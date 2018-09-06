Alex Bregman Pulls...A James Harden?

Alex Bregman is currently ON FIYAAAAA! (sorry, that's supposed to be ON FIRE, lol)

The 24-year-old third baseman was essentially the one who came up with the viral #DugoutStareChallenge but now just yesterday, he came up with something new. He gave reporter Julia Morales a move that was similar to one Houston Rockets' James Harden gave Matt Bullard in a postgame interview.

Basically, when he got asked a question he didn't like, he rolled his eyes and pulled away sideways from the camera. Take a look:

According to the Houston Chronicle, "When [Julia> Morales asked Bregman about the upcoming series against the American League East-leading Boston Red Sox this weekend, Bregman gave his best Harden impression. When Harden did it, the clip instantly became one of the most popular GIFs on Twitter."