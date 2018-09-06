Alex Bregman Pulls...A James Harden?

Remember what James did when he was asked a question he didn't wanna answer?

September 6, 2018
The Morning Mix
The Morning Mix
Categories: 
Around Town
Entertainment
Features
Headlines
Houston
Lauren Kelly
Shows
Social
Sports
The Latest
The Morning Mix

Alex Bregman is currently ON FIYAAAAA! (sorry, that's supposed to be ON FIRE, lol)

The 24-year-old third baseman was essentially the one who came up with the viral #DugoutStareChallenge but now just yesterday, he came up with something new. He gave reporter Julia Morales a move that was similar to one Houston Rockets' James Harden gave Matt Bullard in a postgame interview. 

Basically, when he got asked a question he didn't like, he rolled his eyes and pulled away sideways from the camera. Take a look:

According to the Houston Chronicle, "When [Julia> Morales asked Bregman about the upcoming series against the American League East-leading Boston Red Sox this weekend, Bregman gave his best Harden impression. When Harden did it, the clip instantly became one of the most popular GIFs on Twitter."

Tags: 
Alex Bregman
James Harden
Houston Astros
Houston Rockets
stare
side
gif

Recent Podcast Audio
How To Avoid Those Financial Fights In Marriage Mix 96.5 On Demand
Family Meeting: Zack and Mira and the Wedding Video Mix 96.5 On Demand
Keith From Papa Johns Joins The Morning Mix Mix 96.5 On Demand
Sports Not Sport #6 - Geoff Sheen went through and mocked the WHOLE season for each team in the NFL and you won't like who he's picked for the best record in the NFL. Also, way to early Super Bowl picks. Sports Not Sports
Sports Not Sport Episode 6 - Geoff Sheen went through and mocked the WHOLE season for each team in the NFL and you won't like who he's picked for the best record in the NFL. Also, way to early Super Bowl picks. Sports Not Sports
Rhyme Time 9-4-18 Mix 96.5 On Demand
View More Episodes