"I'm on the mend, and that's all I can hope for right now." He also said that if they ever do a movie about him, he'd like to be played by BETTY WHITE.

Alex announced back in March that he's dealing with stage 4 pancreatic cancer, which isn't good. But he said, quote, "I plan to beat the low survival rate statistics for this disease."

*The first day of September is on Sunday, so here are five things to look forward to next month . . .

1. The actual first day of fall is September 23rd, not earlier this week when Starbucks started selling pumpkin spice lattes.

2. A TON of TV shows are returning, including "Dancing With the Stars" on the 16th . . . the 9th Season of the FX show "American Horror Story" on the 18th . . . NBC's "The Voice" on the 23rd . . . Season 17 of "NCIS" and Season 4 of "This Is Us" on the 24th . . . and the 2nd Season of "The Masked Singer" on the 25th. And if you're into award shows, "The Emmys" will air on Fox on September 22nd.

3. Some movies hitting theaters include "IT Chapter Two" on September 5th . . . "Rambo: Last Blood" and the "Downton Abbey" movie on September 20th . . . and the kids film "Abominable" on September 27th.

4. In sports, the NFL season gets under way next Thursday, September 5th, with the Chicago Bears hosting the Green Bay Packers on NBC.

5. And finally, the holidays: The big one is Labor Day this Monday . . . so hopefully you have a three-day weekend this weekend.

**KERRY WASHINGTON misses her fans since her show "Scandal" came to an end last year. So yesterday, she gave out her PHONE NUMBER so she can continue to connect with them.

If you'd like to hit Kerry up, you can text her at 718-400-7118. She says, quote, "We used to come together every Thursday night at the same time and the same place.

"I would know where you were and you would know where I was and we would talk about stuff that really mattered to us and kind of be in a community together and I want to bring some of that back because I miss you guys."

**The board game Clue turns 70 this year, and in honor of the occasion . . . Hasbro is holding an online vote to replace one of the nine original rooms, the hall, with something else.

This is the first time the rooms in the game have changed. Since the game was invented, the original version has featured the kitchen, ballroom, conservatory, billiard room, library, study, hall, lounge, and dining room.

You can vote before September 9th to replace the hall with a guest room, bathroom, drawing room, or a remodeled version of the hall.

They'll announce the winner on October 21st, and roll out the new version of the game in December. It's not clear if this is going to be a permanent change or if they'll roll back to the original hall for future editions.

**A survey asked 2,000 adults who they thought had the MOST ICONIC hairstyle of all time . . . and ELVIS PRESLEY's "QUIFF" came out on top, with almost one-third of the vote. ("Quiff" just means the hair is brushed up and backward from the forehead)

AMY WINEHOUSE is second, because Amy's beehive hairdo basically WAS her image. Here's the Top 10:

1. Elvis Presley's quiff

2. Amy Winehouse's beehive

3. Bob Marley's dreadlocks

4. Jennifer Aniston's "Rachel" cut from "Friends"

5. Audrey Hepburn's beehive from "Breakfast at Tiffany's"

6. The Beatles . . . during the Mop Top era

7. Marilyn Monroe's blonde curls

8. John Travolta's "Grease" quiff

9. Carrie Fisher's Princess Leia "cinnamon buns"

10. Farrah Fawcett's golden flicks

**New in Theaters:

1. "Don't Let Go" (R)

David Oyelowo is an LAPD detective who gets a call from his murdered niece . . . except for her it's still days before her death and she's talking to him in her future. So he desperately reopens the case and tries to solve her murder before it can happen. The movie stars Storm Reid, who you might remember from "A Wrinkle in Time", or recognize as Zendaya's little sister on HBO's "Euphoria". Brian Tyree Henry from "Atlanta" plays her dad and Mykelti Williamson is another cop on the force.

2. "Bennett's War" (PG-13)

Michael Roark is a motocross racer who's discharged from the Army with a broken back. But when he gets home, he finds out his family might lose their farm, so he decides to risk racing again. Country singer Trace Adkins plays his dad.

3. "Killerman" (R)

Liam Hemsworth plays a money launderer on the run from some dirty cops after a car crash leaves him with amnesia. Emory Cohen from "The OA" plays his partner in crime, and Diane Guerrero from "Orange is the New Black" is his forgotten girlfriend.

**According to a new survey, the average adult has a craving for junk food like chocolate or potato chips four times a day. That works out to around 122 cravings a month.

So do we give in? Absolutely. 40% of people say they'll wind up eating junk food after HALF those cravings . . . and one in eight people eat junk food EVERY time they want it.

The cravings are most likely to kick in at 3:31 P.M. . . . and if you're going to give in, it happens by 3:50 P.M.

The top 10 junk foods we want are: Chocolate . . . potato chips . . . cheese . . . cookies . . . cake . . . ice cream . . . candy . . . other types of chips . . . bread . . . and soda. ​​