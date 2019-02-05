96 Second News:Maroon 5 Downloads Go Up After Halftime Show; There's A New 'Seinfeld' Sports Bar

**A new sports bar held its grand opening on Super Bowl Sunday in Sacramento.

The bar is called "Costanza's" and is named after one of the infamous characters on the show "Seinfield."

The owner says he's planning to always keep episodes of the show running on at least one of the screens.

In addition to perpetual Seinfeld marathons...

Constanza's will also host karaoke nights, eating competitions, and perhaps even New York Marathon viewing parties if you don't oversleep.

ABC 13

**There's a 33-year-old woman in Paradise, Newfoundland, Canada, and last week, she went to a convenience store, bought a scratcher, and won $38,000.

There was just one problem. She bought the lottery ticket using a CREDIT CARD she'd just stolen.

The cops investigated the theft, and they figured out the thief had used the credit card to buy lottery tickets at that convenience store.

So when the woman tried to cash in the ticket at the lottery office the next day, she was immediately arrested for fraud and possession of a stolen credit card.

SMART LADY (lol)

**When it comes to favorite fast-food joints, consumers can't stop returning to Chick-fil-A.

According to America's Best Customer Service 2019 report by Newsweek, Chick-fil-A has been rated best fast food customer service in America. The next two restaurants in the ranks were Sonic Drive-In in second place and Arby's in third.

Their results were based on a number of factors including more than 130,000 customer evaluations. Statista and Newsweek said they also used information from categories like customer focus, quality communication, accessibility, and technical competence.

ABC 13

**MAROON 5 didn't get a lot of love for their Super Bowl Halftime Show from the critics, who called it "lackluster", "doomed from the start," "basic," "a total flop," "boring," and an "artless spectacle." But apparently it was good enough to make people immediately go out and download their music.

Nielsen Music reports that the songs performed during halftime . . . including the ones by Travis Scott and Big Boi . . . sold 25,000 downloads on Sunday. That's a 434% increase from their combined sales a day earlier, which was about 5,000.

For just Maroon 5, sales of "Harder to Breathe", "This Love", "Girls Like You", "She Will Be Loved", "Sugar", and "Moves Like Jagger" rose by 587% . . . climbing from nearly 3,000 sold on Saturday to 18,000 on Sunday.

BILLBOARD

**Valentine's Day is just around the corner, which makes Yelp's new list of the country's Top 100 Most Romantic Restaurants 2019 especially timely.

Two Houston restaurants found their way onto the list of perfect places for lovebirds to dine: Oporto Fooding House & Wine and Pappas Bros. Steakhouse which has locations in the Galleria neighborhood and downtown.

Yelp used ratings and volume of reviews to create the ranking of the Top 100. Oporto, 125, W. Gray was No. 45 on Yelp's list while the Pappas' family's iconic steakhouse, 5839 Westheimer and 1200 McKinney, was right behind at No. 48.

The top scoring Texas restaurant was Kenny's Wood Fired Grill in Dallas at No. 10.

HOUSTON CHRONICLE

**"USA Today" has released the results of its annual 'Ad Meter' ranking of all the Super Bowl ads. They've been doing it for 31 years now. The results are based on voting by tens of thousands of registered participants . . . and Bud and Bud Light have won 14 times. But that wasn't the case this year.

The most popular commercial among viewers this year was the NFL's own 'advertisement' from halftime . . . the one that featured a TON of the league's living legends fighting over a football at some fancy event.

Here's the Top 10, along with the average rating for each:

1. The NFL: 'The 100-Year Game' . . . Average Rating: 7.69

2. Amazon Alexa: 'Not Everything Makes the Cut' . . . 7.34

3. Microsoft: 'We All Win' . . . 7.07

4. Hyundai: 'The Elevator' . . . 7.05

5. Verizon: 'The Coach Who Wouldn't Be Here' . . . 6.95

6. M&M's: 'Bad Passengers' . . . 6.51

7. Bubly: 'Michael Bublé vs. Bubly' . . . 6.43

8. Budweiser: 'Wind Never Felt Better' . . . 6.41

9. Google: '100 Billion Words' . . . 6.39

10. Audi: 'Cashew' . . . 6.38

Overall, there were 58 Super Bowl commercials considered, and the LOWEST scoring one was Burger King's awkward Andy Warhol ad, with old footage of Andy eating a Whopper.

USA TODAY

**If you love coffee, and you have $36 burning a hole in your pocket, WILLIE NELSON has something you might like. It's called Willie's Remedy Coffee, and it's infused with hemp oil. But, it doesn't contain any THC, the stuff that gets you high.

So just what does it taste like? Well, it's a medium-dark, whole-bean blend that's sourced from three different Colombian beans. If that doesn't sound good to you, and you need more incentive, Willie says if you buy some you'll be helping the farmers.

Quote, "Hemp production in America was stifled for so long, but it could now make all the difference for small independent farmers. Hemp isn't just good for our farmers and our economy, it's good for our soil, our environment - and our health."

If you're ready to buy, hit up WilliesRemedy.com.

ROLLING STONE

**Pizza Hut has agreed to help feed the homeless thanks to some urging from Sia...

They were tagged in a tweet from Sia last Saturday in which she asked the restaurant to do some good.

“Hey @pizzahut would you consider donating a load of pizzas to your local homeless community every night this week?” She also included the hashtag “feedtheheart,” and encouraged her followers to retweet her request.

Hours later, Pizza Hut responded to Sia’s ask with a simple “Done,” in which Sia responded with, “Woohoo!”

US WEEKLY