96 Second News:The Full List Of Oprah's Favorite Things For 2018; 'Breaking Bad' Movie In The Works

**Variety has confirmed Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan is working on a Breaking Bad movie so secret that we’re only now learning it’s about to start shooting.

What’s it about? That hasn’t been revealed. Will it involve the original cast? We don’t know. Will it be a prequel that’s not Better Call Saul? We don’t know. It’s not even clear what kind of movie it will be.

Truly, all we have is this: According to The Albuquerque Journal — the city has played home to both Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul — the about-to-start production has a title: Greenbriar, whatever that means.

There’s even a simple plot description, which says that it “tracks the escape of a kidnapped man and his quest for freedom.” Whatever the case is, the movie is real, and it’s set to begin shooting in mid-November, i.e., in about a week.

UPROXX

**With the holiday frenzy already beginning, Americans will go wild decking the halls. A new national survey revealed we stress out over holiday decorating because it causes competition and friction that can spoil the spirit of the season.

More than 37% stress out from holiday decorating

More than 38% say the pressure to decorate takes away from the fun.

Almost one-half say holiday decorating is more about competition among neighbors than holiday spirit.

Almost one-third say they could use a break from decorating — a “Decoration Vacation!”

​The online survey reveals more than 77% decorate for two or more holidays a year with Christmas/Hanukkah the leading decorating holidays.

Christmas lights are the biggest decorating challenge as 37% find it frustrating to untangle them.

**What's going on between singers Halsey and John Mayer?

The 24-year-old and 41-year-old have been acting rather flirty on Instagram following her breakup from G-Eazy.

Earlier this week, Halsey posted on her Instagram stories a video of her and Mayer FaceTiming, captioning the clip, "7am carpool karaoke with John Mayer."

Mayer, known for many past relationships with famous women, has also been sliding into Halsey's Instagram comments recently. On Monday, the singer posted a YSL Beauty lipstick ad on her page. Mayer commented, "It's saying that my billing address doesn't match with the one of my credit card? I've never had this problem before. Can you text me? Thanks."​

E ONLINE

**Oprah's doing her part to get everyone in the holiday spirit. Her magazine has released Oprah's Favorite Things, one of the most anticipated gift guides of the season.

Each year the media icon curates a list of dozens of items that have earned her stamp of approval, whether they be cool gadgets, beauty products or kitchen accessories. In addition to catering to diverse interests, it includes a wide range of prices. O, The Oprah Magazine selected 107 products, making the list the longest it's ever been. This year, the list includes 50 items under $50.

FULL LIST OF OPRAH'S FAV THINGS

Can you believe it? Halloween is behind us. Elections have passed & we're into “the most wonderful time of the year”! I’ve been busy curating delights for foodies, fashionistas, techies, EVERYBODY! Please enjoy more than a few of my Faaaavorite Things. https://t.co/lETHs8frVC pic.twitter.com/Ax90t2JH4S — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) November 7, 2018

**Talk about girl power...

The Spice Girls are set to make more than $3 million per member for their upcoming six-show U.K. tour, TMZ reports. According to the outlet, Mel B, Mel C, Emma Bunton and Geri Halliwell will be making almost $550 each per show, making their individual totals about $3.2 million.

The tour kicks off June 1 at Etihad Stadium in Manchester and ends on June 15 at Wembley Stadium in London, with tickets going on sale on Saturday at 5:30 a.m. EST. TMZ reports that if the shows sell enough to spring a second leg outside of the U.K., the singers could make up to $6.5 million each.

ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT

**Chris Pratt and Anna Faris are split, but won't be living too far from each other -- it's part of their divorce settlement ... TMZ has learned.

As we told you, Chris and Anna hammered out their divorce with the help of a private judge ... who just signed off Wednesday on the deal. According to the docs, they've agreed to live no more than 5 miles apart for about the next 5 years.

The clause calls for the 5-mile rule to stay in place until Jack completes the 6th grade. Right now, he's 6 years old ... so, that means they've got another 5 years living in relatively close quarters.

If for any reason one of them needed to move further apart, they have to give the other party written notice no later than 3 months in advance of the move ... according to the docs.

They also have to provide 30 days notice if they want to travel out of the country with Jack ... and "reasonable" advance notice to travel out of state.​

TMZ

**Demi Lovato will split her time between living in a halfway house and a home in Los Angeles following her departure from rehab, Us Weekly can confirm.

Demi will spend three days a week at a sober living facility and will be assisted by a sober coach at all times, according to TMZ, which was the first to report the news. Lovato previously spent time in a sober living facility in 2013.

Lovato entered rehab in August after she was hospitalized a month earlier following a drug overdose. Although a source told Us Weekly in October that the Disney alum planned to stay in treatment through the end of 2018, she was spotted outside a restaurant in Beverly Hills with clothing designer Henry Levy on Saturday, November 3. One day earlier, she stopped by Universal Studios Hollywood. An onlooker told Us that Lovato “looked great” and “was smiling and greeting passersby.”

US WEEKLY